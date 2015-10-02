Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Vikings look to attack Peyton Manning

Everything you need to know as kickoff approaches...
Key game-time decisions
All players questionable unless noted:
Luck was limited all week at practice, but coach Chuck Pagano remains "supremely confident" the quarterback will start Sunday.
The Saints plan to start Brees after the veteran missed last week's contest. How potent his throws will be -- especially stretching the field -- remains an unknown.
Jeffery is officially listed as questionable, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the wideout will miss another game. Cutler was limited all week.
Coach Bill O'Brien said Foster will be a game-time decision. Foster's first availability of the 2015 season could depend on his own pain tolerance and what he does in pregame warm-ups.
The Jets need Decker back to balance the offense. The wideout was limited Thursday and Friday. He traveled with the team to London.
Murray was full-go on Thursday and Friday. Rapoport reported the running back is expected to play. Peters returned to full practice Friday.
The running back was limited all week. He could get back on the field if he doesn't suffer a setback. He'll be a game-time decision.
Stewart should play unless a setback occurs. He was a full participant Friday.
Both were limited on Friday. Charles Sims could see an increased workload if Martin is hindered. UPDATE: Rapoport reports that Martin will play.
Ladarius Green (concussion) TE; Jason Verrett (foot) CB; D.J. Fluker (ankle, chest) G, San Diego Chargers
After missing last week, Green was full-go on Friday. Verrett -- who also missed last week's loss -- was limited, as was Fluker. UPDATE: Rapoport reports that Fluker will play.
Allen was limited on Thursday and Friday.
Wilson was limited all week.
Flowers, a first-round pick, was limited all week, which is a positive sign. Fells did not make the trip to Buffalo, per the New York Daily News. The Giants signed tight end Will Tye off their practice squad.
Branden Albert (hamstring) T -- DOUBTFUL -- Jordan Cameron (groin) TE; Jonas Gray (calf) RB, Miami Dolphins
Albert was limited all week, and he doesn't appear ready to come back just yet. Cameron was limited all week as well.
Can anything really keep the legend off the field?
Monday Night*
Lynch will be a game-time decision. Thomas Rawls and Fred Jackson would share the load if Beast Mode is sidelined.
Levy returned as limited on Thursday and Friday after missing the first three weeks. If he can play it will be a huge boost for a limping Lions defense.
*Note: MNF injury reports do not designate official status until Saturday.
Weather Tracking*
- We will update as prognostications drift closer to game time.*
Eagles at Redskins -- 63 degrees / Rain (53 percent)
Panthers at Buccaneers - 78 degrees / Chance of thunderstorms (50 percent)
Browns at Chargers -- 72 degrees / Chance of rain (56 percent)
Packers at 49ers -- 80 degrees / Chance of thunderstorms (29 percent)
*Forecasts courtesy of Weather Underground
Three matchups that intrigue
Odell Beckham Jr. already holds league records for the most catches (110) and receiving yards (1,574) in a player's first 15 games to start a career. OBJ's 16th start will come against a Rex Ryan secondary that has already allowed two pass-catchers to go over 100 yards this season (Rob Gronkowski 113 yards, Rishard Matthews 113 yards). The Bills also have given up two-plus passing touchdowns in all three games. Bills rookie corner Ronald Darby has been a playmaking complement to Stephon Gilmore (Darby has two INTs and eight passes defensed). If Ryan's secondary can slow down Beckham, it could cause havoc for the Giants' offensive rhythm. As we've seen in OBJ's first 15 games, that's a herculean task.
The Minnesota Vikings' front seven has obliterated the past two offensive lines they have faced. Last weekend, coach Mike Zimmer relentlessly blitzed the San Diego Chargers' banged-up line to the tune of four sacks and countless huge hits on Philip Rivers. Peyton Manning is in for similar treatment. The Broncos' revamped offensive line has been average in pass protecting. We've seen Denver's offense get beaten up by potent pass rushers this season -- i.e. Justin Houston. Everson Griffen has been on a tear to open the season and should be in Manning's face consistently. How the aging quarterback handles the pressure and multitude of blitzes he's likely to see will dictate the flow of the contest.
The Miami Dolphins are in desperate need of a win in London. Their secondary got churned up at home last week and now they face the physical force of Brandon Marshall. The veteran pass-catcher likely will be gunning to make up for last week's errors that cost the Jets. Marshall has been Ryan Fitzpatrick's go-to target, and the wideout has feasted (33 targets, 23 receptions, 272 yards, three TDs). Miami needs Grimes to play larger than his frame and help slow down the big-bodied Pro Bowl receiver. If Marshall is feasting it will be another long day for the Dolphins' defense. If Miami puts on another lackluster performance, there are some coaching jobs that won't be safe during the flight back across the pond.
Did You Know?
In 2014: Zero of the 12 teams that reached playoffs started the season 4-0; 7 of the 12 teams that reached playoffs started the season 3-1: ARI, BAL, CIN, DAL, DEN, DET, SEA; 5 of the 12 teams that reached playoffs started the season 2-2: CAR, GB, IND, NE, PIT; Zero of the 12 teams that reached playoffs started the season 1-3 or 0-4. In NFL history, no team has made the Super Bowl after an 0-4 start. The only team to ever make the playoffs after starting the season 0-4 was the 1992 Chargers.
Seven teams remain undefeated (ATL, ARI, CAR, CIN, DEN, GB, NE). Since the playoffs expanded to 12 teams in 1990, 83.1 percent of teams (59 of 71) that started the season 4-0 went on to make the playoffs.
Through Week 3, teams winning the turnover battle are 33-5 (.868).
Through three weeks, there have been 878 penalties called and 733 accepted (most through three weeks since 1970), there has been an average of 15.3 penalties per game.
Divisions by winning percentage 2015 season:
AFC East 8-4 .667
AFC West 7-5 .583
NFC South 7-5 .583
NFC West 6-6 .500
AFC North 6-6 .500
NFC East 5-7 .417
NFC North 5-7 .417
AFC South 4-8 .333
No team that lost in London has finished the season with a winning record.
Gang Green has allowed only two sacks this season (tied for second fewest in NFL).
Brandon Marshall effect: Jets are scoring on 72.7 percent of red-zone drives this season (T-6th in NFL). Last season, New York scored on 36.2 percent of RZ drives (last in NFL).
The Dolphins are averaging 72.7 rushing yards per game this season (T-27th in NFL), but have only rushed on 28.7 percent of offensive plays in 2015 (31st in NFL).
Miami has allowed two-plus sacks in every game this season. Since entering the NFL, no player has been sacked more than Ryan Tannehill (146).
Tannehill has completed 48.1 percent of passes versus the blitz in 2015 (T-6th lowest in NFL) -- Jets blitz on 43.6 percent of passes (third-most in NFL).
Miami is tied with the Chargers for fewest sacks (1) and tied with the Colts for fewest QB hits (7). Ndamukong Suh has yet to register a sack or QB hit through three games.
This is a matchup of the second-best third-down offense (Falcons) versus the second-best third-down defense (Texans). The Falcons are 24 for 45 on third-down conversions (53.3 percent, behind only Patriots' 60.0 percent). Texans opponents are 8 for 38 on third down (21.1 percent, behind only Broncos' 18.8 percent).
DeAndre Hopkins has only 14 yards after the catch on his 22 receptions. That average of 0.6 YAC is last in the NFL among players with at least six receptions.
Mallett has completed only two of seven passes that traveled at least 21 yards in the air, for 77 yards and no TDs. For his career, Mallett is only three of 15 on passes of at least 21 air yards for 118 yards, no TDs and two INTs.
Matt Ryan has a passer rating of 132.5 when targeting Julio Jones, compared to 76.3 when targeting all other Falcons receivers.
Julio Jones became the first player in NFL history with 135-plus receiving yards in each of the first three games of the season, his first stretch of three straight games with 135-plus yards. The only other Falcons player with three-straight games of 135-plus receiving yards is Andre Rison in Weeks 5-7, 1990.
Devonta Freeman last week at Cowboys: 30 carries, 141 rushing yards, three TD, five receptions, 52 receiving yards. The performance marked the most scrimmage yards (193) in a game by an Atlanta running back since 2008.
Vic Beasley's 2015 season: Six tackles, 2.0 sacks, two QB hits, one TFL, one FF, one pass defensed -- a sack in each of his last two games.
Buffalo's defense has allowed two receivers to reach 100-plus yards in three games (Rob Gronkowski 113 yards, Rishard Matthews 113 yards). Odell Beckham Jr. has 100-plus receiving yards in eight of his last 12 games.
Buffalo's offense leads the NFL with 152.7 rush YPG. New York's defense is allowing 74.7 rushing YPG (second in NFL).
Eli Manning is looking to become only the second Giants QB to not throw an INT in any of the first four games of a season (minimum 40 attempts). Fran Tarkenton achieved the feat for the Giants in 1969.
Giants RBs 2015 season:
Shane Vereen 86 snaps; 178 scrimmage yards
Rashad Jennings 62; 133
Andre Williams 47; 86
The Bills lead the NFL with an average of 152.7 rushing yards per game. In the last quarter century, the Bills have only led the league in rushing twice. They led the league in both 1991 and 1992, losing in the Super Bowl each season.
Tyrod Taylor has completed 82.5 percent of passes under 20 air yards in 2015 (highest completion percentage in NFL among QBs with at least 40 such attempts).
Ronald Darby: Two INTs (T-most in NFL), eight passes defensed (most in NFL). The rookie is allowing an opposing passer rating of 31.8 (third best in NFL), according to Pro Football Focus.
At 2-1, Oakland is above .500 for first time since going 7-6 in December 2011. The Raiders are also above .500 after three games for first time since going 2-1 in 2011 -- they finished 8-8 that season. They have not been above .500 after four games since going 4-0 in 2002 -- they finished 11-5 and represented the AFC in Super Bowl.
The Raiders won consecutive games for first time since Weeks 7-8, 2012. They have not won three straight since Weeks 10-12, 2011.
Derek Carr's 2015 season: 63.3 completion percentage, 242.0 pass YPG, five TD, INT, 102.4 passer rating. Carr is one of four Raiders QBs to register five-plus TDs and one-or-fewer INTs in the first three games of a season, joining Kerry Collins, Rich Gannon and Daryle Lamonica.
Latavius Murray has accounted for 80.0 percent of Oakland's rushing attempts and 78.7 percent of Oakland's rushing yards (both highest in NFL).
Amari Cooper: 20 receptions, 290 yards, one TD. Cooper leads all rookies in targets, receptions and receiving yards -- eighth in receiving yards. He became the first rookie since DeSean Jackson in 2008, and second in last 30 years, with two games with 100-plus receiving yards in the first three weeks of a season. Cooper has the third-most receiving yards by any rookie in the first three games since 1960 (Anquan Boldin had 378 yards in 2003; Louis Lipps 337 yards in 1984).
Oakland's defense is allowing 414.7 YPG (worst in NFL); it has given up 323.0 passing YPG (30th).
Matt Forte's 2015 season: 59 carries, 276 yards, 4.68 avg., one TD, nine receptions, 69 yards. Week 3 at SEA: 20 carries, 74 rushing yards, zero receptions. It marked the first game since Week 13, 2011 without a reception. Forte had gone 49 straight games with at least one reception.
Chicago's defense is giving up 35.0 PPG (most in NFL). The Bears allowed a franchise record 29.9 PPG in 2013 -- 24.7 PPG allowed after three games in 2013. The 105 points allowed are the most through three games since they permitted 111 in 2003 (also their last 0-3 start to season). Chicago is allowing a 123.8 passer rating (worst in NFL).
Terrible Bears kickoff return coverage: In Week 2 versus the Cardinals, David Johnson brought back the opening kickoff 108 yards. In Week 3, the Seahawks' Tyler Lockett returned the second-half kickoff 105 yards. Both were the longest kickoff returns in their respective franchise histories. It was the first time in Bears history they had allowed more than one kickoff return for a touchdown in a single season.
The Chiefs' offense is converting 16.7 percent of its third downs (5-30), the lowest third-down percentage in the league. K.C. has allowed 14 sacks (most in league) -- Alex Smith was sacked seven times last week.
Jamaal Charles's 2015 season: 48 carries, 231 yards, four rushing TDs, 14 receptions, 181 yards, one receiving TD -- five total TDs is tied for most in NFL; Travis Benjamin, Larry Fitzgerald also have five total TDs.
Jeremy Maclin's 2015 season: 17 receptions, 250 receiving yards, one TD. Last week, he caught the first receiving TD by a Chiefs wide receiver since Week 14, 2013.
Justin Houston's 2015 season: 3.0 sacks. Week 3 at GB: Four tackles, one TFL. He saw his streak of eight games with at least one sack snapped last week. Houston had only three games with zero sacks in 2014.
The Cincinnati offense is averaging 7.3 yards per play on first down, best in the NFL. K.C.'s offense is 28th (4.7 yards per play).
Dalton has a passer rating of 137.1 when targeting A.J. Green, compared to 113.5 when targeting all other Bengals receivers.
With 62 receiving yards, Giovani Bernard will have 1,500 rushing and over 1,000 receiving yards in his career. Since his rookie season of 2013, the only other players to meet those benchmarks are Matt Forte, Le'Veon Bell and Jamaal Charles.
Bernard has been more productive than Jeremy Hill this season:
Carries: Hill 41; Bernard 41
Rush Yards: Hill 123; Bernard 235
Yards/Carry: Hill 3.0; Brenard 5.7
Receptions: Hill 1; Bernard 12
TDs: Hill 2; Bernard 0
Andrew Luck's 2015 season: 56.0 completion percent, 251.0 pass YPG, five TDs, seven INTs, 65.1 passer rating (worst in the NFL).
Frank Gore's 2015 season: 37 carries, 174 rushing yards, two TDs, four receptions, 12 receiving yards. Week 3 at TEN: 14 carries, 86 yards, two TDs, one reception, eight yards. It marked Gore's first game with multi-rush TD since Week 8, 2013.
Donte Moncrief: 17 receptions, 200 yards, three TDs (on 26 targets). Earned a receiving TD in each game.
Indy's defense has allowed 17 plays of 20-plus yards (most in NFL).
The Jags' offense has 32 plays of 10-plus yards (31st in NFL) -- Jacksonville has finished 29th or lower in the category in each season since 2011.
Blake Bortles' 2015 season: 53.8 completion percentage, 232.7 pass YPG, five TDs, three INTs, 78.3 passer rating. Bortles threw multiple TD passes in back-to-back games for the first time in his career last week.
Field stretcher: Allen Robinson has 11 receptions for 250 yards and 2 TDs in his second season. The wideout also has four receptions of 30-plus air yards (most in NFL) and 22.7 average yards per reception (third in NFL).
The 51 points allowed by the Jags' defense to the New England Patriots last week were the most in Jacksonville franchise history (323 regular-season games). Their 30.3 PPG allowed ranks 30th.
The Panthers' offense has earned 100-plus rushing yards in all three games (thanks in large part to Cam Newton's rushing ability), one of six teams to do so. The Panthers have busted 14 runs of 10-plus yards (second in NFL). Carolina is one of two teams (Atlanta) without a fumble and has just two giveaways (T-3rd fewest).
Cam Newton's 2015 season: 56.6 completion percentage, 228.3 pass YPG, five TDs, two INTs, 86.5 passer rating, 31 carries, 144 rushing yards, two rushing TDs -- rushing totals are most among QBs. Newton has multiple passing TDs and at least one rushing TD in back-to-back weeks. It's the first time the quarterback has ever had back-to-back games with multiple passing TDs and at least one rushing TD -- Michael Vick (2010 & 2013) and Joe Flacco (2014) are only other active QBs to accomplish the feat.
Greg Olsen's 2015 season: 15 receptions, 215 yards, two TD -- 28 targets (tied for most among tight ends; Rob Gronkowski). He has earned 80-plus receiving yards in three straight meetings versus the Buccaneers and a receiving TD in two straight road meetings at Tampa Bay.
The Panthers' defense ranks in the top 10 in: Points per game (second); yards per game (seventh); yards per play (second) and takeaways (T-6th).
Jameis Winston's 2015 season: 52.2 completion percentage, 226.0 pass YPG, four TDs, three INTs, 77.9 passer rating. Winston ranks at or near the bottom of the league in completion percentage (52.2; last) and passer rating (77.9; 28th).
Tampa Bay's defense: Buccaneers have five takeaways and have scored after all of them -- two TDs, three FGs. Tampa Bay has one-plus takeaway in 10 straight games (18 total takeaways) and one-plus sack in 13 straight games.
The game features two QBs who have a combined nine giveaways -- Sam Bradford: Five (T-4th); Kirk Cousins: Four (T-7th).
The Eagles have fewer than 235 yards total offense in two-straight games. It's the first such streak since Weeks 15-16, 2005 (Mike McMahon was QB). The last three-game streak with fewer than 235 total yards was Weeks 1-4, 1999 -- Doug Pederson started at QB (rookie Donovan McNabb played, too).
Eagles RBs have struggled to find holes before contact in 2015:
Yards Before Contact per carry: 0.54 (compared to 2.33 in 2014)
Yards After Contact per carry: 2.24
Broken Tackles: 3
The Eagles' passing offense has also been inefficient this season: Ninth-most pass attempts/game (39), Fewest yards per completion (9.29) and tied for the most drops in the NFL (10).
Bradford has the lowest completion percentage in the NFL on third down and has a 43.8 passer rating versus the blitz. The Redskins have allowed a 127.1 passer rating when blitzing. Washington is blitzing on 14.7 percent of pass plays in 2015 (3rd-fewest).
Philly's defense has earned eight takeaways (T-3rd), but the offense has scored only 14 points off those turnovers. The Eagles' D is allowing just 87.0 rush yards per game (8th).
Washington's offense leads the NFL in time of possession (34:33). The Redskins boast nine drives of 10 or more plays (T-most in NFL) and seven drives of five or more minutes (T-most).
Kirk Cousins has averaged 27.3 plays per giveaway (worst in NFL since 2012) and has thrown at least one INT in 10 of his 12 career starts.
Jordan Reed's 2015 season: 19 receptions, 241 yards, TD (all lead team, tied in TDs) -- second in NFL among TEs in receptions and third in yards.
Washington's defense: One of three teams without an INT. Allowing 70.5 rushing YPG (3rd-fewest). It has allowed 400-plus yards of total offense in four of the last five games versus the Eagles -- it allowed 379 yards in the other game.
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen has 29 receptions through three weeks, which is a franchise record. The previous record was 27, set by Antonio Gates in 2007. That puts Allen on pace for 155 receptions this season, which would be franchise record. The current record holder is LaDainian Tomlinson, who caught 100 passes in 2003. No Chargers wide receiver has ever had more than 90 receptions in a single season.
Dating back to last season, Philip Rivers has two-plus giveaways in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for third-longest since 1991. It marks the second time in Rivers' career he has had two-plus giveaways in six consecutive games.
Melvin Gordon's 2015 season: 44 carries, 190 yards (4.3 avg). Gordon leads all rookies in rushing yards, but has yet to score his first NFL touchdown.
The San Diego defense has only one sack (T-fewest in NFL) and allowed 160-plus rushing yards in each of the last two games.
Josh McCown's 2015 season: 57.9 completion percentage, 195.0 pass YPG, two TDs, one INT, 93.2 passer rating.
Travis Benjamin: 10 receptions, 249 receiving yards (24.9 average), four TDs, 10 punt returns for 173 yards and a TD. The receiver leads the NFL in average yards per reception (24.9) -- one of four players to catch a TD pass in each of the first three weeks.
The Rams' offense has struggled, averaging 274.3 total YPG (last in NFL). They also are tied in last for having scored just four offensive TDs. St. Louis has only had one drive lasting 10-plus plays and are the only team without a drive lasting at least five minutes.
Tavon Austin's 2015 season: Eight receptions, 42 yards, added eight rushes for 57 yards, TD and a punt return TD.
Nick Foles' production has taken a step back since his Week 1:
Week 1: 66.7 completion percentage; 297 yards per game; 1-0 TD-to-INT ratio; 115.8 passer rating
Weeks 2-3: 60.0 completion percentage; 173.5 yards per game; 1-1 TD-to-INT ratio; 74.8 passer rating
Robert Quinn's 2015 season: 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles -- 9.0 sacks in eight career games versus the Cardinals.
Carson Palmer has a passer rating of 155.8 when targeting Larry Fitzgerald, compared to 88.9 when targeting all other receivers. He has thrown five TDs to Fitzgerald without an INT when looking his way while throwing four TDs and two INTs when targeting other teammates.
The Cardinals have returned three INTs for TDs in their last two games. Seven teams don't have three total takeaways through three weeks (JAX, WAS, CHI, HOU, MIA, PIT and SF).
Adrian Peterson has more rushing yards through three games this season (291) than he did after three games in 2012 (230), when he finished the season with 2,097 rushing yards and the MVP trophy. All Day is coming off his first back-to-back 100-plus yard rushing games since Weeks 12-13, 2013.
Teddy Bridgewater's 2015 season: 67.6 completion percent, 168.3 YPG, one TD, two INTs, 80.1 passer rating. TB has not topped 240 passing yards in any game this season.
The Vikings' defense has held opponents to 20 points or less in all three games this season, the only team in NFL to accomplish the feat.
The Broncos' offense has gained just 4.34 yards per play this season (last in NFL) while the defense has allowed 4.25 yards per play (fewest in NFL). The Broncos' defense is allowing just 259.0 total YPG. That figure would be the lowest ever allowed by a Peyton Manning-led team. The previous low was in 2007, when the Colts allowed 279.7 YPG.
Denver has scored 74 points through three games this season. That's the fewest by a Peyton Manning-led team since the 2009 Colts started 3-0, scoring 72 points in those games. That team went 14-2 and lost to the Saints in the Super Bowl.
Peyton Manning's 2015 season: 63.8 completion percent, 251.7 YPG, five TDs, three INTs, 83.3 passer rating. Completed his first two 20-plus-yard completions of the season last week (now two of 11 for 2015). In Week 3, Manning ran a season-high 93.5 percent of snaps out of shotgun/pistol. In Week 1 the quarterback was under center 39.1 percent and 40 percent in Week 2.
C.J. Anderson's 2015 season: 32 carries, 74 yards, zero TDs -- topped 74 yards in six of his last seven games of 2014 (including playoffs).
San Francisco's defense is allowing 6.5 yards per play (31st). Since 2011, Green Bay's offense averages 6.1 yards per play (most in NFL).
The Packers' defense had seven sacks in Week 3 (most in NFL). Colin Kaepernick has been sacked 60 times since 2014 (2nd-most).
The Niners' offense has 15 rushing plays of 10-plus yards (most in NFL). The Packers' defense allowed 13 plays of 10-plus yards (T-29th).
San Francisco's defense is allowing an opposing passer rating of 111.6 (30th). Aaron Rodgers has a passer rating of 135.4 (best in NFL).
The 49ers' offense is averaging 148.0 rushing YPG (2nd). Green Bay's defense is allowing 127.7 rush YPG (27th).
Colin Kaepernick threw four INTs last week in 19 pass attempts against the Cardinals. On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers has thrown four INTs in his last 592 pass attempts.
Rodgers is the first QB in NFL history to throw 10-plus TD passes and not have a giveaway in the first three games of a season.
The Packers are running the ball on 49.2 percent of their offensive plays (6th), the highest run percentage by a Green Bay team since 2003 (50.8 percent).
Eddie Lacy's season: 32 carries, 140 rushing yards, one rushing TD. Lacy suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 versus Seattle and had a reduced workload in Week 3 versus KC: Lacy had 31 snaps, James Starks had 39 snaps.
Carlos Hyde's season: 54 carries, 262 rushing yards, two rushing TDs -- on pace for 1,397 rushing yards, which would be most by a 49ers back since Frank Gore in 2006 (1,695 rushing yards),
The 49ers have allowed 40-plus points in each of their last two games. Since the franchise originated in 1950, San Francisco has never allowed 40-plus points in three consecutive contests.
Brandon Weeden and Luke McCown have a combined 7-25 record as NFL starters. Last win as starter: Weeden: Week 14, 2012 vs K.C.; McCown: Week 1, 2011 vs Tennessee.
Among all players with 30-plus passing attempts, Weeden (87.9) and McCown (81.6) have the NFL's highest completion percentages.
This season, Weeden has thrown 42.4 percent of his pass attempts to RBs -- Tony Romo threw just 25.0 percent of his passes to running backs. Just two of Weeden's 33 passes have traveled further than 15-plus yards.
Joseph Randle's 2015 season: 48 carries, 203 yards, three TDs -- 100-plus scrimmage yards in two of three games.
The Saints have been held under 25 points in five straight games dating back to 2014 -- tied for the longest streak of the Drew Brees era (since 2006).
Drew Brees missed a start due to injury for the first time in his career last week. The Saintsplan for him to start Sunday night.
Brees' season: 62.8 completion percentage, 610 yards two TDs, two INTs, 82.0 passer rating.
Mark Ingram's season: 39 carries, 127 yards, two TDs. Ingram has scored a rushing TD in back-to-back games, but has not topped 55 yards rushing in a game this season -- Week 3 at CAR: 14 carries, 50 yards, one TD -- five receptions, 49 receiving yards.
New Orleans' defense has allowed 26-plus points in each of their first three games and is T-26th in scoring defense (28.0 PPG). The Saints are giving up an opposing passer rating of 119.6.
Since the beginning of the 2011 season, the Seahawks are 7-0 in home prime-time games. Not only are they undefeated, but they are crushing opponents by an average score of 30.9 to 11.1.
This season, Seahawks opponents have a passer rating of 104.3, which is the sixth highest in the NFL. From 2011-14, Seattle allowed an opponent passer rating of just 72.5 (lowest in NFL).
If Marshawn Lynch can't play, we'll see a lot more of Thomas Rawls, who had 16 carries, 104 yards in Week 3 versus Chicago -- had two carries for five yards prior to Week 3.
Matthew Stafford has gone six-straight games with fewer than 300 passing yards. The quarterback has not gone seven straight starts with fewer than 300 passing yards since the first seven starts of his career in 2009. Stafford has thrown an interception in four straight games (including playoffs), which is tied for the third-longest active streak among current starting quarterbacks. Stafford has never won a road game against a team that finished the regular season with a winning record.
Joique Bell's (ankle injury) season: 20 carries, 22 yards, one TD. Bell's 1.1 yards per carry is the second lowest in the league among players with at least 10 carries.
Calvin Johnson: 20 receptions, 199 yards, one TD. Johnson has gone five straight games (including playoffs) without a 100-plus yard receiving game.