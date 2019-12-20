Week 16 fantasy matchups: Everything you need to know

When the Packers have the ball:Aaron Rodgers has the ability to go off in any matchup, but we've really only seen him explode for a big performance twice, as nine of Rodgers' 24 touchdowns have come against the Giants and Raiders this season. The Vikings' secondary has been beatable all year long, but there are a few similar QB options (like Fitzpatrick, Cousins, and Wentz) that have better outlooks than Rodgers this week. Rodgers has finished as the QB20 or worse in five of his last six games and he's a perfect reminder of why you should never just blindly attach to "name-value" in fantasy football. Nevertheless, Davante Adams is set up perfectly to go nuts in Minnesota this week. Adams has seen at least 30 percent of Rodgers' passing looks in four of 5 games since returning from injury and a struggling Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes will continue to be no match for Adams this week. Not only have the Vikings allowed the 2nd-most fantasy points to receivers aligned out wide, but Adams has also destroyed Minnesota for 100 yards or a touchdown in 5-straight meetings. Even though Aaron Jones' passing game usage continues to bounce all over the place, he carries top-10 upside in every matchup based on his touchdown upside alone. Jones is a no brainer start again this week while Jamaal Williams remains a fade. After scoring in four straight games in Weeks 6-9, Williams has finished as fantasy's RB30 or worse in weekly output in four of his last 5.