Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Battle of the backups

Everything you need to know as kickoff approaches...
Key game-time decisions
All players questionable unless noted
Maxwell didn't practice at all this week.
Conte and Mankins were limited in practice all week.
Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) WR -- DOUBTFUL, Shea McClellin (concussion) LB -- DOUBTFUL, Pernell McPhee (knee) LB, Eddie Royal (knee) WR, Chicago Bears
Jeffery missed the early part of the season with the same hamstring injury. UPDATE: Jeffery is officially inactive.
With Andrew Luck out another week, the banged-up Hasselbeck will give it another go as Indy tries to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Jarvis Landry (knee) WR -- PROBABLE, Rishard Matthews (rib) WR, Mike Pouncey (foot/ankle) C, Miami Dolphins
Dez Bryant (foot) WR,*Morris Claiborne (hamstring) CB*-- OUT, Cole Beasley (knee/illness) WR, Dallas Cowboys
McCoy's first season in Buffalo looks like it will end due to injury.
Megatron did not practice all this week and could miss his final home game in Detroit. UPDATE: Johnson is officially active.
Coleman suffered a concussion when he slipped in the shower Thursday. He did not pass concussion protocol in time to be cleared for Sunday.
Julian Edelman (foot) WR, Danny Amendola (knee) WR,*Devin McCourty (ankle) CB,Patrick Chung (foot) S -- OUT, Dont'a Hightower (knee) LB, Brandon LaFell (foot) WR,Scott Chandler (knee) TE -- DOUBTFUL,*New England Patriots
The Pats will need all hands on deck to beat the Jets, but are decimated on both sides of the ball. Edelman hasn't played since Week 10 and is slated to return by the postseason.
Enunwa injured his neck during Saturday's win over the Cowboys and was limited in practice all week.
With Justin Houston out, Kansas City will need a full arsenal of pass rushers to ensure a spot in the postseason.
Doug Baldwin (hamstring) WR, Michael Bennett (toe) DE, Kam Chancellor (pelvis) S, tackle Russell Okung (calf) T, Seattle Seahawks
Baldwin practiced fully on Friday after Pete Carroll said Thursday he'd be a game-time decision; his hot touchdown streak is in question to continue.
Hoyer hasn't passed concussion protocol and could sit Sunday. Brandon Weeden will get the start as the Texans try to take the AFC South title. Weeden hasn't won a start since 2012. UPDATE: Hoyer is officially inactive for Sunday's game, meaning Weeden will start versus Titans.
Marques Colston (chest) WR -- OUT;*Drew Brees (foot) QB, Zach Strief (elbow) OT, Benjamin Watson (knee) TE, New Orleans Saints*
Brees told the media Thursday that he plans to play.
With Odell Beckham suspended, Harris' role in New York's offense will increase, should he play through his shoulder injury.
Weather Tracking*
We will update as prognostications drift closer to game times.
Redskins at Eagles (Saturday) -- 50 degrees / Chance of Rain (59 percent)
Cowboys at Bills -- 44 degrees / Chance of Rain (81 percent)
Browns at Chiefs -- 34 degrees / Chance of Rain (36 percent)
Patriots at Jets -- 59 degrees / Chance of Rain (46 percent)
Texans at Titans -- 69 degrees / Chance of Thunderstorms (71 percent)
Steelers at Ravens -- 64 degrees / Chance of Rain (33 percent)
Rams at Seahawks -- 42 degrees / Chance of Rain (63 percent)
Giants at Vikings (SNF) -- 14 degrees
*Forecasts courtesy of Weather Underground
Three matchups that intrigue
McCarron performed efficiently in his first career start last week, completing 71.4 percent of his passes, but threw for only 192 yards. In his relief of Andy Dalton in Week 14 he displayed an ability to throw deep to A.J. Green. The second-year pro doesn't hinder what offensive coordinator Hue Jackson wants to run, but he hasn't faced a defense like the Broncos. On Monday at Mile High, McCarron will have to keep his head on a swivel versus the NFL's top sacking defense (47). Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware have combined for 16.5 sacks this season. Malik Jackson, Shaquil Barrett and Derek Wolfe provide pocket pushers that can crush opposing quarterbacks. If McCarron doesn't get the ball out quick and move through his progressions swiftly it could be a long night for the young quarterback.
Rodgers admitted this week that the Packers offense isn't clicking and it sounds like the quarterback is becoming frustrated. Green Bay ranks No. 21 in total offense and is earning just 225.1 passing yards per game. Since Week 4, the Packers have had only one wide receiver gain 100-plus yards in a game (James Jones, Wk 11). Facing the Cardinals will only make it worse. Even without Tyrann Mathieu wrecking havoc, Arizona still boasts one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Patrick Peterson is having an All-Pro season locking down opposing No. 1 receivers. Among all cornerbacks that have been targeted 50-plus times this season, Peterson is allowing the lowest passer rating in coverage, 37.6. If he locks down Randall Cobb, Rodgers could struggle again, as his other receivers struggle to gain separation. We could see a lot of targets to tight end Richard Rodgers on Sunday.
The Patriots rushed the ball just nine times in their first meeting this season with Brady the team's leading rusher (15 yards). Even with the rash of injuries at the receiver position, expect New England to attack the Jets in a similar fashion. Brady has a passer rating below 70 when targeting Revis and Cromartie during their careers -- 27.6 points lower than all other corners. With Danny Amendola still banged up, the Pats lack playmakers on the outside to beat the corner duo with regularity. We should see James White and Brandon Bolden involved in the short pass attack to get the ball out of Brady's hands quickly versus the Jets' blitzes. In a virtual must-win for the Jets, Revis & Co. must create turnovers from Brady to knock off the AFC's No. 1 squad.
Did You Know?
There are currently three teams with active win streaks of at least eight games: Carolina Panthers: 18-game winning streak; Arizona Cardinals: eight-game winning streak; Kansas City Chiefs: eight-game winning streak. If the Panthers (at ATL), Cardinals (vs GB) and Chiefs (vs CLE) all win Sunday it will be the first time in NFL history the league has three teams on win streaks of 9-plus games.
The current league-wide passer rating allowed is 90.6. The highest league-wide passer rating mark was set last season (88.9).
From 2010-2014, teams made extra points at a rate of 99.4 percent. In 2015, with the longer PAT, teams are 1,014/1,077 (94.2 percent). In 2014, teams were a combined 28/59 on 2-pt conversions (47.5 percent). In 2015, teams are a combined 40/84 on 2-pt conversions (47.6 percent).
Divisions by Winning Percentage
NFC South 32-24 .571
AFC East 32-24 .571
NFC West 31-25 .554
AFC West 29-27 .518
NFC North 29-27 .518
AFC North 27-29 .482
NFC East 23-33 .411
AFC South 21-35 .375
The NFC is 34-28 versus the AFC head-to-head this season.
The Redskins are 9-7 at home under Jay Gruden, but just 2-12 on the road. They are scoring 19.2 PPG on the road while allowing 28.8 PPG.
Washington is 7-1 when gaining 350-plus total yards and 0-6 this season when gaining fewer than 350 total yards. 5-1 in games with 100-plus rushing yards this season.
Kirk Cousins: 69.7 comp pct, 258.9 YPG, 22 TD, 11 INT, 97.2 passer rating. Cousins has made 23 starts in his career. With last week's win versus the Bills, Cousins has now won consecutive starts for the first time in his career. Cousins is one of just four QBs this season to throw a TD in every game this season, joining Blake Bortles, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
Cousins leads the NFL in completion percentage this season at 69.7 percent. He is looking to be the first Redskins quarterback to do so for an entire season since Sonny Jurgensen did so in 1970 (and 1969).
Cousins last 8 games: 72.8 completion percentage, 16 TDs, 3 INT. 100.0-plus passer rating in four consecutive games. Cousins has the second-highest passer rating in the NFL since Week 7 (115.0).
Cousins has completed 77.9 percent of passes under 10 air yards with a passer rating of 104.1 (both are highest in NFL among qualifying QBs).
Matt Jones: 144 rush, 490 yards, 3 TDs. Since rushing for 123 yards in Week 2, Jones hasn't eclipsed 62 rush yards in a single game.
DeSean Jackson will face his former team for the first time this season after missing the PHI-WAS Week 4 matchup with a hamstring injury. Jackson had 100-yard games in both meetings with the Eagles a year ago, including three 50-yard receptions in the two games.
Jordan Reed is T-3rd among tight ends this season with 9 TD receptions, behind only Tyler Eifert (12) and Rob Gronkowski (11). Reed has 778 yards this season and needs 71 more to tie Chris Cooley (2008 and 2010) and Jerry Smith (1967) for the most yards in a season by a Redskins TE (849).
Redskins notable defensive ranks: 14th in pass YPG allowed (240.2); 16th in PPG (23.7); 25th in total YPG (370.0); 28th in rush YPG (129.8). Held opponents below 300 passing yards in every game this season -- one of two teams in NFL (MIN and WAS).
Sam Bradford: 63.7 comp pct, 252.1 YPG, 16 TD, 13 INT, 83.8 passer rating. Averaging 6.9 yards per attempt this season (career high). Among QBs with at least 20 attempts of 25-plus air yards, Bradford has the best completion percentage in NFL (50.0).
DeMarco Murray had just 2 rushes for 3 yards in Week 15 vs Arizona, matching the fewest carries of his career (two games when he was a rookie in Dallas). After averaging 15.5 rushes in his first 10 games in Philadelphia, Murray has averaged just 7.0 rushes per game in the Eagles' last 3 games.
Jordan Matthews: 72 receptions, 839 yards, 5 TD. Only Eagle with more than 3 TD receptions this season -- 3 TD in last 4 games. 50-plus receiving yards in all three career games vs WAS.
Panthers are 4-0 versus NFC South foes this season. Since realignment in 2002, no team has gone 6-0 in the NFC South.
The Panthers are one of four teams in NFL history to start a season 14-0. All three of the previous teams went to Super Bowl (only the 1972 Dolphins won the Super Bowl). Carolina is the first NFC team to start 14-0.
Carolina is averaging the most PPG (32.1) in franchise history -- Panthers have never finished with a Top 3 scoring offense (currently No. 1). The Panthers are one of two teams in the NFL to score 20-plus points in every game this season (Patriots). Only team with more rush plays (474) than pass plays (472) this season. Running the ball on 50.1 percent of plays (most in NFL). 25 straight games with 100-plus rushing yards.
Cam Newton: 58.8 comp pct, 243.0 YPG, 33 TD, 10 INT, 98.9 passer rating; 119 carries, 580 rush yards (4.9 avg), 7 TD. Newton has the most combined pass and rush TDs in the NFL this season (40), two more than Tom Brady (35 pass & 3 rush TD). Newton became the only player in NFL history start his career with five straight seasons of 3,000 passing yards and 500-plus rushing yards -- no other player has even had four straight such seasons at any point in their career (not just to start a career).
Cam's last eight games: 24 pass TDs, 3 INT, 3 rush TD, 113.3 passer rating, 60.9 completion percentage, 265.9 pass yards per game.
Cameron Artis-Payne: 26 carries, 90 rush yards (3.5 avg). Week 15 at NYG: 14 carries, 59 rushing yards (4.2 yards/carry), first career game with double-digit carries.
Matt Ryan: 65.7 comp pct, 282.2 pass YPG, 18 TD, 15 INT, 86.4 passer rating -- 49 yards shy of team record fifth straight 4,000-yard season. Six straight games with a sub-100 passer rating.
Devonta Freeman: 218 carries, 907 yards (4.2 average) 10 TD; 68 receptions, 543 yards, 2 TD. Five straight games with less than 60 rushing yards.
In Week 15, Julio Jones became one of five players in NFL history with 1,500-plus receiving yards in back-to-back seasons, joining Antonio Brown (also, 2014- 2015), Calvin Johnson, Andre Johnson and Marvin Harrison. No player has had three straight such seasons.
Falcons notable defensive ranks: 14th in PPG allowed and rush YPG; 16th in total YPG; 20th in pass YPG. 17 sacks are fewest in NFL this season.
The Steelers are scoring 37.3 PPG in the last three games (second-most in NFL), while the Ravens are scoring 11.0 PPG over the same span (fewest in NFL). Steelers have scored 30-plus points in six straight games. First time scoring 30-plus points in six straight games in franchise history (since 1933: 81 years).
Ben Roethlisberger: 67.9 comp pct, 336.9 YPG, 18 TD, 12 INT, 96.4 passer rating. Roethlisberger is leading the NFL with 336.9 pass YPG (3rd-most in NFL history, min 350 attempts). First player since at least 1960 with two games with at least 40-plus completions in a career (Week 15, 2015 vs DEN; Week 8, 2014). Roethlisberger averages the most points per drive by any QB in 2015 (2.63).
Antonio Brown (1,586) and Martavis Bryant (759) have combined for 2,345 receiving yards this season, the most among all teammate WR duos this season.
Antonio Brown is one of three receivers (Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr.) with more receiving yards than his entire team's rushing yards this season. Brown is the only player in NFL history with 100-plus catches and a punt return TD in multiple seasons (has done it 3 times: 2013, 2014, 2015).
Baltimore has been outscored 69-20 in their last two games after their first 12 games were decided by eight or fewer points (most such games to start a season since 1940).
The Ravens rank 22nd in PPG (20.9), but have only averaged 11.0 PPG in the last three games (fewest in NFL).
The Ravens defense has allowed 28 pass TD and recorded only 4 INTs this season, which is the worst TD-INT ratio allowed since at least 1933.
Baltimore is allowing 3.8 yards per carry this season. The Ravens are the only active team in the NFL to never allow more than 4.0 yards per carry for an entire season.
Despite missing playoffs for fifth time in six seasons, this will be Jason Garrett's first losing season as head coach. Garrett is the longest-tenured head coach under owner Jerry Jones (87th regular season game).
Kellen Moore: 15/25, 158 pass yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 52.2 passer rating. Will be 39th player in team history to start at quarterback for Cowboys. QBs making first start for Cowboys are 14-24 all-time.
Darren McFadden: 208 carries, 898 rushing yards (4.3 average), 3 rushing TD; 34 receptions, 276 receiving yards, 0 TD.
Dez Bryant: 31 receptions, 401 receiving yards (12.9 average), 3 TD. Among all players with 60 targets this season, Bryant is responsible for the lowest passer rating when targeted this season (46.1). Fewer than 70 receiving yards in six straight games. Bryant's longest streak since his first 6 games in the NFL in 2010.
Cowboys have only nine takeaways this season (fewest in NFL). Dallas' notable defensive ranks: 6th in pass YPG allowed (226.6); 10th in total YPG (337.5); 15th in PPG (23.1); 18th in rush YPG (110.9).
Kellen Moore (Boise State) and Tyrod Taylor (Virginia Tech) faced off against each other September 6, 2010 (Boise State 33, Virginia Tech 30). Boise State WR Austin Pettis caught 13-yard game-winning TD from Moore with 1:09 left in regulation. Moore: 23/38, 215 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT. Taylor: 15/22, 186 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 73 rushing yards.
Tyrod Taylor is putting up an unusual mix of stats in 2015: 334 pass attempts, 101.8 passer rating and 37.5 rush YPG. Only four other players in NFL history have thrown at least 224 passes, compiled a passer rating of at least 100.0, and averaged at least 30.0 rushing yards per game in a season: Steve Young (1991, 1992 and 1998), Mike Vick (2010 Eagles), Robert Griffin III (2012), and Russell Wilson (2012, 2013, 2015).
Karlos Williams: 70 carries, 417 rushing yards (6.0 average), 5 rush TDs; 6 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD.
Bills notable defensive ranks: 15th in rush YPG (106.2); 17th in PPG (24.0); 21st in total YPG (363.9); 23rd in pass YPG (257.7); 30th in sacks (20).
San Francisco has 20 offensive TDs scored this season fewest in NFL. Averaging 14.4 PPG this season (last in NFL). Niners rank last in the NFL in PPG, total YPG (291.4) and yards per play (4.9). Allowed 49 sacks this season (T-Most in NFL).
Anquan Boldin: 59 receptions, 691 yards, 3 TD -- 31 more catches, 112 more yards than any other 49er. Boldin sits one reception shy of 1,000 for career. Will become 13th player with 1,000 career receptions -- made NFL debut at Detroit Week 1, 2003 with Arizona.
Niners' notable defensive ranks 18th in PPG allowed; T-20th in third down percentage; 26th in pass YPG allowed; 27th in total YPG and rush YPG.
Detroit has score a TD on 71.4 percent of red zone drives (30 of 42), best in NFL. Conversely, the 49ers have scored on 45.5 percent (15 of 33), 30th in NFL.
Matthew Stafford: 66.1 comp pct, 261.6 YPG, 27 TD, 13 INT, 93.7 passer rating -- 12 TD passes in his last 4 games after 5 TD passes in the previous four games combined. 337 pass yards shy of fifth consecutive 4,000-yard season -- T-3rd longest streak.
Calvin Johnson: 72 receptions, 1,000 yards, 7 TD. Back-to-back games with just one reception, the fewest receptions of career in any two-game span. Sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season, the longest active streak in NFL. Seventh total 1,000-yard season.
Lions Defense Last Two Seasons, NFL Ranks
2014: 2nd in PPG; 2nd in total YPG; 1st in rush YPG; 4th in yards per play.
2015: 28th in PPG; 18th in total YPG; 19th in rush YPG; 19th in yards per play.
Cleveland has earned 10-plus losses in 11 of 13 seasons since 2003. The Browns have not finished .500 or better since 2007 (10-6) and have not made playoffs since 2002.
Browns rank 29th in scoring offense this season (18.1 PPG). Cleveland has finished outside the Top 20 in seven straight seasons.
Johnny Manziel: 60.7 comp pct, 1,364 pass yards, 7 TD, 4 INT, 85.9 passer rating -- 8 games played (5 starts). Manziel has a TD pass in four straight games and an INT in three straight games (both are the longest streaks of career).
Travis Benjamin and Gary Barnidge are each on pace for 1,000 yard seasons. Benjamin needs 107 receiving yards, Barnidge needs 70 receiving yards. In 2007, Braylon Edwards (1,289) and Kellen Winslow (1,106) both went over 1,000 receiving yards. The Browns finished 10-6, haven't finished .500 or above since.
Barnidge: 104 targets, 68 rec, 930 yards, 9 TD (all career highs)
Browns notable defensive ranks: 22nd in pass YPG allowed (252.9); 26th in total YPG (387.9); 31st in PPG (27.6) and rush YPG (134.9).
K.C. is looking to become the second team in NFL history to start 1-5 and make playoffs. The 1970 Bengals, under Paul Brown, started 1-6 and finished 8-6, but were shut out in the AFC Divisional Playoff at Baltimore, 17-0.
Alex Smith: 65.6 comp pct, 229.0 YPG, 16 TD, 4 INT, 96.9 passer rating. 109 pass yards shy of setting new career high (3,313 in 2013). Passer rating would be second-highest of career (104.1 in 2012). Smith has 383 rush yards (48 shy of career high set in 2013) -- Smith ranks 4th in NFL in rush yards by a QB. Smith has a 40.2 passer rating when out of the pocket (3rd-lowest in NFL) -- only Nick Foles (39.6) and Brock Osweiler (29.8) are lower.
Charcandrick West: 133 carries, 538 yards, 4 TD - 121 carries, 490 yards, 4 TD since taking over as starter in Week 6.
Jeremy Maclin: 79 rec, 985 yards, 6 TD. Maclin is 15 yards shy of 2nd career 1,000-yard season (other was 2014) - Would be Chiefs first 1,000-yard WR since Dwayne Bowe (2011).
Chiefs rank 3rd in scoring defense this season (18.4 PPG) -- finished Top 5 in each of the last two seasons. Since Week 5, the Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring defense (13.2 PPG) and sacks per game (3.2) -- Tied for NFL lead in takeaways per game (2.4). Chiefs have six defensive touchdowns this season (most in NFL). Chiefs have not allowed more than 22 points in a game since Week 4. Allowed fewer than 100 rush yards in six of last seven games.
Marcus Peters has more INT this season (7) than the entire Chiefs team had in 2014 (6). Since 1940, the only other rookie to accomplish this feat was Lionel Washington of the Cardinals in 1983 -- but the Cardinals played only nine games in 1982 due to a strike-shortened season.
Colts have only scored 30-plus points in a game once this season and have only exceeded 400 total yards in one game this season.
Hasselbeck: 61.4 comp pct, 227.3 pass YPG, 9 TD, 5 INT, 84.6 passer rating. Hasselbeck has struggled in his last three games (2 TD, 3 INT, 68.4 rating). The 40-year-old quarterback has the NFL's 2nd-best passer rating on play action passes (124.9 passer rating).
Frank Gore: 226 carries, 806 rush yards, 4 rush TD 115. Gore does not have a 100-yard game this season (14 games).
T.Y. Hilton: 61 receptions, 1,016 rec yards, 5 rec TD. Ranks 8th in NFL with 16.7 yards per reception. Third straight season with 1,000+ rec yards.
Colts notable defensive ranks: 25th in rush YPG allowed (123.8); 28th in total YPG (391.0); 29th in PPG (26.6), pass YPG (267.2) and sacks (25).
Ryan Tannehill: 61.2 comp pct, 252.1 pass YPG, 22 TD, 11 INT, 87.3 passer rating - MIA is 0-6 this season in games in which Tannehill has 40-plus pass attempts, 5-3 otherwise.
Lamar Miller: 160 carries, 781 rush yards, 7 rush TDs; 41 receptions, 358 rec yards, 2 rec TD. First Dolphins player with back-to-back seasons with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage since Brian Hartline in 2012-2013. Miller and Jarvis Landry are first Dolphins teammates with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage in a season since Brian Hartline and Reggie Bush in 2012. Miller was only on the field for 18 offensive snaps in Week 15, the fewest snaps in a game all season.
Jarvis Landry: 97 receptions, 974 rec yards, 4 rec TD; 16 carries, 107 rush yards, 1 rush TD. Needs three receptions to be first Dolphins player to ever have 100 receptions in a single season -- already holds single-season record with 97 118. Needs 26 yards to be first Dolphins player with 1,000-plus receiving yards in a season since Brian Hartline in 2013 (1,016).
Dolphins notable defensive ranks: T-24th in sacks (27); 26th in PPG allowed (25.8); 27th in pass YPG (264.7); T-27th in takeaways (16); 28th in third down percent (44.1); 29th in rush YPG (132.1); 30th in total YPG (396.8).
New England can clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win versus Jets -- already clinched AFC East and 1st-round bye.
This matchup pits the NFL's 3rd-ranked scoring offense (NE, 31.1 PPG) versus the NFL's T-8th ranked scoring defense (NYJ, 19.4 PPG).
Patriots have at least one giveaway in seven straight games, the longest streak by NE since 2013 (10 straight games).
Tom Brady: 64.3 comp pct, 314.6 YPG, 35 TD, 6 INT, 103.8 passer rating -- Leads NFL with 4,405 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns. Brady needs 5 passing TDs for his second career 40 TD season (50 in 2007). No QB at 38 or older has ever posted a 40 TD season. The closest was Peyton Manning who had 39 TD at age 38 last season. Brady has the second-most points per drive by a QB this season (2.57).
Brady is 67-16 in his career versus the AFC East (won 4 straight). Brady is 29-12 in his career on the road versus AFC East (won 3 straight). Brady is 22-6 versus the Jets in his career with 42 TDs, 13 INTs.
The Patriots are averaging second-fewest rush YPG (90.8) in Belichick era (since 2000) -- averaged 86.9 in 2000.
Steven Jackson: Signed with Patriots on Monday for veteran minimum. Career: 2,743 carries, 11,388 yards, 68 TD. Last season in NFL (2014): 190 carries, 707 yards, 6 TD. Jackson is the 18th leading rusher in NFL history (11,388 yards). Never played on a team that finished season with a winning record.
Rob Gronkowski: 66 rec, 1,072 yards, 11 TD. Receiving TD in three straight games (ties his longest streak of season). 255 receiving yards shy of tying career high set in 2011 (1,327) -- leads all tight ends in receiving yards this season (1,072). Gronk has three seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving TDs, the most among any tight end in NFL history.
Pats notable defensive ranks: T-6th in PPG (19.2); 6th in total YPG (326.1); 8th in pass YPG (230.3); 10th in rush YPG (95.8). Patriots have 47 sacks this season (T-most in the NFL).
Jets first four-game winning streak within a season since 2010 -- Weeks 9-12, 2010: won four straight games with Mark Sanchez at QB. Jets last five-game win streak within a season was Weeks 2-6, 2010.
Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall have combined for 21 TD receptions this season, which is the most by any Jets duo in a single season, one more than Wesley Walker/Al Toon (1986) and Art Powell/Don Maynard (1960). Marshall is 174 receiving yards shy of breaking the Jets' single season record of 1,434 yards, set by Don Maynard in 1967.
Ryan Fitzpatrick: 60.5 comp pct, 244.9 YPG, 26 TD, 12 INT, 89.6 passer rating. Fitzpatrick has 10 TD, 1 INT during the Jets four-game win streak.
Ryan Fitzpatrick (111) and Brandon Marshall (150) have played a combined 21 seasons and 261 games without a postseason appearance.
Chris Ivory: 230 carries, 951 yards, 7 TD -- Career-high in all 3 categories. Looking to be the first Jet since Shonn Greene in 2012 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season (1,063 yards).
Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie have given Brady trouble over his career. Brady has a passer rating of 68.3 when targeting Revis and Cromartie. Brady has a passer rating of 97.6 when targeting all other players.
Bears offensive ranks: 11th in sacks (28); 14th in rush YPG (112.1); 18th in total YPG (346.1); 21st in pass YPG (234.0); 23rd in PPG (20.6).
Jay Cutler: 63.3 comp pct, 250.6 YPG, 18 TD, 8 INTs, 92.3 passer rating. Lost eight straight December starts. Cutler has thrown 8 INTs and lost 5 fumbles in 13 games this season -- threw 18 INT and lost 6 fumbles in 15 games last season
Matt Forte: 190 rush, 768 yds, 4 TD; 38 rec, 332 yards, 2 TD -- 1,100 yards from scrimmage this year, becoming the 12th running back to do so in each of his first eight seasons. Fewer than 100 rush yards in 10 straight games. 1 TD in three straight games.
Alshon Jeffery: 54 receptions, 804 yards, 4 TD. Averaging 89.7 rec YPG in nine games played this season.
Chicago's notable defensive ranks: 3rd in pass YPG (216.1); 12th in total YPG (342.1); 20th in PPG (25.1); 26th in rush YPG (125.9); 31st in third down percent (45.4).
No Buccaneer has more than 3 TD receptions this season -- Mike Evans, Charles Sims, Vincent Jackson, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Cameron Brate all have 3 TD receptions; 3 TD receptions is T-72nd in the NFL.
Jameis Winston: 58.4 comp pct, 244.4 YPG, 20 TD, 12 INT, 85.4 passer rating. 20 pass TD is most by a rookie in Tampa history (Mike Glennon 19 in 2013).
Doug Martin: 256 carries, 1,305 yards, 5 TD; 25 receptions, 205 yards, TD. Second in NFL with 1,305 rush yards (Peterson 1,314). No TB player has ever led the league in rushing yards. 85-plus scrimmage yards in six straight games.
Tampa defensive ranks: 9th in rush YPG; 11th in total YPG; 19th in pass YPG; 21st in PPG.
Texans have a point differential of -26 this season, the worst point differential of any division leader. +61 scoring differential in 4th quarter (best in NFL).
Brandon Weeden: 70.7 comp pct, 168.6 YPG, 3 TD, 2 INT, 92.7 passer rating - Acquired off waivers from Dallas November 18 -- 0-3 as starter with Cowboys this season, 5-19 career as starting QB. Weeden has lost 11 straight starts. Weeden will start if Brian Hoyer is not cleared from concussion protocol.
Brian Hoyer: 60.5 comp pct, 235.7 YPG, 18 TD, 6 INT, 93.0 passer rating - 4-4 as starting QB this season. Suffered concussion Week 14 vs NE and did not play last week at IND. Also missed Week 11 vs NYJ with concussion.
Alfred Blue: 147 carries, 551 yards, 2 TD; 13 receptions, 102 yards, TD. Texans are 6-0 this season when Blue has double-digit carries.
DeAndre Hopkins: 97 receptions, 1,315 yards, 10 TDs. 97 receptions and 1,315 yards this season. Both are most by any player in Texans history not named Andre Johnson. After being targeted 10-plus times in each of his first 10 games, Hopkins has been targeted less than 10 times in three of his last four games. Averaged 104.5 rec YPG in first 10 games, 67.5 YPG in last 4.
Houston owns the NFL's No. 4 total defense this season (320.8 YPG), the NFL's No. 2 passing defense (211.1 YPG) and the NFL's best third down defense (30.1 pct).
J.J. Watt: 66 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 44 QB hits, 25 tackles for loss. T-2nd in sacks, leads NFL in QB hits and TFL. Three straight games without a sack, longest streak since four straight from Weeks 13-16, 2013.
The Titans currently own the No. 1 pick in 2016 Draft order. The franchise has not selected No. 1 overall since Houston drafted Earl Campbell in 1978.
Zach Mettenberger: 0-2 this season as a starter (1 TD, 3 INT, 66.4 passer rating) -- 0-8 as a starter in his career (9 TD, 9 INT, 81.1 passer rating).
Delanie Walker: 104 targets, 76 receptions, 935 yards, 6 TD -- 45 more targets, 43 more rec, 545 more yards, 3 more rec TD than any other Titan.
The Titans defense has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games. Allowed 13 pass TD, 0 INT, and 118.8 passer rating in last 4 games. 102.7 passer rating allowed this season (31st in NFL). Blitz on 41.5 percent of pass plays this season (3rd-most in NFL).
The Jags have lost three of last four games. Each of last four losses has been by six points or fewer.
Blake Bortles: 57.7 comp pct, 272.9 YPG, 31 TD, 14 INT, 88.1 passer rating. Team record 31 pass TD this season (5th in NFL). 3,821 pass yards are second most in single season by Jaguars QB. At least 1 TD pass in all 14 games this season. 64 completions of 20-plus yards this season (most in NFL), 20 more than any other Jaguars QB has had in single season.
Allen Robinson (13) and Allen Hurns (8) have the most combined rec TD in a single season of any WR duo in Jaguars history. Robinson and Hurns have been one of NFL's top WR duos: Combined for 2,048 rec yards this season (5th-most in NFL by duo). Combined for 21 rec TD this season (T-most in NFL by duo) with Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.
Denard Robinson: 56 carries, 224 yards, TD; 70-plus scrimmage yards in 2 straight games. 1 TD on 72 offensive touches this season.
Allen Robinson: 69 receptions, 1,141 yards, 13 TD. Four straight games with a receiving TD, T- most rec TD in NFL this season (Odell Beckham Jr., Doug Baldwin). Extended Jaguars single-season TD record. Robinson became the third player in Jaguars team history to record 1,100 receiving yards in a season.
Jaguars are 1-7 when they allow more than 20 points this season -- 4-2 when allowing 20 points-or-fewer. 1-5 this season in games without a takeaway. 1+ sack in each game this season.
Telvin Smith ranks 3rd (128) and Paul Posluszny 6th (114) in NFL in total tackles this season. Posluszny has 10-plus tackles in three straight and four of last five games.
Last time Saints were in last place in NFC South this late in the season was 2008, when they finished the season 8-8 and in last place.
Drew Brees: 67.6 comp pct, 318.1 YPG, 28 TD, 11 INT, 98.1 passer rating. 4,000-plus pass yards for the 10th consecutive season. Extends his own NFL record (no one else has a streak longer than six seasons - Peyton Manning: 1999-2004).
Brandin Cooks: 74 receptions, 993 yards, 8 TD -- 7 TDs in last seven games -- 1-plus rec TD in four straight home games (5 TD). Seven yards shy of first career 1,000-yard season.
Saints are on pace to be one of the worst defenses in the Super Bowl era. Allowing opposing passer rating of 116.5 (worst in NFL history). Opposing QBs have 39 TD, 6 INT against the Saints this season. The single season record for TD passes allowed is 40 by 1963 Broncos. 53 total TD allowed this season (most in NFL) -- 1981 Baltimore Colts allowed record 68 touchdowns. The Saints record is 60 TD allowed by 1980 squad. New Orleans has ranked 31st or worse in total defense in three of the last four seasons since 2012.
Green Bay currently has a Top 5 scoring defense (5th) and the No. 10 scoring offense. The last time the Packers had a Top 5 scoring defense (2nd) and the No. 10 scoring offense was 2010, when they won Super Bowl XLV.
The Packers have the NFL's No. 21 total offense this season. Green Bay has not ranked 20th or worse in total offense since 1991, when Lindy Infante was the coach and Mike Tomczak, Don Majkowski and Blair Kiel were starting QBs -- the season before Brett Favre joined the team (ranked 24th).
Aaron Rodgers: 60.8 comp pct, 241.4 YPG, 29 TD, 6 INT, 95.2 passer rating. On pace for first sub-100 passer rating in a season since 2008 (Rodgers' first season as starter). Rodgers has posted a passer rating below 100.0 in eight straight games, longest such streak of career. Among QBs with 300-plus attempts this season, only Nick Foles and Joe Flacco are averaging fewer yards per attempt this season than Rodgers' 6.8.
Eddie Lacy: 162 carries, 664 rush yards, 3 TD (4.1 yards/carry) -- 100-plus rushing yards in three of last five games. Less than 50 rushing yards in eight of 13 games played this season.
Randall Cobb: 70 receptions, 777 receiving yards, 6 TDs. Leads team in receptions and receiving yards. Does not have a 100-yard receiving game since Week 2.
Davante Adams: 43 receptions, 387 yards, 1 TD. Passer rating of 65.0 when targeted this season -- 9th-worst in NFL this season (min. 60 targets).
Packers notable defensive ranks: 5th in PPG (18.9); 10th in pass YPG (235.1); 17th in total YPG (351.7); T-19th in takeaways (18); 22nd in rush YPG (116.6).
The Cardinals are tied for the NFL lead with four pick-sixes this season. Aaron Rodgers has not thrown a pick-six in his last 3,125 attempts, which is the longest streak of any player since at least 1991. Rodgers' last pick six was in Week 9, 2009, by Tanard Jackson of Tampa Bay.
The Cards' offense is No. 1 in the NFL in total YPG (422.9); Yards/Play (6.4); Yards/Pass Play (8.08); 3rd Down Conv (47.2); First Downs/Gm (24.1); Time of Possession (32:49); 20+ Yard Plays (74).
Carson Palmer: 64.3 comp pct, 305.5 YPG, 32 TD, 9 INT, 106.7 passer rating. Palmer has the highest passer rating in the NFL in the second half of games this season (122.2).
This game will be played on Carson Palmer's 36th birthday. Palmer is on pace for the third-highest passer rating (106.7) by any QB who started 8-plus games in a season at age 36-or-older (age based on Dec. 31), behind only Peyton Manning's (115.1) in 2013 (age 37) and Brett Favre's (106.7) in 2009 (age 40).
David Johnson took over as the starter after Chris Johnson suffered a broken leg in Week 12 at SF, and has averaged 157.3 scrimmage YPG in his three starts. Johnson is averaging more scrimmage YPG (157.3) and more rushing YPG (126.0) than any other player in the NFL as a starter this season (min. 3 starts).
Larry Fitzgerald: 99 receptions, 1,131 receiving yards, 7 TD. Third in NFL in receptions and eighth in NFL in receiving yards. Needs one reception for his third career season with 100-plus receptions.
John Brown: 58 receptions, 933 receiving yards, 6 TDs. Needs 67 receiving yards for first career 1,000-yard season.
The Cardinals' defense has held opponents to 20 points or less in four straight games. 29 takeaways this season (2nd-most in NFL), seven takeaways in last two games.
The Cardinals have blitzed on 45.5 percent of pass plays this season, which is the highest percentage in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers has a passer rating of 79.0 versus the blitz this season, which is his career-worst.
Rams offensive ranks: 7th in rush YPG (122.9); 31st in PPG (17.2) and total YPG (299.4); 32nd in pass YPG (176.5) and third down percent (25.0).
St. Louis is the only team in the NFL this season to not have 400-plus total yards in a game.
Todd Gurley (9 TD) and Tavon Austin (9 TD) have combined to score 18 of the Rams 24 offensive TD this season (75.0 pct), highest percentage by any duo in NFL this season -- second-highest percentage by any duo in a season since 1970.
Case Keenum: 61.5 comp pct, 164.7 YPG as starter, 3 TD, 1 INT, 94.0 rating. Won 4 of his last 5 starts after beginning career 0-8 as starter.
Todd Gurley: 210 carries, 1,023 rush yards, 9 rush TD. Gurley ranks third in the NFL in rush yards and rush YPG (85.3) this season, T-3rd in rush TDs. Gurley has averaged 92.2 rush YPG as a starter this season (started 11 games). Became the third rookie in Rams history with 1,000 rush yards (other 2 are in the Hall of Fame) -- Eric Dickerson (1,808 in 1983) and Jerome Bettis (1,429 in 1993), both won Offensive Rookie of the Year in those seasons. Gurley has five games this season with 125-plus rush yards (T-most in NFL with Adrian Peterson).
Tavon Austin: 44 receptions, 427 rec yards, 5 rec TD; 43 carries, 390 rush yards, 4 rush TDs. Austin has more total career TD (19) than any other WR drafted in 2013 -- 7 rush TD, 9 rec TD, 3 punt return TD. Only players drafted in 2013 with more total TD: Eddie Lacy (28) and Le'Veon Bell (22).
Rams notable defensive ranks: 2nd in third down percentage (32.6); T-9th in sacks (36); 12th in PPG (21.0); 21st in pass YPG (247.3); 22nd in total YPG (365.4); 23rd in rush YPG (118.1).
Aaron Donald: 64 tackles, 11 sacks, 31 QB hits, 21 tackles for loss. Ranks 6th in NFL in sacks, first among defensive tackles. Donald has 14 QB hits in his last three games.
100-plus rushing yards in every game this season -- one of two teams in NFL to do so (CAR) -- 25 straight games with 100-plus rush yards, tied w/ CAR for longest active streak.
Russell Wilson: 68.8 comp pct, 252.7 pass YPG, 29 TD, 7 INT, 111.4 passer rating. 111.4 passer rating leads the NFL. Five consecutive games with 3-plus pass TD and 0 INTs -- longest streak in NFL history. First player in NFL history with five straight games with 3-plus pass TD, 0 INT and 70-plus percent completion percent.
Wilson's last five games: 74.3 comp pct, 284.0 pass YPG, 19 TD, 0 INT, 143.6 rating.
Russell Wilson's 10 TD passes to Doug Baldwin over the last four games are the most TDs by a QB-WR combo in a four-game span in NFL History. The most TD passes by a QB-WR combo in a five-game span in NFL history is 11, by Brett Favre and Sterling Sharpe in 1994.
Wilson's streak of five consecutive games with 3-plus pass TDs and 0 INT is the longest streak in NFL history, one game more than Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
With 10 TD receptions, Doug Baldwin is tied with Jerry Rice for the most TD receptions in a four-game span, in a single season, in NFL history. Baldwin needs 2 TD receptions to keep pace with Rice over a 5-game span.
Christine Michael: Week 15 vs CLE: 16 carries, 84 rush yards (both career highs). Signed off WAS practice squad on Wednesday, December 16th -- SEA traded Michael to DAL in September. After being cut by DAL, Michael was signed to WAS practice squad.
Tyler Lockett: 46 receptions, 595 rec yards, 6 rec TDs; 1 punt return TD, 1 kick return TD. Caught 34 of his last 39 targets (87.2 pct).
Seattle's notable defensive ranks: 2nd in PPG (17.7) and total YPG (302.2); 3rd in rush YPG (83.9); 4th in pass YPG (218.3).
The Giants are 3-7 in games decided by eight or fewer points this season. Last five games have all been decided by seven points or fewer (1-4).
If New York misses the post season, this would be the Giants fourth-straight season missing the playoffs -- longest streak without a NYG playoff appearance under Coughlin.
Eli Manning: 63.7 comp pct, 278.6 YPG, 32 TD, 11 INT, 96.1 passer rating. Back-to-back games with four-plus passing touchdowns, Manning's first ever back-to-back four-plus TD games within a season. Manning has the most red zone INTs in the NFL this season (5).
This season, Manning has a passer rating of 113.1 on passes of 20-plus air yards (highest in NFL among 36 qualifying QBs). 2014: 56.3 passer rating on passes of 20-plus air yard passes (30th among 33 qualifying QBs).
Odell Beckham Jr, suspended. Manning's passer rating is 20.9 points higher when targeting Beckham Jr. when compared to the rest of the Giants this season.
Giants notable defensive ranks: 21st in rush YPG allowed (114.6); 23rd in PPG (25.6); 32nd in total YPG (423.0) and pass YPG (308.4). 19 sacks this season (31st in league, ATL has 17).
Minnesota is 8-1 against teams .500 or worse this season, but 1-4 against teams above .500.
Teddy Bridgewater: 66.3 comp pct, 211.7 pass YPG, 13 TD, 8 INT, 90.4 passer rating. Week 15 vs CHI: 17/20, 231 pass yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 154.4 passer rating. Bridgewater had as many TD passes in Week 15 (4) as he did in the previous seven games combined.
Bridgewater has a passer rating of 30.2 on passes of 20-plus air yards this season (2nd-lowest in NFL among QBs with at least 30 such attempts, behind Ryan Fitzpatrick -- 28.2).
Adrian Peterson's rushing success has slowed over the last three games, with three straight games with fewer than 70 rushing yards. That marks Peterson's first time with fewer than 70 yards in three straight games since Weeks 6-8, 2013.
Vikings notable defensive ranks: 7th in pass YPG (229.5); T-8th in PPG (19.4); 13th in total YPG (342.4); T-14th in third down percent (37.8); 20th in rush YPG (112.9).
No team has ever started 10-2 and missed the playoffs. Three teams have missed the playoffs after starting 9-3: 2014 Eagles, 2008 Buccaneers and 1993 Dolphins.
Giovani Bernard: 13.1 touches per game; 4.9 yards per carry, 6.0 yards per touch.
Jeremy Hill: 14.2 touches per game; 3.4 yards per carry, 3.5 yards per touch.
A.J. Green: 77 receptions, 1,206 receiving yards, 8 TD. Green's 5th straight 1,000-plus yard receiving season -- second most in NFL history to begin career.
Geno Atkins: 10 sacks, 15 TFL, 19 QB Hits. First player in Bengals franchise history with multiple 10-sack seasons (12.5 sacks in 2012).
The Broncos have been shut out in the 2nd half of three straight games. Since 1990, only three teams have been shut out in the 2nd half of four straight games (2003 Giants, 1999 49ers, 1991 Colts). None of those teams won more than four games. The last team to make the playoffs after having three straight scoreless 2nd halves that season was the 2000 Ravens, who won the Super Bowl.
Brock Osweiler: 60.3 comp pct, 239.3 YPG, 8 TD, 4 INT, 84.9 passer rating. Osweiler has thrown an interception once every 53.5 pass attempts this year. Peyton Manning has thrown an INT once every 18.9 pass attempts this year.
Brock Osweiler has struggled in the 2nd half of the last three games, with a passer rating that drops 74 points from the first to the second half.
Peyton Manning still leads the NFL in interceptions (17) despite playing five fewer games than the next-worst offender (Matt Ryan with 15 INTs).
Osweiler: 17.9 passer rating on passes of 20-plus air yards (lowest in NFL among 36 qualifying QBs).
Ronnie Hillman: 183 carries, 711 rushing yards (3.9 avg), 6 TDs. Three 100-yard rushing games this season. Less than 60 rushing yards in each of last four games.
C.J. Anderson: 128 carries, 552 rushing yards (4.3 avg), 3 TDs. Averaging 6.1 yards/carry since Week 8. Averaged 2.7 yards/carry in Weeks 1-7.
Demaryius Thomas: 93 receptions, 1,128 receiving yards, 5 TD. Seven straight games without 100-plus receiving yards, the longest streak since seven games in 2013 (Weeks 2-8). Fourth straight 1,000-yard season.
Emmanuel Sanders: 67 receptions, 969 receiving yards, 5 TD -- 31 receiving yards shy of 2nd straight 1,000 yard season.
The Broncos defense ranks first in total YPG allowed (279.9), rush YPG (79.9) and pass YPG (200.0), tied for first in sacks (47). Fourth in PPG allowed (18.5). Last team to lead NFL in passing defense and rushing defense in the same season was 1991 Eagles (finished 10-6, missed playoffs). Broncos have never led NFL in total defense.