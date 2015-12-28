Week 17 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The Titans have allowed 50 sacks this season, second-most in the NFL and are tied for the most fumbles recovered by opposing teams (16). And things got even worse with Zach Mettenbeger under center against Houston on Sunday. The Titans surrendered four giveaways to the Texans and Mettenberger totaled just 234 passing yards on 51 attempts. That's not good. The Colts could use a win to stay alive in the AFC South playoff race and while they might have their own issues on the offensive side of the ball, Indy's defense should be able to do work against the Titans, as opposing teams have been able to do all season long. In its last three contests, the Colts D/ST has managed nine, eight and 14 points for fantasy owners and the unit is available in nearly 70 percent of NFL.com leagues. If you're desperate for a streamer in Week 17, Indianapolis has one of the best matchups of the week and will also allow you to go big on other positions in DFS tournaments.