Week 4 Cheat Sheet

Bill Belichick's best game-day coaching attribute is his uncanny ability to take away what an opponent does best and force second and third options to win a game. We know the Bills want to run the ball. If Rex Ryan had his way, it's probably all they'd do. Led by Jamie Collins, the Pats are giving up just 90.3 rush yards per game. With Belichick scheming to shut down LeSean McCoy (who has been fantastic thus far) will Tyrod Taylor be able to win a road game? Taylor has thrown for fewer than 120 yards in two of three games and doesn't have the weapons on the outside to scare the Patriots -- especially with Sammy Watkins ruled out. Last season the Patriots sacked Taylor 10 times in two games (eight in Week 2 alone) and forced a 3-to-3 TD-INT ratio.