Week 3 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

Each week, we at NFL fantasy like to bestow #KABOOM awards on the top players at each position that deliver monster performances for their fantasy owners. Week 3 had no shortage of star performers and surprises, but there were a few players in particular who deserve the nod for dominating their position: Andrew Luck, Marshawn Lynch, Julio Jones and Greg Olsen.
Desperately needing a win, Luck put the team on his back, throwing for 370 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Luck looked magnificent on Sunday, finding a different receiver on each of his four scores. He also tacked on 15 rushing yards for good measure.
Beastmode did a little bit of everything on Sunday, and was able to edge out Rashad Jennings as the highest-scoring running back thanks to the extra drive the Seahawks received when the Broncos forced overtime. Lynch had 19 rushing yards on three carries on that drive, including the game-winning touchdown plunge. All told he had 128 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one receiving).
The Atlanta Falcons made a mockery out of the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football this week, and that was thanks in large part to the efforts of Jones. The Alabama product caught nine of his 11 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs just didn't have an answer for Jones in the passing game, and suffered for 60 minutes as a result.
No tight end lit the stat sheets on fire on Sunday, but Olsen was the top scorer thanks in large part to his 37-yard touchdown hookup with Cam Newton. Olsen had 69 yards on the day, but it might have been more had the Panthers' comeback attempt not slipped through the fingers of Philly Brown ... twice.