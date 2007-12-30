Week 17 Inactives

The following is a list of injured players for Week 17 (Dec. 29-30) and all the fantasy implications:
Dec. 30
Indianapolis Colts
Inactives: DT Raheem Brock, OT Ryan Diem, WR Anthony Gonzalez, WR Marvin Harrison, CB Tim Jennings, DE Robert Mathis, DB Keiwan Ratliff, TE Ben Utecht.
Fantasy take: Despite returning to practice, Harrison will sit out another game with a knee injury that has now caused the receiver to miss 11 games this season. Even more disheartening to Browns fans who had hoped the Colts would play the starters significantly against the Titans will be the absence of Diem, Gonzalez and Utecht on offense, and Brock and Mathis on defense.
Tennessee Titans
Inactives: DE Sean Conover, RB Casey Cramer, LB Gilbert Gardner, DB Kelly Herndon, DT Antonio Johnson, C Kevin Mawae, WR Mike Williams, WR Paul Williams.
Fantasy take: With a playoff spot on the line, the only starter to miss this crucial game will be Mawae. Keep an eye on the snaps from backup center Eugene Amano and quarterback Vince Young.
4pm EST
Arizona Cardinals
Inactives: WR Jamaica Rector, FB Tim Castille, LB David Holloway, LB Brandon Johnson, G Deuce Lutui, TE Tim Euhus and DE Chris Cooper.
Baltimore Ravens
Inactives: QB Kyle Boller, RB Willis McGahee, RB Mike Anderson, LB Ray Lewis, DT Amon Gordon, TE Daniel Wilcox, WR Demetrius Williams and TE Quinn Sypniewski.
Dallas Cowboys
Inactives: FS Pat Watkins, CB Jacques Reeves, CB Terence Newman, C Andre Gurode, T James Marten, WR Terrell Owens, WR Isaiah Stanback and NT Jay Ratliff.
Oakland Raiders
Inactives: WR Tim Dwight, DB Rashad Baker, T Mark Wilson, T Mario Henderson, G Jonathan Palmer, LB Jon Alston and DT Josh Shaw.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Inactives: DB Allen Rossum, S Troy Polamalu, LB Andre Frazier, LB Clint Kriewaldt, G Darnell Stapleton, T Marvel Smith and WR Hines Ward.
Fantasy take:Ben Roethlisberger is the third quarterback. Charlie Batch is only a desperation start. Steelers receivers are also a risk.
St. Louis Rams
Inactives: WR Marques Hagans, LB Brandon Chillar, C Nick Leckey, T Rob Petitti, T Mark LeVoir, TE Dominique Byrd and DE Trevor Johnson.
San Diego Chargers
Inactives: CB Paul Oliver, FB Lorenzo Neal, LB Anthony Waters, DT Jamal Williams, WR Malcom Floyd, TE Scott Chandler and LB Marques Harris.
Washington Redskins
Inactives: QB Jason Campbell, DB Omar Stoutmire, DT Ryan Boschetti, T Kevin Sampson, WR Keenan McCardell and DE Alex Buzbee.
1pm EST
Atlanta Falcons
Inactives: WR Michael Jenkins, CB David Irons, LB Marcus Wilkins, T Terrance Pennington, D'Anthony Batiste, G Kurt Qauterman and TE Courtney Anderson.
Fantasy take: Quarterback Chris Redman gets one more chance against a defense that will likely rest its starters.
Buffalo Bills
Inactives: S Donte Whitner, RB Shaud Williams, T Jason Peters, T Patrick Estes and FB Ryan Neufeld.
Carolina Panthers
Inactives: WR Jason Carter, QB Vinny Testaverde, WR Travis Taylor, DB Patrick Dendy, SS Chris Harris, LB James Anderson, T Frank Omiyale and DT Gary Gibson.
Chicago Bears
Inactives: S Josh Gattis, LB Darrell McClover, G Josh Beekman, WR Mike Haas, WR Brandon Rideau, TE Fontel Mines and NT Darwin Walker.
Fantasy take: Playing against the New Orleans defense is attractive, but Kyle Orton is starting at quarterback.
Cincinnati Bengals
Inactives: QB Jeff Rowe, SS Dexter Jackson, RB Rudi Johnson, MLB Anthony Schlegel, G Nate Livings, TE Nate Lawrie and DT Michael Myers.
Cleveland Browns
Inactives: DB Ricardo Colclough, C Marvin Philip, LB Antwan Peek, DE Melila Purcell, G Isaac Sowells, WR Travis Wilson, and DE Orpheus Roy.
Detroit Lions
Inactives: WR Troy Walters, RB Tatum Bell, RB Kevin Jones, DB Patrick Body, T Barry Stokes, G Manny Ramirez and DE Kalimba Edwards.
Green Bay Packers
Inactives: CB Charles Woodson, RB Korey Hall, DE Aaron Kampman, DT Ryan Pickett, WR Donald Driver, WR Greg Jennings and TE Donald Lee.
Houston Texans
Inactives: DB Jamar Fletcher, G Kasey Studdard, DT Deljuan Robinson, T Brandon Frye, TE Jeb Putzier, WR David Anderson and DE Anthony Weaver.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Inactives: CB Rasheen Mathis, RB Fred Taylor, RB Maurice Jones-Drew, LB Daryl Smith, MLB Mike Peterson, T Tony Pashos, WR Dennis Northcutt and DE Paul Spicer.
Fantasy take: LaBrandon Toefield will start at running back. Quarterback David Garrard is active, but Quinn Gray will start.
Miami Dolphins
Inactives: QB Casey Bramlet, RB Patrick Cobbs, T Julius Wilson, G Ike Ndukwe, T Anthony Alabi, DE Rob Ninovich, NT Keith Traylor and DT Paul Soliai.
New Orleans Saints
Inactives: WR Robert Meachem, DB Jay Bellamy, RB Reggie Bush, LB Matt McCoy, G Andy Alleman, T Jermon Bushrod and DT Orien Harris.
Fantasy take: Running back Pierre Thomas could be a viable fantasy option with Bush out and Aaron Stecker hurting.
Philadelphia Eagles
Inactives: CB Lito Sheppard, DB Tanard Davis, G Scott Young, DT LaJuan Ramsey, TE L.J. Smith and DE Montae Reagor.
Fantasy take: Quarterback Kevin Kolb has been elevated to the No. 2 quarterback and will probably see some action.
San Francisco 49ers
Inactives: QB Trent Dilfer, QB Shaun Hill, DB Marcus Hudson, CB Shawntae Spencer, Derek M. Smith, and DT Damane Duckett.
Fantasy take:Chris Weinke starts at quarterback, but running back Frank Gore is still an attractive option. The 49ers receivers, however, are a risky option. Interesting note: former UCLA quarterback Drew Olson is active and will backup Weinke.
Seattle Seahawks
Inactives: DB Michael Green, DE Jason Babin, LB Niko Koutouvides, G Mansfield Wrotto, T Walter Jones, WR Deion Branch and DT Rocky Bernard.
Fantasy take: Running back Shaun Alexander probably won't see much time, and how effective will he be without Jones? Receiver Bobby Engram and D.J. Hackett will start, but quarterback Matt Hasselbeck doesn't figure to have a long day, either.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inactives: QB Jeff Garcia, WR Ike Hilliard, SS Jermaine Phillips, RB Earnest Graham, FB B.J. Askew, MLB Barrett Rudd, G Dan Buenning, and WR Joey Galloway.
Fantasy take:The Buccaneers backups are a risky proposition and should be avoided, if possible. IDP players should be mindful that many of the Bucs defenders could sit in the second half.
Dec. 29
New England Patriots
Inactives: WR Chad Jackson, CB Willie Andrews, RB Kyle Eckel, G Steve Neal, T Nick Kaczur, WR Troy Brown, and TE Kyle Brady.
Fantasy take: Brady will not play! Although it's tight end Kyle Brady. The Patriots will be without two starters on the right side of the offensive line, guard Steve Neal and tackle Nick Kaczur. That makes going against the Giants' tough defensive line a daunting task. But it would be foolish to bench Tom Brady and Randy Moss now, who seem intent on setting a number of NFL records.
New York Giants
Inactives: CB Kevin Dockery, RB Ahmad Bradshaw, LB Torrance Daniels, T Adam Koets, DT Manuel Wright, WR Sinorice Moss, TE Jerome Collins.
Fantasy take: Bad news for all fantasy owners who scrambled to pick up Bradshaw this week. Receiver Plaxico Burress is active and remains a risky start, especially if a blowout develops. But this is true of all Giants offensive starters. Burress did practice this week and start him if your team is thin at receiver, but shy away from quarterback Eli Manning. The Giants defense is tempting because of injuries on the line, but stay away.