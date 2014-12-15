Week 15 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

Published: Dec 15, 2014 at 04:36 AM

Each week, we at NFL fantasy like to bestow #KABOOM awards on the top players at each position that deliver monster performances for their fantasy owners. Week 15 had no shortage of star performers and surprises, but there were a few players in particular who deserve the nod for dominating their position: Eli Manning, Jeremy Hill, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Gronkowski.

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants -- 22.00 fantasy points

Manning torched Washington earlier in the season with five total touchdowns, so it was no surprise to see him come out slinging it once again on Sunday. Eli played a pretty clean game too, completing 23 of his 34 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. I'd have to go back and look (I won't, because that'd take way too much work) but I think Manning's 22 fantasy points might be the lowest #KABOOM total for a quarterback this season.

Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals -- 27.20 fantasy points

After all of the talk this week about Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson wanting to lean on one back again, it was nice to see him honor his word with Hill. Hill ran hard all afternoon, and compiled 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He did most of that in the first half, too.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants -- 30.30 fantasy points

The exploits of ODB are becoming so grandiose that I feel we might need to devote an entire hour of programming on NFL Network to him next season. We can call it "As the Odell Beckham turns." This week's episode would have featured a clinic on how to play wide receiver, as he dropped 143 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the Washington secondary, beating them in just about every way possible.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots -- 15.60 fantasy points

What else do I need to write about Gronk? He's awesome. So instead of blathering on about his stats, I suggest you watch this video where he goes holiday shopping at Victoria's Secret or take a look at his photo shoot with kittens. You're welcome.

