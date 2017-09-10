Week 2 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

What a week. We should have known it was going to be a wild one as soon as the Chiefs upset the Patriots on Thursday night, but the first Sunday of the NFL season definitely did not disappoint in terms of drama and intrigue. Plenty of big-name fantasy players disappointed, but that's the way the cookie crumbles in this fake game based on a game we all cherish so dearly. On a sadder note, several stars suffered injuries in Week 1 as well, something we never want to see at any point, but especially so early in the season. Hopefully, they can recover quickly, but until then there will be new opportunities for young players we need to assess for fantasy football. While there are two games still to come on the Week 1 slate (a Monday night double-header, which, attention league people with actual influence, you should do more often), below are 11 players to add on waivers this week. Stay tuned for Matt Harmon's waiver-wire deep dive and Matt Franciscovich's Week 2 streaming article (published Monday) for more under-the-radar options to add to your fantasy squad. Until then, here's who you need to be targeting.