Week 3 fantasy football recap: Hat trick for Cobb

In a public undressing in front of their home crowd, the Dolphins fell victim to a beat down by the Buffalo Bills. Tyrod Taylor once again stole the show in this offense. He posted a 20-plus point fantasy day for the second week in a row. Taylor accomplished this all through the air, as he only had 12 rushing yards on the day. It's now fair to question whether Taylor has graduated from the ranks of the streaming quarterback, to every week starter. The running back split was even down the middle in terms of touches, although LeSean McCoy did spend a ton of time on the sideline with injuries. Karlos Williams clearly offers a dimension of downhill running to this offense that McCoy does not, and he'll continue to take reps. All in all, we need to start bumping these players up in fantasy leagues. The Dolphins offense was nothing short of a disaster today. Almost all of their production came when the game was already decided. Miami refuses to run the ball, even when games are close, and Lamar Miller is suffering for it. 10 touches for a back of his talent is, frankly, inexcusable. Considering their passing offense was inefficient, and simply meandered in short areas, it's coaching malpractice. As long as this offense continues to be so poorly managed, and displaying nothing that looks like a killer instinct, the majority of these players are best left on your fantasy bench. Jarvis Landry might be the exception, simply because he has a safe target floor (especially in PPR). Rishard Matthews posted another tremendous stat line, and is leaving all other competitors for the No. 2 receiver job behind. He deserves to be on fantasy rosters, at least. After three weeks, we can officially adjust expectations for this Dolphins offense.