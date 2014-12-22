Week 16 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

The exploits of ODB are becoming so grandiose that I feel we might need to devote an entire hour of programming on NFL Network to him next season. We can call it "As the Odell Bekcham Turns." This week's episode would have featured a clinic on how to play wide receiver, as he dropped 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the St. Louis secondary, beating them in just about every way possible. If you're paying attention, yes this is virtually exactly what I wrote last week for Beckham, but I think it makes even more sense now given his continuous ridiculous play.