Week 4 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Barkley fantasy owners have no other option but to put in their first waiver claim in on Wayne Gallman and try to hold back the tears. The Giants will have to make a move for more RB depth this week, but Gallman is set to play almost every snap for the Giants for as long as Barkley is sidelined. Gallman is immediately on the low-end RB2 radar in Week 4 against Washington. ... Damien Williams (knee; missed Week 3) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) are both banged up, but it was Darrel Williams -- not preseason darling Darwin Thompson -- who saw the most opportunity last week. In fact, Williams ended up out-snapping (37 to 26) and out-touching (14 to 11) McCoy against Baltimore while Shady was limited with his balky ankle. For what it's worth, Thompson played just five snaps. Kansas City's backfield has turned into a mess, but we have to keep investing in this high-powered offense. ... Rex Burkhead ended up dominating the Patriots backfield without James White (personal - birth of child) against the Jets. Burkhead played on 74 percent of Patriots snaps and rolled his 17 touches into 69 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score in Week 3. White will be back for Week 4, but with Sony Michel looking stiff to start the season, Burkhead may be forced into a bigger role than we originally expected. Michel is averaging 2.4 YPC and has forced just one missed tackle on his 45 carries.