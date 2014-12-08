Week 15 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

Under head coach Mike Pettine the Browns defense has found ways to stuff the stat sheets, but its lofty 23 fantasy points last week were aided by two defensive touchdowns. Andy Dalton has been up and down recently, scoring seven touchdowns over his last three games, but also turning the ball over five times during that same span. Playing Dalton on the road in a must-win game for Cleveland could favor the Browns defense as they know the onus is on them to push this team into the postseason. They aren't one of my favorite streaming options this weekend, but with so few good matchups to play they're worth a shot.