Week 15 fantasy matchups: Everything you need to know

When the Browns have the ball: Cleveland's offense has disappointed all season long, but Baker Mayfield and their passing attack couldn't ask for a better spot in Week 15. Mayfield is by far and away this week's top streaming option at quarterback. While Jarvis Landry continues to produce, it's impossible to trust Odell Beckham at this point. Since the Browns bye week in Week 7, Jarvis Landry has averaged 6.3 receptions and 79.4 yards (on 10.3 targets) per game while OBJ has 4.3 receptions and 58.3 yards (on 7.7 targets) per contest in this span. The Cardinals are allowing the 7th-most fantasy points per game to boundary receivers and the 6th-most points to slot wideouts, but Beckham is no more than a FLEX option at this stage of the season. Landry is a strong WR2 with WR1 upside. I want to like David Njoku as a streamer in the flow-chart matchup of the century (start any tight end with a pulse against Arizona) -- but Njoku ran only 9 routes and caught one pass in Week 14 after missing three months of action. Tyler Higbee, O.J. Howard, and Ian Thomas are just significantly better options at the position this week. Even though he has just one touchdown to show for it, Nick Chubb has still handled at least 16 touches in every game and gone over 92 scrimmage yards in 4-of-5 contests with Kareem Hunt in the lineup. Meanwhile, Hunt has at least 10 touches and has played at least 50 percent of Cleveland's snaps in every game so far. Both he and Chubb are rock solid RB2 starts for Week 15 lineup decisions.