Week 16 Monday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Where: Caesars Superdome
When: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
DOLPHINS
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- CB Trill Williams
- DT John Jenkins
SAINTS
- OL Terron Armstead
Where: Caesars Superdome
When: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Further evaluation and an update on his status for Sunday is expected Wednesday.
The Buccaneers announced Monday that wide receiver Mike Evans was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Seahawks will finish the 2021 season in last place in the NFC West, their first last-place finish since 1996. Fresh off their 10th loss of the year, Pete Carroll said he doesn't think a reset is necessary.
The Chiefs received good news Monday regarding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Tests showed there was swelling but no structural damage on CEH's injured collarbone, and the injury isn't season-ending,
As part of a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has helped develop a custom color known as "Brady Blue" which will be implemented in his soon-to-debut signature clothing brand Brady.
The Broncos' loss to the Raiders all but ended their postseason dreams. Could another year with no playoff berth be the end for HC Vic Fangio's tenure? Fangio told reporters Monday that he is not worried about his job status.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy's status in Chicago remains very much in doubt, but Nagy told reporters Monday that he is operating as though he will coach out the final two games of the 2021 season.
The NFL saw a record 106 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
A pair of Week 17 matchups have been assigned new kickoff times ahead of next Sunday.
The Seattle Seahawks' first losing season since 2011 hit a new low Sunday in a loss to the equally-lowly Bears. Pete Carroll candidly discussed his frustrations after the game.