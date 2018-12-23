Week 17 schedule: Colts-Titans game flexed to 'SNF'

The final AFC playoff berth will be decided in the final game of the regular season.
The league announced Sunday evening that the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game in Week 17 will be flexed to "Sunday Night Football."
The winner of the divisional clash is in the postseason. The loser is out.
The AFC South could also be up for grabs. If the Houston Texans (10-6) lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the winner of Colts-Titans will win the division. Houston has already clinched a playoff berth.
The Colts (9-6) enter Week 17 in the sixth seed, with the Titans (9-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) on the outside looking in.
Here's the rest of the revamped Week 17 schedule:
1 p.m. ET
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- FOX
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints -- FOX
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants -- FOX
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers -- FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans -- CBS
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills -- CBS
New York Jets at New England Patriots -- CBS
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- CBS (if Chiefs win on Sunday night)
4:25 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks -- FOX
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers -- CBS
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens -- CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos -- CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins -- FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams -- FOX
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- CBS (if Chiefs lose on Sunday night)