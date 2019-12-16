Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. CIN) -- It's certainly not always pretty to watch the Dolphins offense, but Ryan Fitzpatrick has quietly been a rock-solid fantasy quarterback this season. Fitzpatrick has posted over 20 fantasy points in 5-of-9 games since being re-named the starter in Week 7 and he continues to add to his value with his legs, rushing for over 30 yards in three of his last 4 contests. In fact, Fitzmagic is fantasy football's QB10 over the last month, with only 1.5 fewer fantasy points scored than QB9 Dak Prescott in this span. Available in over 90 percent of NFL.com leagues, Fitzpatrick is Week 16's top streaming option against the Bengals.