Week 2 best value fantasy football matchups to target

If Diggs moves around again he should avoid Damarious Randall's coverage for a good amount of his routes. Randall lined up at the left corner position against the Jaguars in Week 1 and Diggs took just 38 percent of his snaps at right wide receiver. Diggs should be able to get his in other formations and should prove a fine test for a corner who showed out in the opening week of the season. The Vikings will need to throw to keep up with the Packers, so Diggs should see a healthy target volume once again. Either way, this will be a fun matchup between two sneaky young stars in the NFL, even if they won't square off on the majority of their plays.