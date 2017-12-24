Week 17 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

A lot of things are lining up for Jesse James as a streamer in Week 17. He's playing the Browns, one of the worst teams at defending tight ends (second-most points allowed per game to the position). Antonio Brown will be out and he was averaging 12 targets per game prior to his injury. And James himself has 17 targets, 12 catches, 104 yards and one overturned touchdown (sorry, had to) over the last two weeks. James will offer decent upside for those still playing in Week 17. (8.6 percent owned)