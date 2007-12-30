Week 17 Inactives

Fantasy take: Bad news for all fantasy owners who scrambled to pick up Bradshaw this week. Receiver Plaxico Burress is active and remains a risky start, especially if a blowout develops. But this is true of all Giants offensive starters. Burress did practice this week and start him if your team is thin at receiver, but shy away from quarterback Eli Manning. The Giants defense is tempting because of injuries on the line, but stay away.