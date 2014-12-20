Week 16 Cheat Sheet

With the winner of this matchup earning the upper hand for a playoff spot in the NFC South (sad), the Falcons will attempt to slow down Brees, who showed last week he can still get on a roll and carve up defenses. Atlanta's terrible defense is giving up an NFL-high 292.5 yards per game and has allowed eight quarterbacks to pass for 300-plus yards this season. With the Saints' running game regressing, expect Brees to whip it around the Superdome Sunday. Jimmy Graham led the way against the Falcons in Week 1 with eight receptions for 82 yards. Expect Brees to again look Graham's way often, as the Falcons have no linebackers or safeties that can stick with the tight end.