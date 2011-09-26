Week 3 observations: Colts won't be as bad as was feared

Guys like Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis have too much pride. The Colts, led by their defense, brought a physical game to the Steelers. Indianapolis is going to get a victory soon and win some games in the AFC South. Will the quarterback play be horrid all year? Probably. And that will kill them in the end. But heck, by Curtis Painter's normal standards, Curtis Painter was a Hall of Famer on Sunday night. I fully expect the Colts to give him more first-team snaps, and he could exceed what little Kerry Collins has been able to muster thus far.