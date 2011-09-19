Week 2 observations: Titans' Johnson doesn't look the same

There is good and bad with the Chargers. The good? It looks like Vincent Jackson is about to explode. Few receivers look as downright un-coverable as Jackson at his best. After a lost season in 2010 and a slow start in Week 1, Sunday's display was precisely why I predicted he would lead the NFL in receiving in the potent San Diego offense. His size and speed and the fact that he is playing in a multi-dimensional attack with a pinpoint quarterback all work in his favor. And I have a feeling he might be playing on a $14 million franchise tag in 2012. No way the Chargers can let him hit the market and they've been hesitant to extend him. Yes, facing the Patriots' shaky secondary helped Sunday, but I sense big things ahead for Jackson.