Week 16 observations: GMs say No. 1 pick could fetch a ton

Remember a year ago, with all the Favre drama, when Webb came in and won a game at Philadelphia that the Eagles really needed? He's been superb replacing Ponder in spot duty this season and seems to thrive off what Bill Musgrave calls for him. At the very least I'd be thinking about a Webb package for each game next season, even with Ponder being a first-round pick (Webb is signed for two more years). All he did Saturday was go 4 of 5 for 84 yards with two touchdowns, leading the Vikings to victory with Adrian Peterson knocked from the game. He averages 7.6 yards per carry for his career, and six of his 36 career rushes have gone for 10 yards or more. He also has four rushing TDs despite such a short sample size. Given Ponder's concussion, I figure Webb plays Week 17, and I bet he doesn't play badly.