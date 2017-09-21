Week 3 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

The Saints offense is off to a rocky start, failing to score more than 20 points in each of their first two games. A road trip to face the Panthers, who have yet to give up a touchdown, is the exact opposite of what the doctor ordered. In fact, through two weeks the Panthers defense ranks first in points allowed (three per game), yards allowed (196.5 per game), and yards per play allowed (3.74). If you drafted Drew Brees, you're still starting him, though. The team upped its passing play percentage from Week 1 to Week 2 by nearly 10 percent (64 to 73), which could have been because they were trailing the Patriots almost immediately, or because they realized their offense works best as a pass-first squad. Collectively, the trio of Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Adrian Peterson have amassed 134 yards on 35 attempts for a 3.7 yards per carry average. Peterson is unstartable in this offense, with 14 rushes and one target to his name through two weeks and he's played the fewest snaps (23). Ingram is the best start of the bunch as a floor play in the flex, as he's added in nine receptions on 10 targets to go along with his team-leading 69 rushing yards. Kamara could be a deeper league PPR play, as he's second on the team in targets behind Michael Thomas and the Panthers have given up the 10th most receiving yards to opposing backs. Speaking of Thomas, those who took him in Round 2 are likely a tad disappointed, but he is getting nearly 22 percent of Brees' targets. A big game is on the horizon, so keep the faith. Coby Fleener has now made it three-for-three in terms of scoring touchdowns in games Willie Snead doesn't play. Brandon Coleman is worth watching in this one. He was on the field for 80 percent of the Saints' plays in Week 1, and 89 percent in Week 2 when he posted a 4-82-1 line on six targets. Of course, Snead comes back in Week 4 and could steal all of this production right back, but deep league players could give Coleman a look. Ted Ginn is verging on dropable, especially with Tommylee Lewis looking like the preferred deep threat. Friends don't let friends start the Saints defense in fantasy.