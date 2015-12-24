Week 16 fantasy recap: Tim Hightower rolls Jaguars

Brock Osweiler also showed his flaws in this game, but unlike McCarron, he heated up late when it counted. He uncorked a few nice passes to his receivers, with Emmanuel Sanders working deep and Demaryius Thomas handling the underneath game. That seems to be the consistent usage of the two with Osweiler under center. Thomas averaged 10.1 yards per catch, and Sanders 12.4 over the last four weeks. We'll look for one last indicator of whether that is an accurate assessment next week, if Osweiler starts, should the Broncos bring him back as the starter next season. C.J. Anderson ripped off another long touchdown run in a primetime game. Instead of looking at it with disgust because it was too late to help your fantasy team, take it as a sign that the last chapter of his fantasy relevance is not written yet. It may not happen in Denver, as the Broncos seem unable to recognize his superiority over Ronnie Hillman, but Anderson will matter again in fantasy leagues.