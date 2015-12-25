Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Battle of the backups

Rodgers admitted this week that the Packers offense isn't clicking and it sounds like the quarterback is becoming frustrated. Green Bay ranks No. 21 in total offense and is earning just 225.1 passing yards per game. Since Week 4, the Packers have had only one wide receiver gain 100-plus yards in a game (James Jones, Wk 11). Facing the Cardinals will only make it worse. Even without Tyrann Mathieu wrecking havoc, Arizona still boasts one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Patrick Peterson is having an All-Pro season locking down opposing No. 1 receivers. Among all cornerbacks that have been targeted 50-plus times this season, Peterson is allowing the lowest passer rating in coverage, 37.6. If he locks down Randall Cobb, Rodgers could struggle again, as his other receivers struggle to gain separation. We could see a lot of targets to tight end Richard Rodgers on Sunday.