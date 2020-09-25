NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Week 3 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Published: Sep 25, 2020 at 05:08 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Week 3 of the 2020 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: WR Kenny Stills (illness), RB Duke Johnson (ankle), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring)

Steelers: NONE

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles

Bengals: OUT: DT Geno Atkins (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DT Mike Daniels (groin), S Shawn Williams (calf)

Eagles: OUT: CB Rudy Ford (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), WR Jalen Reagor (thumb); QUESTIONABLE: DT Fletcher Cox (abdomen)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

49ers: OUT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (quad), DE Dee Ford (back); QUESTIONABLE: Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Giants: DOUBTFUL: DB Adrian Colbert (quad); QUESTIONABLE: Brandon Williams (groin)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Raiders: OUT: T Trent Brown (calf), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: TE Darren Waller (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (hip), T Sam Young (groin), G Denzelle Good (thumb/illness)

Patriots: OUT: C David Andrews (hand), RB James White (non-injury related), LB Josh Uche (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (ankle), CB Kyle Duggar (ankle), T Isaiah Wynn (calf), DL Adam Butler (shoulder),

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings

Titans: OUT: WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), LB Derrick Roberson (illness)

Vikings: OUT: CB Cameron Dantzler (rib), CB Mike Hughes (neck); QUESTIONABLE: RB Mike Boone (concussion), CB Kris Boyd (hamstring)

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

WFT: OUT: LB Cole Holcomb (knee), T Saahdiq Charles (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: WR Steven Sims Jr. (toe), T Morgan Moses (hip)

Browns: OUT: DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Denzel Ward (groin), LB Mack Wilson (knee), DE Adrian Clayborn (hip)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills

Rams: OUT: RB Cam Akers (ribs); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darious Williams (ankle)

Bills: OUT: RB Zach Moss (toe), TE Dawson Knox (concussion), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad); QUESTIONABLE: LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), LB Matt MIlano (hamstring), CB Taron Johnson (groin)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Bears: QUESTIONABLE: DE Khalil Mack (knee), DE Mario Edwards (glute)

Falcons: OUT: CB Kendall Sheffield (foot), S Ricardo Allen (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: WR Julio Jones (hamstring), DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), DT Takk McKinley (groin), T Kaleb McGary (knee), LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers

Panthers: DOUBTFUL: DT Kawaan Short (foot), G Dennis Daley (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: T Russell Okung (groin)

Chargers: OUT: Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest), LB Asmar Bilal (calf), DT Justin Jones (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: RB Justin Jackson (quad), LB Melvin Ingram (knee), LB Nick Vigil (groin); QUESTIONABLE: S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), G Trai Turner (groin)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Jets: OUT: Jamison Crowder (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), T George Fant (concussion), CB Ashtyn Davis (groin), CB Quincy Wilson (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: Braxton Berrios (hamstring), OL Connor McGovern (hamstring), DB Nate Hairston (hip)

Colts: OUT: CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness), LB Matthew Adams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: TE Jack Doyle (knee/ankle)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Cowboys: OUT: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee), T Tyron Smith (neck)

Seahawks: OUT: DE Rasheem Green (neck); QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), CB Neiko Thorpe (hip), T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), DE Benson Mayowa (groin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos

Buccaneers: OUT: WR Justin Watson (shoulder)

Broncos: OUT: QB Drew Lock (shoulder), CB Devontae Harris (hamstring), DOUBTFUL: RB Phillip Lindsay (toe); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Lions: OUT: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: CB Demsond Trufant (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (calf), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot)

Cardinals: OUT: WR Christian Kirk (groin), OL Mason Cole (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Dre Kirkpatrick (neck), DL Jordan Phillips (ankle)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Packers: DOUBTFUL: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), LB Randy Ramsey (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DL Kenny Clark (groin), S Darnell Savage (groin), G Elgton Jenkins (back./rib)

Saints: OUT: WR Michael Thomas (ankle), LB Chase Hansen (hip); QUESTIONABLE: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), DT David Onyemata (calf), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin)

Related Content

NFL informs clubs of adjustments to in-stadium audio policy
news

NFL informs clubs of adjustments to in-stadium audio policy

The National Football League informed clubs of several adjustments to their in-stadium audio policy.
Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) to miss Week 3 as part of crowded Raiders injury report
news

Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) to miss Week 3 as part of crowded Raiders injury report

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III this Sunday in their Week 3 road game against the New England Patriots. 
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Packers WR Davante Adams 'probably doubtful' to suit up vs. Saints

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is preparing to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night without their top wideout Davante Adams.
Washington-Browns will be first NFL game with female coaches on both sidelines, female official on field
news

Washington-Browns will be first NFL game with female coaches on both sidelines, female official on field

Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns will mark the first regular-season game in NFL history that features female coaches on opposing sidelines and a female official on the field.
49ers QB Nick Mullens to start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kittle will not play
news

49ers QB Nick Mullens to start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kittle will not play

Nick Mullens will start at quarterback when the 49ers play the Giants while Jimmy Garoppolo nurses a ankle injury. George Kittle will not play.
Julio Jones (hamstring) game-time decision for Falcons vs. Bears
news

Julio Jones (hamstring) game-time decision for Falcons vs. Bears

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said wideout Julio Jones is a game-time decision vs. the Bears while he deals with a hamstring injury.
Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR Radio that running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is out this week due to a toe injury that caused the rookie to miss practice this week. 
Odell Beckham Jr. accepts he probably won't put up massive numbers in Browns' run-first offense
news

Odell Beckham Jr. accepts he probably won't put up massive numbers in Browns' run-first offense

Odell Beckham Jr. knows he won't get the kind of massive numbers in the Browns' run-first offense. But the wideout doesn't mind if that's what it takes to win games.
Saints not worried about Emmanuel Sanders' slow start: 'His touches are going to come'
news

Saints not worried about Emmanuel Sanders' slow start: 'His touches are going to come'

﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿' assimilation into the New Orleans offense hasn't been a smooth proposition. The veteran receiver has just four receptions for 33 yards with a TD through two games, but the Saints believe with time Sanders will contribute more consistently.
UDFA RB James Robinson shines on otherwise bleak night for Jaguars offense
news

UDFA RB James Robinson shines on otherwise bleak night for Jaguars offense

Thursday night marked a woeful game for ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ and the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. There was one lone bright spot wearing teal Thursday night: rookie running back James Robinson.
Ryan Fitzpatrick having fun in Dolphins' win: 'I feel like the luckiest guy in the world'
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick having fun in Dolphins' win: 'I feel like the luckiest guy in the world'

Ryan Fitzpatrick may be 37, but the Dolphins quarterback still has game left and showed it Thursday night with a blistering performance as Miami jolted Jacksonville 31-13. 
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL