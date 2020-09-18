Week 2 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Around the NFL

Week 2 of the 2020 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 14 games.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets

49ers: OUT: TE George Kittle (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Dee Ford (neck)

Jets: OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (neck); QUESTIONABLE: LB Avery Williamson (hamstring), RB La'Mical Perine (ankle), LB Tarell Basham (hip)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Broncos: OUT: RB Phillip Lindsay (toe), LB Mark Barron (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder), T Garett Bolles (elbow), WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip)

Steelers: OUT: G David DeCastro (knee), G Stefan Wisniewski (chest)

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Rams: QUESTIONABLE: Gerald Everett (back)

Eagles: OUT: WR Alshon Jeffery (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DE Derek Barnett (hamstring), DE Brandon Graham (concussion)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Bills: OUT: LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad)

Dolphins: OUT: LB Elandon Roberts (concussion); DOUBTFUL: S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral); QUESTIONABLE: WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Panthers: OUT: DT Kawann Short (foot), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (eye/concussion), G Dennis Daley (ankle)

Buccaneers: OUT: TE Antony Auclair (calf); DOUBTFUL: WR Chris Godwin (concussion)

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE: LT Tyron Smith (neck), CB Anthony Brown (ribs)

Falcons: OUT: DE Charles Harris (ankle), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot); DOUBTFUL: DT Marlon Davidson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: T Jake Matthews (knee)

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Ravens: OUT: WR Chris Moore (finger), DT Justin Madubuike (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Jimmy Smith (hip), RB Justice Hill (thigh), T Ronnie Stanley (hip)

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (quad), G/T Tytus Howard (ankle), RB Duke Johnson (ankle), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jaguars: OUT: TE Tyler Davis (knee)

Titans: OUT: WR A.J. Brown (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB Vic Beasley (knee), CB Malcolm Butler quad), Derrick Roberson (knee)

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts

Vikings: OUT: CB Cameron Dantzler (ribs)

Colts: OUT: TE Jack Doyle (ankle/knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Zach Pascal (ankle), S Julian Blackmon (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf), CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Giants: OUT: CB Adrian Colbert (quad); QUESTIONABLE: WR Golden Tate (hamstring), LB Carter Coughlin (hamstring)

Bears: QUESTIONABLE: LB Khalil Mack (knee), LB Robert Quinn (ankle)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Lions: OUT: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring), G Joe Dahl (groin), TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), S C.J. Moore (hamstring), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), DT Nick Williams (shoulder)

Packers: OUT: DT Kenny Clark (groin), G Lane Taylor (knee), WR Equanimeos St. Brown (knee), LB Randy Ramsey (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DE Montavius Adams (toe), G Billy Turner (knee), TE Josiah Deguara (shin/ankle), S Raven Greene (quad), C Lucas Patrick (shoulder)

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

Football Team: OUT: LB Cole Holcomb (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Thomas Davis Sr. (calf), CB Kendall Fuller (knee)

Cardinals: OUT: TE Maxx Williams (ankle), OL Mason Cole (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: OL Josh Jones (ankle), LB Kyle Fitts (wrist)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Chiefs: OUT: CB Charvarius Ward (hand), DE Alex Okafor (hamstring), DT Khalen Saunders (elbow)

Chargers: DOUBTFUL: RB Justin Jackson (quad)

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Patriots: OUT: LB Josh Uche (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (knee), TE Dalton Keene (neck), LB Brandon Copeland (knee), DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

Seahawks :DOUBTFUL: T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), DE Rasheem Green (neck); QUESTIONABLE: WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)

