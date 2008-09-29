Week 3 epilogue: Teams will be studying the 'Arkansas' package

The more you watch NFL games on TV, the more you are going to hear about the "mug" look on defense. It looks like an old split-six, where there are two defensive tackles on the outside shoulder of the guards in a three-technique look and the inside linebackers step up into the gaps on either side of the center, as close to the line of scrimmage as possible. The 'backers threaten blitz and on some occasions they do bring the pressure. The offensive line has to count these 'backers as defensive linemen because they are so close -- and it forces changes in protections. The Bears -- a traditional 4-3, Tampa 2 defense -- came out in Week 1 against the Colts and played the "mug" look with great success. The Colts had injuries on the line and struggled with the look. There's no way a running back or fullback lined up behind the QB can block one of these linebackers if they blitz.