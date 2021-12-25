Around the NFL

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

Published: Dec 25, 2021 at 03:06 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Cleveland Browns
2021 · 7-7-0
Green Bay Packers
2021 · 11-3-0


BROWNS

  • QB Nick Mullens
  • QB Kyle Lauletta
  • S John Johnson III
  • LB Willie Harvey Jr. 
  • WR Ja'Marcus Bradley


PACKERS

  • T David Bakhtiari
  • G/T Billy Turner
  • DL Kingsley Keke
Indianapolis Colts
2021 · 8-6-0
Arizona Cardinals
2021 · 10-4-0


