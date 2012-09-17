Week 2: New Orleans Saints' defense down; Andrew Luck shines

The 49ers have the deepest and most talented defense in the NFL -- it doesn't have an exploitable weakness that I can see. San Francisco's defensive front is so destructive, the safeties can focus solely on defending the pass, which is an incredible advantage. The Niners don't give up big plays in the secondary, and they do tackle better than any team in the league. The Cardinals' defensive line features the potent duo of Calais Campbell and Darnell Dockett. Both players excel at getting off blocks in the run game, and they're incredibly quick pass rushers. The Seahawks are very deep across the defensive line, and can hold the point of attack against the run; Seattle has allowed just 92 rushing yards total over two games.