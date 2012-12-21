Week 16 in NFL: Stretch run, playoff spots at stake

Published: Dec 20, 2012 at 08:38 PM

Get a head start on Friday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, join Seattle Seahawks announcer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon as we gear up for Sunday night's big NFC West showdown in the Emerald City.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» Daniel Jeremiah looks at some of Week 16's best individual matchups in Who Has The Edge?

Instant Debate: Broken records?

Will Adrian Peterson break the rushing yards record? Will the receiving or sack marks go down, too? Let's debate! More ...

» Elliot Harrison makes picks for all of Week 16's games.

» Brian Billick goes Under The Headset to look at an epic battle between Peyton Manning and Adrian Peterson for Comeback Player of the Year.

» Ian Rapoport rates all this weekend's games, from best to worst, in the Rap Sheet Rankings.

» Michael Lombardi's Front Office View looks at Washington Redskins rookie Kirk Cousins' value this offseason.

» NFL Network analyst and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila takes on the subject of fan violence in his Inside Out column.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

» Bucky Brooks uses All-22 Coaches Film to examine the Seahawks offense in advance of Seattle's big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

