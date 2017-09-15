Week 2 Bold Fantasy Predictions: Mike Gillislee repeats

I have no idea how you could deploy him confidently, but I was told these are supposed to be bold predictions. The Colts intend to start newcomer Jacoby Brissett on Sunday as they welcome a depleted Arizona Cardinals team missing David Johnson and their starting left tackle. We should know by now to avoid declarations of "it can't possibly be worse," it can always be worse when it comes to backup quarterbacks. However, Brissett has at least showed more fortitude and offered up good throws than Scott Tolzien has in the last two calendar years. One of Brissett's passes, when he came in for Tolzien in Week 1, was a 50-yard bomb to Donte Moncrief that traveled 46.4 yards in the air that the receiver brought down in a contested situation. Moncrief could be in position to make more plays on Sunday when the Colts inevitably find themselves in negative game script. Should Patrick Peterson shadow top receiver T.Y. Hilton (only 23 percent of plays in the slot Week 1) than Moncrief would draw Justin Bethel in coverage. The Cardinals No. 2 outside corner gave up 110 yards and two touchdowns in coverage against the Lions in Week 1. There's at least some factual basis that this is a viable play and I'll personally be (stuck) playing Moncrief in at least one lineup along with you should you follow me down this dark rabbit hole.