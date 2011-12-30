Week 17 storylines: Teams playing for seeding, coaches' jobs

At 1 p.m. ET, the 49ers have to beat the Rams to secure the No. 2 seed. The Saints have to beat the Panthers just in case the 49ers falter. The Lions head to Green Bay and want the No. 5 seed instead of No. 6. A Detroit loss would juice up the Tampa Bay-Atlanta game at 4:15 p.m., as it would put the Falcons in position to grab the No. 5 seed. Tennessee heads to Houston for a 1 p.m. game and needs to win and get help to make it in. The Jets are in the same position and will play to win down in Miami and pray for help in the Chiefs-Broncos and Chargers-Raiders games, which both start at 4:15 p.m. The two biggest games are Ravens-Bengals and Cowboys-Giants. The Ravens want to secure no worse than the No. 2 seed (but a loss and Steelers win could make Baltimore a No. 5 seed), while the Bengals want a wild-card spot. The final game of the year between the Cowboys and Giants with the division title on the line should be as exciting as the opening game of the year, when the Saints went toe-to-toe with the Packers.