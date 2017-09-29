Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Bengals, Browns battle for 1st win

The Panthers' offense is still trying to find itself. It shouldn't come as a surprise. Carolina added new weapons that had little offseason work together, the Panthers are without their top target, Greg Olsen, and Cam Newton coming off shoulder surgery is being asked to change how he plays. Carolina has fewer than 300 total yards in each game this season. Assuming the Panthers won't abandon the plan and revert to more designed runs for Newton, we should expect to see more growing pains as the offense continues to gel. On the plus side, Newton faces a Patriots defense that ranks last in total defense (461 yards per game allowed) and last in scoring defense (31.7 points per game). New England struggled with a mobile quarterback last week, which should give Cam belief he can provide the same sort of damage when the pocket breaks down. With Kelvin Benjamin returning after missing most of last week's game, Newton will have his go-to target Sunday at Gillette Stadium.