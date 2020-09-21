Week 2 inactives: New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

Editor's note: Below are the official inactive players for tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at brand-new Allegiant Stadium.
New Orleans Saints
|Player
|Position
|Will Clapp
|C
|Marcus Davenport
|DE
|D.J. Swearinger
|DB
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Chase Hansen
|LB
|Shy Tuttle
|DT
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
Las Vegas Raiders
|Player
|Position
|Rico Gafford
|WR
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Sam Young
|T
|Trent Brown
|T
|Daniel Ross
|DT