Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Vikings look to attack Peyton Manning

The Miami Dolphins are in desperate need of a win in London. Their secondary got churned up at home last week and now they face the physical force of Brandon Marshall. The veteran pass-catcher likely will be gunning to make up for last week's errors that cost the Jets. Marshall has been Ryan Fitzpatrick's go-to target, and the wideout has feasted (33 targets, 23 receptions, 272 yards, three TDs). Miami needs Grimes to play larger than his frame and help slow down the big-bodied Pro Bowl receiver. If Marshall is feasting it will be another long day for the Dolphins' defense. If Miami puts on another lackluster performance, there are some coaching jobs that won't be safe during the flight back across the pond.