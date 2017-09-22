Week 3 Bold Fantasy Predictions: Tight ends smash

Sunday is either going to be the most fun day I've ever had at this job, or literally one of the worst. I've been a big Rashard Higgins fan since he posted a stellar performance in Reception Perception, testing out at the elite level in terms of beating man coverage. He's the exact kind of receiver I fall for; detailed technician that isn't big, flashy or overly athletic. Now, the stars are all aligning for him to post a big encore to his seven-catch, 95-yard 2017 debut last week. Higgins lined up in the slot on 90 percent of his Week 2 plays and the Colts allowed the third-most yards to slot receivers through the first two weeks of the season. I believe Higgins is a legitimately good NFL player who is just now getting his first real chance. It sounds like I've talked enough other people into believing it too, considering all the tweets I'm getting about people adding him because of that 2016 pre-draft article. So, yes, I really want this to happen in addition to actually believing it will happen.