Week 15 predictions: Patriots nip 49ers; Browns upend Redskins

I picked against the San Diego Chargers last week and was about to do it again. Then I realized how much fun it would be to prognosticate that the Chargers win four in a row to close out the 2012 campaign and save Norval Turner's job in the process. San Diego's defense has acquitted itself better than the average observer might realize, but what a task it has this week in slowing Cam Newton, who has been on fire for the Carolina Panthers. Newton's passer rating over the last three games: 125.0, 121.2 and 110.1. At home, the Chargers are allowing 20.1 points per game while forcing two turnovers a contest. They're also winning the time of possession. Panthers- Chargers might be the game of Week 15. #CARvsSD