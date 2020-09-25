Week 3 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 3 of the 2020 season is upon us.
Below is a full tally of the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games.
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Texans: QUESTIONABLE: WR Kenny Stills (illness), RB Duke Johnson (ankle), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring)
Steelers: NONE
Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles
Bengals: OUT: DT Geno Atkins (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DT Mike Daniels (groin), S Shawn Williams (calf)
Eagles: OUT: CB Rudy Ford (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), WR Jalen Reagor (thumb); QUESTIONABLE: DT Fletcher Cox (abdomen)
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants
49ers: OUT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (quad), DE Dee Ford (back); QUESTIONABLE: Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
Giants: DOUBTFUL: DB Adrian Colbert (quad); QUESTIONABLE: Brandon Williams (groin)
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Raiders: OUT: T Trent Brown (calf), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: TE Darren Waller (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (hip), T Sam Young (groin), G Denzelle Good (thumb/illness)
Patriots: OUT: C David Andrews (hand), RB James White (non-injury related), LB Josh Uche (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (ankle), CB Kyle Duggar (ankle), T Isaiah Wynn (calf), DL Adam Butler (shoulder),
Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Titans: OUT: WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), LB Derrick Roberson (illness)
Vikings: OUT: CB Cameron Dantzler (rib), CB Mike Hughes (neck); QUESTIONABLE: RB Mike Boone (concussion), CB Kris Boyd (hamstring)
Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns
WFT: OUT: LB Cole Holcomb (knee), T Saahdiq Charles (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: WR Steven Sims Jr. (toe), T Morgan Moses (hip)
Browns: OUT: DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Denzel Ward (groin), LB Mack Wilson (knee), DE Adrian Clayborn (hip)
Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills
Rams: OUT: RB Cam Akers (ribs); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darious Williams (ankle)
Bills: OUT: RB Zach Moss (toe), TE Dawson Knox (concussion), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad); QUESTIONABLE: LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), LB Matt MIlano (hamstring), CB Taron Johnson (groin)
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Bears: QUESTIONABLE: DE Khalil Mack (knee), DE Mario Edwards (glute)
Falcons: OUT: CB Kendall Sheffield (foot), S Ricardo Allen (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: WR Julio Jones (hamstring), DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), DT Takk McKinley (groin), T Kaleb McGary (knee), LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers
Panthers: DOUBTFUL: DT Kawaan Short (foot), G Dennis Daley (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: T Russell Okung (groin)
Chargers: OUT: Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest), LB Asmar Bilal (calf), DT Justin Jones (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: RB Justin Jackson (quad), LB Melvin Ingram (knee), LB Nick Vigil (groin); QUESTIONABLE: S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), G Trai Turner (groin)
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts
Jets: OUT: Jamison Crowder (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), T George Fant (concussion), CB Ashtyn Davis (groin), CB Quincy Wilson (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: Braxton Berrios (hamstring), OL Connor McGovern (hamstring), DB Nate Hairston (hip)
Colts: OUT: CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness), LB Matthew Adams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: TE Jack Doyle (knee/ankle)
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks
Cowboys: OUT: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee), T Tyron Smith (neck)
Seahawks: OUT: DE Rasheem Green (neck); QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), CB Neiko Thorpe (hip), T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), DE Benson Mayowa (groin)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos
Buccaneers: OUT: WR Justin Watson (shoulder)
Broncos: OUT: QB Drew Lock (shoulder), CB Devontae Harris (hamstring), DOUBTFUL: RB Phillip Lindsay (toe); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs)
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Lions: OUT: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: CB Demsond Trufant (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (calf), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot)
Cardinals: OUT: WR Christian Kirk (groin), OL Mason Cole (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Dre Kirkpatrick (neck), DL Jordan Phillips (ankle)
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
Packers: DOUBTFUL: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), LB Randy Ramsey (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DL Kenny Clark (groin), S Darnell Savage (groin), G Elgton Jenkins (back./rib)
Saints: OUT: WR Michael Thomas (ankle), LB Chase Hansen (hip); QUESTIONABLE: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), DT David Onyemata (calf), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin)