Week 16 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

- WHERE: MetLife Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
JAGUARS
- WR Kendric Pryor
- OL Cam Robinson
- DL Folorunso Fatukasi
- LB Travon Walker
- LB De'Shaan Dixon
- CB Montaric Brown
- CB Gregory Junior
After seeing New England fan Jerry Edmond go through a rough experience at his first NFL game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered him tickets and pregame sideline passes for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury will prevent him from playing against Houston on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Tannehill's place.
Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, and his backfield mate Kareem Hunt will also suit up in what could potentially be his final home game with Cleveland.
Despite being limited during the week with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.
Chase Young's long-awaited return is here. The Washington Commanders edge rusher will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday.
Mac Jones is ready to move on from New England's embarrassing loss to Las Vegas in Week 15, and sees the same desire in veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers after nearly a week of ridicule.
The Philadelphia Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Saturday in a crucial matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Thursday.
The sixth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where defensive tackle Leki Fotu made waffles from scratch to feed his teammates.
The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
