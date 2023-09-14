Week 2 Thursday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

- WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video
Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark (hip) expected to miss a couple weeks
Denver Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Zach Wilson ready to take over as Jets' starting QB following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury
The Jets have had two days to pick up the pieces from the loss of Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear. It's Zach Wilson's team now. New York's new starting QB spoke Thursday about stepping back into the role.
Bears OC Luke Getsy: DJ Moore's 2 targets in Week 1 'a disappointment'
The Chicago Bears know they need to get DJ Moore more involved in their offense. Coordinator Luke Getsy called Moore's two targets in Week 1 "a disappointment."
DK Metcalf, Seahawks admit subpar effort led to surprising loss to Rams: 'They played harder'
One of the surprises from Week 1 in the NFL came from Seattle, where the Rams outplayed a Seahawks team that entered 2023 with hopes of reaching greater heights. DK Metcalf and Co. admitted L.A. players harder.
Lions' Jared Goff hasn't thrown INT in 359 attempts, flirting with history thanks to risk-free approach
Jared Goff's interception-free streak currently stands at 359 snaps, the third-longest such streak in NFL history behind only Tom Brady (399) and Aaron Rodgers (402). Just don't tell the Lions QB about it.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Steelers DL Cameron Heyward undergoing groin surgery, expected to miss about eight weeks
Cameron Heyward's Week 1 injury is going to cost him roughly half of the 2023 season. Heyward is having surgery to repair his groin Thursday in Pittsburgh.
Kenny Pickett, Steelers look to get back on track against stingy Browns with Week 1 loss behind them
The Steelers would like to forget their season-opening loss as quickly as possible. In fact, according to quarterback Kenny Pickett, they already have.
Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'
The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.