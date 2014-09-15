Week 2 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

Each week, we at NFL fantasy like to bestow #KABOOM awards on the top players at each position that deliver monster performances for their fantasy owners. Week 2 had no shortage of star performers and surprises, but there were a few players in particular who deserve the nod for Week 2: Aaron Rodgers, Giovani Bernard, Jordy Nelson and Antonio Gates.
Not surprisingly, Rodgers struggled in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, and came into Week 2 angry. The Jets' secondary didn't like him when he was angry. Rodgers was the only signal-caller in Week 2 (so far) to throw for over 300 yards, and he added three touchdown passes, 28 rushing yards and a two-point conversion. He fumbled the first snap of the game, but was on fire pretty much from then on.
When A.J. Green went down with a foot injury, the Bengals turned to Bernard to carry the offense. He responded with aplomb, turning his 32 offensive touches (a career high) into 169 total yards and a touchdown. All told, Bernard netted his owners a dynamite 22.90 fantasy points, tops among running backs on Sunday.
Nelson has long been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, but that tag might disappear after much of America watched him have his way with the Jets' secondary. Nelson caught nine passes for 209 yards (a career high) with one 80-yard touchdown. Nelson did it all on Sunday, and his owners were rewarded with a healthy 26.90 fantasy points.
Plenty of owners were justifiably hesitant to start Gates against the "Legion of Boom," as the veteran had also been dealing with a minor hamstring injury. Well, Gates and Philip Rivers proved once again why they're the most prolific QB-TE scoring tandem in NFL history, as the duo hooked up for three touchdowns, torching the Seattle secondary all afternoon. Gates finished the day with 27.60 fantasy points in a truly dominant performance.