Week 16: Don't sleep on Seattle, and don't trust the Eagles

THE OPPOSITE OF RAVENS-STEELERS: Falcons-Saints. I feel like we know the final score and how the game will go every time Baltimore plays Pittsburgh: 13-10, with sacks, no offense except for a game-winning drive, and bone-crunching hits. The Falcons and Saints is the same thing, only different. In domes, plenty of points, toss a coin for the winner. These games are fun. But while the Ravens and Steelers fight over which team is more ready for the playoffs, Falcons-Saints to me is a game of flawed pretenders. Atlanta has beaten exactly one team with a record over .500. They're the definitive example of a good team that will beat everyone below them but no one above them. New Orleans is filled with Super Bowl experience and a ton of firepower. But their last playoff win away from home was ... never. Not one. But this year is different? They'll win in Green Bay or San Francisco? Nope, I'll just enjoy this game on Monday night, with a ton of fireworks and a loud crowd decked out in black and gold Santa gear, and hear people proclaim the Saints as Super Bowl threats, but I'll know better. Treat this game like you would one of your favorite movies: sure, you've seen it a hundred times, and it's fun to get lost in it for a couple hours, but it doesn't change your life. Now I want to go watch "Caddyshack" again.