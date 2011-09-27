Week 3 wrap-up: Romo leads, Frazier endures, Texans on track

During training camp, New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese told me his team won't tolerate any excuses (namely injuries) for not making the playoffs. He cited last season's injury-riddled Super Bowl champs, Green Bay, as an example. That message was passed along to players and they seem to have bought in. Safety Antrel Rolle took it a step further, saying he didn't want to hear any excuses from anyone when New York beat Philadelphia last Sunday, as it did rather decisively. No one's really talking about the Giants' injuries now, especially within the NFC East, since the Cowboys and Eagles are just as banged up. If the Giants can continue to get better and healthier -- Osi Umenyiora and first-round pick Prince Amukamara should be back soon -- they may have laid a foundation of perseverance in the early going that pays dividends down the stretch.