Week 4 Madden matchups

Two weeks from now the Lions could be 0-5, and they would be the greatest 0-5 team of all time. This game is a must-win for the Lions who are forced to play the red-hot Arizona Cardinals after their Monday night showdown with Seattle. Seattle's defense is good, but there are yards to be had if you can get Megatron or Golden Tate matched up against Cary Williams (who's a solid corner, but Madden doesn't seem to give him the proper credit). If you are lucky enough to be playing as the Seahawks this should be one of the few games in which Russell Wilson won't be running for his life. After three games, Wilson has been sacked the second most times in the NFL. Detroit's subpar front shouldn't cause much havoc and you should be able to find Jimmy Graham down field or pound the ball inside with Marshawn Lynch. If you want a real challenge, sub in Thomas Rawls. The Seahawks rookie running back showed flashes of greatness and helped us understand why the coaching staff was so high on him in preseason.