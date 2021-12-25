Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

- WHERE: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)
- WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
BROWNS
- QB Nick Mullens
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- S John Johnson III
- LB Willie Harvey Jr.
- WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
PACKERS
- T David Bakhtiari
- G/T Billy Turner
- DL Kingsley Keke
