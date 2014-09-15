Week 2 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

Not surprisingly, Rodgers struggled in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, and came into Week 2 angry. The Jets' secondary didn't like him when he was angry. Rodgers was the only signal-caller in Week 2 (so far) to throw for over 300 yards, and he added three touchdown passes, 28 rushing yards and a two-point conversion. He fumbled the first snap of the game, but was on fire pretty much from then on.