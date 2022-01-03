Week 17 Monday inactives: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Heinze Field
When: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Browns
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- CB Troy Hill
- RB Kareem Hunt
- S Ronnie Harrison
- S John Johnson
- LB Mack Wilson
Steelers
- QB Dwayne Haskins
- P Pressley Harvin
- LB Buddy Johnson
- Isaiah Buggs
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree is being sought for questioning by the Metro Nashville Police Department in connection with an alleged altercation involving Dupree, multiple persons with him and two employees inside a Walgreens on Sunday night, according to a Nashville PD statement obtained by NFL Media.
Officers were alerted at 4:09 a.m. to an individual asleep inside of a vehicle parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage in Las Vegas, police said. Raiders CB Nate Hobbs, 22, was identified as that individual.
Center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert are among a dozen Philadelphia Eagles players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
The Seahawks will have to conclude the season without their defensive leader. Plus, more news from around the NFL.
The Titans are considering opening the window for Derrick Henry's potential return. Henry underwent foot surgery in early November and was placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury on Halloween.
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Michael Gallup for the remainder of the season after an MRI confirmed a torn ACL for the wide receiver.
Antonio Brown's dramatic exit from the Buccaneers seemingly came out of nowhere. At least, it did to Bruce Arians. After largely avoiding discussing the matter immediately after Tampa Bay's win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Arians provided a little more insight Monday.
Following New York's embarassing Week 17 loss to the Bears, Giants coach Joe Judge gave an impassioned defense of his rocky tenure with the organization.
A stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list robbed Carson Wentz of valuable practice time entering Sunday's game against the Raiders, but the Colts QB made sure to not make any excuses following his subpar play in Indy's Week 17 loss.
The Packers have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a week to spare. Despite nothing to play for while dealing with a fractured pinkie toe, MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan to sit out the entirety of the season finale.