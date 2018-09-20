Week 3 TNF fantasy preview

Tyrod Taylor has had a decent run of it early on (with two top-16 weekly fantasy performances) and could be a surprising sleeper play on Thursday night. Carlos Hyde has been the running back of record in the Cleveland offense and his volume alone makes him an intriguing play. Duke Johnson has been missing in the offense and this isn't the time to take a chance on him. Jarvis Landry is a game-time decision and should be monitored closely. Whether or not Landry plays, Antonio Callaway should see an expanded role in the offense that could impact David Njoku. The Browns new-look defense should get after Darnold and the Jets.