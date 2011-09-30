Week 4 ends pivotal first quarter of season for most coaches

New England is coming off a surprising loss to the Bills in which the infallible Tom Brady threw four interceptions. It's not the first time that has happened to him -- it's happened four times in his career -- and he bounced back from those performances with a 3-1 mark the next week and has only tossed one pick in the four games following a four-INT day. Brady should be razor sharp against the Raiders and he also should be right on his game pace of 45 pass plays, 442 yards and 3-4 touchdown passes. New England is the leader of the "new school" offense in the NFL in which a balanced attack is considered 35 percent run to 65 percent pass.