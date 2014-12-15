Week 15 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

Manning torched Washington earlier in the season with five total touchdowns, so it was no surprise to see him come out slinging it once again on Sunday. Eli played a pretty clean game too, completing 23 of his 34 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. I'd have to go back and look (I won't, because that'd take way too much work) but I think Manning's 22 fantasy points might be the lowest #KABOOM total for a quarterback this season.