Week 17 cornerback rankings: Marcus Peters vying for top spot

Health has been the issue for the Packers' secondary this season, with their top two cornerbacks, Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins, each missing several games earlier in the year. Both of these guys are second-year pros who have experienced growing pains early in their careers. In Weeks 1-5, the Packers' secondary allowed a 58.2 completion percentage, 14 yards per catch and a 94.8 passer rating when in coverage. In the last five games -- all wins -- the Packers have allowed a slightly higher completion percentage (61.1) but far fewer yards per catch (11.6) and a lower passer rating (77.2) mainly due to the healthy return of many defensive players, including pass rusher Clay Matthews. The biggest difference from the beginning of the year: The secondary has picked off seven more passes in the last five weeks than in the first five. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who's playing the best of all Green Bay's defensive backs, accounts for three of those interceptions. Being able to create turnovers at this time of year is crucial if the Packers want to keep winning.