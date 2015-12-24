Week 16 fantasy recap: Tim Hightower rolls Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Top performers:
» Ben Roethlisberger, QB: 227 pass yards, 2 INTs, -3 rush yards, 4.5 fantasy points
» DeAngelo Williams, RB: 100 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 53 rec yards, 1 fmbl lost, 25.30 fantasy points
» Antonio Brown, WR: 61 rec yards, 6.1 fantasy points
» Ryan Mallett, QB: 274 pass yards, TD, 14.96 fantasy points
» Javorius Allen, RB: 79 rush yards, TD, 35 rec yards, 17.40 fantasy points
» Chris Matthews, WR: 19 rec yards, TD, 7.9 fantasy points
» Kamar Aiken, WR: 66 rec yards, 6.6 fantasy points
Welp, this one didn't go as we thought it would, but when do they? The Steelers struggled to move the ball on offense the entire game, unless it was DeAngelo Williams carrying the rock. He was just about the only good thing Pittsburgh (and fantasy owners) had going for them here and even though the Ravens run defense has been legit, it simply didn't matter. Williams has scored five touchdowns in his last three games and this marked his fifth straight double-digit fantasy game dating back to Week 12. He's on track to finish as a top 10 fantasy RB for the season. Elsewhere, the Steelers didn't do much. Ben Roethlisberger threw two picks, and almost had a third (which would have been a 100-yard pick-six) but got called back on an offsides penalty. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryan and Markus Wheaton combined for just 115 total receiving yards, and burned a big hole in fantasy lineups during championship week. At least Brown came through for PPR owners with seven catches for 68 yards.
Nobody in their right mind was going to start Ryan Mallett but he had a solid 14 fantasy points and played surprisingly well in his first start as a Raven. Javorius Allen bounced back after a miserable Week 15 outing and saw 23 touches for over 100 yards and a score. And Kamar Aiken led the Ravens in receiving again but didn't manage to score. His eight catches for 66 yards is just fine for PPR owners though.
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Top performers:
» Tom Brady, QB: 231 pass yards, TD, INT, -1 rush yard, 11.14 fantasy points
» Rob Gronkowski, TE: 86 rec yards, 8.6 fantasy points
» Brandon Bolden, RB: 30 rush yards, 30 rec yards, 6.0 fantasy points
» James White, RB: 4 rush yards, 28 rec yards, rec TD, 9.20 fantasy points
» Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB: 296 pass yards, 3 TDs, 13 rush yards, fmbl lost, 23.14 fantasy points
» Brandon Marshall, WR: 115 rec yards, 2 TDs, 23.50 fantasy points
» Eric Decker, WR: 47 rec yards, TD, 10.70 fantasy points
» Chris Ivory, RB: 38 rush yards, 4 rec yards, 4.20 fantasy points
» Bilal Powell, RB: 56 rush yards, 34 rec yards, 9.00 fantasy points
Marshall, Marshall, Marshall! It was all Brandon Marshall on Sunday for the Jets. The big wideout dominated in coverage all day and Ryan Fitzpatrick targeted him 10 times in the game. His big day likely boosted many fantasy owners into a win this week. Eric Decker was pretty much quiet the whole game, but scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. That's as clutch as you can get. Bilal Powell and Chris Ivory split the backfield workload, with a little bit of Stevan Ridley mixed in while Ivory was on the sideline with a minor injury. Not surprisingly, Powell was the most efficient Jets running back as he has been for about a month now.
Tom Brady did not come through today in one of his worst outings of the season fantasy-wise. He didn't throw a touchdown pass until the fourth quarter, and his leading receiver, Rob Gronkowski, finished with just 86 yards. Without Danny Amendola, New England's passing game really struggled. Brandon Bolden led the Patriots' backfield with nine carries and also had five receptions on the day, but managed just 60 total yards. #Belitricks are back, and we can't comfortably rely on any running back in this unpredictable committee.
Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
Top performers:
» Darren McFadden, RB: 19 att, 99 rush yards, 1 rec, -1 rec yards, 9.8 fantasy points
» Terrance Williams, WR: 4 rec, 62 yards, 6.2 fantasy points
» Tyrod Taylor, QB: 179 pass yards, INT, 67 rush yards, 11.86 fantasy points
» Mike Gillislee, RB: 93 rush yards, TD, 16 rec yards, 16.9 fantasy points
» Karlos Williams, RB: 76 rush yards, TD, 21 rec yards, fmbl, 13.7 fantasy points
» Sammy Watkins, WR: 5 rec, 84 rec yards, 8.4 fantasy points
Kellen Moore was, well, Kellen Moore. We don't need to waste any more digital ink on this passing attack sans Tony Romo and Dez Bryant. Darren McFadden was his typical workhorse self, but failed to find the end zone and left owners with a solid, but unspectacular 9-plus points.
With LeSean McCoy out, the Bills backfield fell on the shoulders of Mike Gillislee and Karlos Williams. And they delivered in the game and for fantasy owners, both scoring double-digit fantasy points. Sammy Watkins had a quieter game against the solid Dallas secondary (a unit that also corralled Tyrod Taylor), but owners likely won't complain with 8.4 points. Especially considering the disappointing performances several other top receivers put up on Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins
Top performers:
» Frank Gore, RB: 85 rush yards, 2 TDs, 10 rec yards, 21.5 fantasy points
» Ryan Tannehill, QB: 329 pass yards, INT, 28 rush yards, 13.96 fantasy points
» Lamar Miller, RB: 31 rush yards, TD, 36 rec yards, 12.7 fantasy points
» Jarvis Landry, WR: 7 rec, 111 yards, 11.1 fantasy points
» DeVante Parker, WR: 4 rec, 93 rec yards, 9.3 fantasy points
Matt Hasselbeck was injured and replaced by Charlie Whitehurst who also got injured. As a result, the Colts passing attack was all but nonexistent. Frank Gore made the most of his touches, scoring twice on his first eight carries. However, once the passing attack fell apart, what little daylight Gore had to run through quickly turned to darkness. Still, it was good to see the veteran find the end zone twice after only managing that feat four times in his previous 14 games.
There was not a lot of good football played in this game. Ryan Tannehill made some bad throws and took a costly safety in a game that was essentially a microcosm for his entire season. Jarvis Landry continues to be PPR gold, as he made several spectacular catches en route to a solid 7-111-0. Lamar Miller split carries with Jay Ajayi again, but at least the Dolphins were kind enough to do fantasy owners a solid by giving Miller the goal-line carry for the score. DeVante Parker is going to be a big sleeper next year. The guy looks like he's an explosive play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball.
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
Top performers:
» Johnny Manziel, QB: 136 pass yards, INT, 108 rush yards, 14.24 fantasy points
» Duke Johnson, RB: 41 total yards, 4.1 fantasy points
» Isaiah Crowell, RB: 88 rush yards, TD, 14.8 fantasy points
» Gary Barnidge, TE: 3 rec, 47 yards, 4.7 fantasy points
» Alex Smith, QB: 125 yards, 2 TD, INT, 54 rush yards, 16.4 fantasy points
» Charcandrick West, RB: 62 rush yards, -1 rec yards, 6.1 fantasy points
» Jeremy Maclin, WR: 5 rec, 49 rec yards, TD, 10.9 fantasy points
» Travis Kelce, TE: 6 rec, 43 rec yards, TD, 10.3 fantasy points
After a couple of solid games, Johnny Manziel's mechanics regressed in a sloppy game. The team did some clever things to make use of his legs and he made plays of his own, too. There's hope for the Browns offense next year. Isaiah Crowell got back on track, running hard and punishing defenders. Duke Johnson saw 11 touches, but wasn't able to do much with them. As for the passing game, Gary Barnidge was an errant Manziel pass away from having a monster day. Still, 47 yards is better than nothing.
Alex Smith was once again on the streaming radar, but an interception and depressed yardage numbers put a dent in his overall scoring potential. Charcandrick West received the lion's share of the carries, but with the Kansas City offense only running 49 plays, he didn't get a real shot at a big game. Travis Kelce and Jeremy Maclin both made the most of their opportunities, catching lasers from Smith for touchdowns.
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Top performers:
» Cam Newton, QB: 188 total yards, TD, 14.28 fantasy points
» Cameron Artis-Payne, RB: 6 touches, 56 total yards, 5.60 fantasy points
» Corey Brown, WR: 3 rec, 39 yards, 4.0 fantasy points
» Greg Olsen, TE: 4 rec, 40 yards, 4.0 fantasy points
» Matt Ryan, QB: 306 yards, TD, 14.34 fantasy points
» Devonta Freeman, RB: 25 touches, 90 total yards, TD, 15.0 fantasy points
» Julio Jones, WR: 9 rec, 178 yards, TD, 23.80 fantasy points
» Roddy White, WR: 5 rec, 67 yards, 6.70 fantasy points
The Panthers picked a bad day to have a bad day, and lost their first game of the season. The offense was out of sync, and only handed the ball off to a running back 12 times. It was an odd decision in a game where the Atlanta pass rush played above expectations, especially rookie Vic Beasley, and their run defense showed a number of cracks. Cam Newton just couldn't get much down today, outside of a few clutch runs. With the interior pressure throwing him off, he sailed a few throws in a fashion more akin to his pre-2015 play. Ted Ginn also missed stretches of this game, and that proved to be a big difference for this offense. If you were relying on Panthers in your fantasy championship, you got burned bad in a game against a Falcon team playing like this was their Super Bowl.
Matt Ryan had his best game of the season, or at least the second half of 2015. The Panthers left open plenty of holes in the deep zone, and the ancillary members of the secondary could not cover Roddy White, a feat that should not be hard. Julio Jones clearly won the matchup with Josh Norman, as Next Gen Stats credited him with seven receptions for 91 yards on eight targets against Norman.
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Top performers:
» Brandon Weeden, QB: 200 yards, 2 pass TDs, rush TD, 21.10 fantasy points
» Alfred Blue, RB: 16 touches, 50 total yards, 5.0 fantasy points
» DeAndre Hopkins, WR: 7 rec, 117 yards, TD, 17.7 fantasy points
» Nate Washington, WR: 3 rec, 42 yards, TD, 10.20 fantasy points
» Zach Mettenberger, QB: 234 yards, TD, INT, 9.36 fantasy points
» David Cobb, RB: 8 touches, 16 total yards, 1.60 fantasy points
» Harry Douglas, WR: 6 rec, 79 yards, 5.90 fantasy points
» Delanie Walker, TE: 9 rec, 59 yards, 5.90 fantasy points
The Texans completely outclassed the Titans in their bid to win, or be the best of the worst of, the AFC South. Brandon Weeden as the fourth starting Texans quarterback, and in some sort of platoon with B.J. Daniels, put up three total touchdowns. In his first win as a starter since 2012, Weeden put up quite a big performance. DeAndre Hopkins did his usual tremendous things, and Nate Washington chipped in with a long touchdown as well. Truth be told, the Texans just didn't need to do much in this game with their defense garnering over 20 fantasy points across all formats.
Zach Mettenberger is not good enough to lead an NFL team to a win, and not coincidently, he has yet to do so in his career. The delight of all big-arm quarterback traditionalists had 2.67 yards per attempt heading into the second half. Dorial Green-Beckham was a massive disappointment after a steady growth of targets. He caught zero passes this game. There was some garbage time production, including nine catches from Delanie Walker and Tre McBride's first career touchdown. But let's hope you weren't relying on any Titans players for your fantasy championship.
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles
Top performers:
» Kirk Cousins, QB: 365 yards, 4 TDs, 2pt, 32.2 fantasy points
» Alfred Morris, RB: 17 att, 49 rush yards, 4.9 fantasy points
» Pierre Thomas, RB: 7 rec, 67 yards, 22 rush yards, 8.9 fantasy points
» Pierre Garcon, WR: 7 rec, 80 yards, TD, 14 fantasy points
» Jordan Reed, TE: 9 rec, 129 yards, 2 TDs, 24.9 fantasy points
» Sam Bradford, QB: 380 yards, TD, fmbl, 17.6 fantasy points
» Ryan Mathews, RB: 18 total yards, TD, 7.8 fantasy points
» DeMarco Murray, RB: 51 total yards, TD, 11.1 fantasy points
» Zach Ertz, TE: 13 rec, 122 rec yards, fmbl, 10.2 fantasy points
» Jordan Matthews, WR: 6 rec, 104 rec yards, TD, 16.4 fantasy points
While Kirk Cousins' baffling kneel down to end the first half will live on in infamy, the way he played the rest of the game is what really matters. Cousins carved up the Eagles secondary, making some beautiful throws and spreading the wealth to his playmakers, particularly Jordan Reed (who had a monster day). Cousins still made some ill-advised throws, but for the most part he was sharp and delivered a dynamite performance for fantasy owners who streamed him in their championship. With Matt Jones ruled out with a hip injury, most figured Alfred Morris would see a big increase in touches. And they were wrong, as the team had Cousins dump off passes to Pierre Thomas to serve as the running game. This is what we get for thinking the Washington backfield could finally be usable in fantasy. With Thomas and Reed dominating targets, DeSean Jackson's revenge was limited to just a handful of catches.
For what it's worth, Sam Bradford has played pretty well of late. Unfortunately that doesn't really matter in fantasy, as no one was starting him or his pass-catchers, save Zach Ertz. Bradford missed Ertz on what would have been a long touchdown, and Ertz fumbled later on, depressing the fantasy value of an otherwise solid outing (12 rec, 114 yards, 16 targets). Both DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews found the end zone on the ground, but we're guessing no one in the championship started either. Jordan Matthews is without a doubt the 2015 Garbage Time Player of the Year. Congrats to him on this tremendous honor.
San Diego Chargers at Oakland Raiders
Top performers:
» Philip Rivers, QB: 277 pass yards, TD, 15.08 fantasy points
» Dontrelle Inman, WR: 82 yards, TD, 14.20 fantasy points
» Donald Brown, RB: 50 yards, TD, 11.00 fantay points
» Latavius Murray, RB: 141 yards, TD, 20.10 fantasy points
» Derek Carr, QB: 209 pass yards, TD, INT, 30 rush yards, 2 pt, 15.36 fantasy points
» Michael Crabtree, WR: 39 yards, TD, 9.90 fantasy points
It wasn't the prettiest night for the Chargers offensively. Philip Rivers was underwhelming with barely more than 15 fantasy points while throwing to a mismatched menagerie of pass-catchers. It speaks volumes when Dontrelle Inman was the team's most effective weapon in the passing game. The Raiders figured out how to cover tight ends with Ladarius Green and Antonio Gates combining for just 38 receiving yards. Danny Woodhead put up a decent yardage total with 108 yards from scrimmage although he failed to score a touchdown. That honor went to Donald Brown, who now has one more rushing touchdown than Melvin Gordon on 146 fewer rushing attempts. Good times.
It might have been the final game in Oakland, but the Raiders didn't exactly put on an offensive bonanza. Latavius Murray put together a solid evening with well over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Beyond that, it was a fairly pedestrian night for the rest of the Silver and Black. Derek Carr couldn't reach 16 points and Michael Crabtree couldn't crack double digits despite his touchdown reception. If you were counting on Amari Cooper, you were sorely disappointed with his two catches for 10 yards. Sorry 'bout your luck.
Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
Top performers:
» Aaron Rodgers, QB: 151 yards, TD, INT, 19 rush yards, 7.94 fantasy points
» Eddie Lacy, RB: 88 total yards, rec TD, 14.8 fantasy points
» Carson Palmer, QB: 265 yards, 2 TD, INT, 16.6 fantasy points
» David Johnson, RB: 127 total yards, TD, 18.7 fantasy points
» John Brown, WR: 3 rec, 25 yards, TD, 8.5 fantasy points
» Larry Fitzgerald, WR: 4 rec, 29 yards, TD, 8.9 fantasy points
» Michael Floyd, WR: 6 rec, 111 yards, 11.1 fantasy points
» Arizona D/ST: 9 sacks, INT, 3 fmbl rec, 2 TDs, 8 pts allowed, 33 fantasy points
Hooo boy. The Packers offensive woes were magnified in every way possible in this game. The pass-catchers couldn't get open and struggled with drops. James Starks fumbled. Aaron Rodgers looked skittish, was sacked eight times, and threw an uncharacteristic red-zone interception. Eddie Lacy looked OK, though, averaging five yards per carry and scoring on a 28-yard touchdown reception. So there's that.
Carson Palmer and co. all delivered in fantasy, though they didn't reach their potential as the Arizona defense scored two touchdowns and completely demolished the Packers. Nevertheless, John Brown, Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson all found the end zone, while Michael Floyd crossed the century mark in receiving yards for the fifth time in his last seven games. This offense carried plenty of fantasy teams to championship contests, and unlike others this week (Steelers, Packers, Patriots, Panthers) they delivered. Johnson is going to be a hot name this offseason rocketing up draft boards, as every time he touches the football it's a highlight-reel play.
St. Louis Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Top performers:
» Case Keenum, QB: 103 pass yards, TD, 4 rush yards, 8.52 fantasy points
» Todd Gurley, RB: 85 rush yards, TD, 7 rec yards, 15.2 fantasy points
» Kenny Britt, WR: 49 rec yards, TD, 10.90 fantasy points
» Rams D/ST: 4 sacks, INT, 2 fmbl rec, TD, 10 pts allowed, 20.00 fantasy points
» Russell Wilson, QB: 289 pass yards, 2 TDs, INT, 39 rush yards, fmbl lost, 19.46 fantasy points
» Doug Baldwin, WR: 118 rec yards, TD, 17.8 fantasy points
» Jermaine Kearse, WR: 38 rec yards, TD, 9.8 fantasy points
If you started Doug Baldwin, Todd Gurley or Russell Wilson then you came away from this game a happy fantasy owner. The more high-risk players though, like Tavon Austin (28 total yards), Christine Michael (20 total yards) and Tyler Lockett (33 total yards), proved why they're considered high risk with lackluster fantasy outings. Wilson was Seattle's leading rusher with just 39 yards and saved some face with a garbage time touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse with fewer than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Thanks to the Rams getting out to an early lead with a scoop-and-score on defense, the game script went in Gurley's favor and St. Louis fed him the ball 19 times. He made the most of it against the Seahawks tough run defense. Baldwin kept his scoring streak alive, this marking his fifth straight contest with a touchdown and his eleventh score in the last five games. Looking to next week, the Seahawks have another tough matchup against the Cardinals while the Rams head to San Francisco.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
Top performers:
» Blake Bortles, QB: 352 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 29.22 fantasy points
» Denard Robinson, RB: 10 touches, 71 total yards, 7.10 fantasy points
» Allen Robinson, WR: 7 rec, 167 yards, TD, 21.10 fantasy points
» Allen Hurns, WR: 8 rec, 106 yards, 2 TD, 22.60 fantasy points
» Drew Brees, QB: 412 passing yards, 3 TD, 28.18 fantasy points
» Tim Hightower, RB: 30 touches, 169 total yards, 2 TDs, 28.90 fantasy points
» Travaris Cadet, RB: 4 rec, 75 total yards, TD, 13.50 fantasy points
» Brandin Cooks, WR: 5 rec, 123 yards, TD, 19.30 fantasy points
The Jaguars might be the most predictable team in the league. Blake Bortles and the entire offense plays like they were up too late the night before in the first two quarters, but bounce back in the second half, while the defense never recovers. At least it brings bountiful fantasy production for the passing game players. Allen Hurns, Allen Robinson and Blake Bortles all finished as top-five options at their position. Robinson gained steady yards after the catch, and took one big play for a 90-yard touchdown. Hurns, and even Marqise Lee came through in the red zone. Denard Robinson turned out to be exactly what T.J. Yeldon was for this team. Plenty of usage, but is just a RB2 with the passing game being the focal point.
Playing through plantar fasciitis, Drew Brees took snaps from the shotgun and played very well. He fired deep bombs early to Brandin Cooks, who closed out a late season breakout campaign. He was really the only wide receiver or tight end to bust up the stat sheet for New Orleans. The true catalyst for today's second half closer was Tim Hightower. After being out of the league for several years, Hightower is on a mission to make the most of his opportunity. He nearly pushed 200 total yards today, and looked as good as his stats indicate. Hightower made defenders miss in space, and finished runs with power. If this was the last game in New Orleans for the Drew Brees and Sean Payton Saints tandem, it was a good one to end on.
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Top performers:
» Rueben Randle, WR: 80 yards, TD, 14.00 fantasy points
» Rashad Jennings, RB: 136 yards, 13.60 fantasy points
» Eli Manning, QB: 234 pass yards, TD, 3 INT, 1 rush yard, 7.36 fantasy points
» Blair Walsh, K: 5 FGs, 4 PATs, 23.00 fantasy points
» Jerick McKinnon, RB: 97 yards, 2 TD, 21.70 fantasy points
» Adrian Peterson, RB: 119 yards, TD, 17.90 fantasy points
» Vikings D/ST: 4 sacks, 3 INT, TD, 17.00 fantasy points
Tonight we found out exactly how much Odell Beckham, Jr. means to the New York Giants offense. Without his star receiver, Eli Manning struggled to move the offense throwing three interceptions and just one touchdown. The score was a strike of serendipity with Rueben Randle taking advantage of poor tackling en rounte to a 72 yard catch and run. Rashad Jennings continued a strong close to his season with a third straight contest with more than 100 scrimmage yards. Had the game not gotten away so quickly (and the Giants inexplicable use of Andre Williams in the second quarter), Jennings might have had even bigger numbers. As for the receivers who were on the field for Big Blue, Randle's long score was the highlight. Unless you're counting Myles White's garbage time score worth acknowleding. We don't.
Jerick McKinnon has been one of the more efficient fantasy backs around, averaging .54 fantasy points per touch. Unfortunately being Adrian Peterson's backup doesn't offer much chance to shine. McKinnon made a splash on Sunday with 97 total yards and two touchdowns on nine total touches. Peterson was pretty good himself, racking up 119 scrimmage yards and a score before giving way to his understudies. Teddy Bridgewater didn't do much. Then again he didn't need to. If you were desperate enough to start him, his 11.92 points probably didn't help much. The night belonged to defense and special teams for the Vikings. The defense posted 17 points while Blair Walsh was the game's high fantasy scorer with 23.00 points. Kickers are people, too.
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Top performers:
» AJ McCarron, QB: 200 passing yards, TD, 12.10 fantasy points
» Jeremy Hill, RB: 21 touches, 61 total yards, 6.10 fantasy points
» Giovani Bernard, RB: 12 touches, 43 total yards, 4.30 fantasy points
» A.J. Green, WR: 5 rec, 57 yards, TD, 11.70 fantasy points
» Brock Osweiler, QB: 299 passing yards, TD, 16.46 fantasy points
» C.J. Anderson, RB: 10 touches, 81 total yards, TD, 12.10 fantasy points
» Emmanuel Sanders, WR: 4 rec, 67 yards, TD, 12.70 fantasy points
» Demaryius Thomas, WR: 7 rec, 59 yards, 5.9 fantasy points
AJ McCarron made some solid throws in the first half that were turning heads, but his performance seemed to slip as the game wore on. By the time the second half and overtime arrived, his flaws were already on display. He managed to loft a touchdown to A.J. Green on one of the first drives to appease the fantasy owners who braved the Denver secondary. Other than that, there was not much fantasy production to be had through the air. It seems the Bengals think that just because the weather is cold they need to establish Jeremy Hill. He had another poor game, while Giovani Bernard possessed the greater stylistic advantage as a slashing running back against the Denver defense. Neither did much for fantasy, and we have to hope this situation changes in some fashion for either to recoup value in 2016.
Brock Osweiler also showed his flaws in this game, but unlike McCarron, he heated up late when it counted. He uncorked a few nice passes to his receivers, with Emmanuel Sanders working deep and Demaryius Thomas handling the underneath game. That seems to be the consistent usage of the two with Osweiler under center. Thomas averaged 10.1 yards per catch, and Sanders 12.4 over the last four weeks. We'll look for one last indicator of whether that is an accurate assessment next week, if Osweiler starts, should the Broncos bring him back as the starter next season. C.J. Anderson ripped off another long touchdown run in a primetime game. Instead of looking at it with disgust because it was too late to help your fantasy team, take it as a sign that the last chapter of his fantasy relevance is not written yet. It may not happen in Denver, as the Broncos seem unable to recognize his superiority over Ronnie Hillman, but Anderson will matter again in fantasy leagues.