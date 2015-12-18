Week 15 Cheat Sheet

Everything you need to know as kickoff approaches...
Key game-time decisions
All players questionable unless noted
Tom Brady (illness) QB; Scott Chandler (knee) TE; Patrick Chung (foot) S; Dont'a Hightower (knee) LB; Josh Kline (shoulder) G; Devin McCourty (ankle) S; Matthew Slater (other-stinger) WR; Julian Edelman (foot) WR -- DOUBTFUL, New England Patriots
Brady missed practice Friday with an illness. Barring a serious infection, we can't see him not suiting up Sunday. Edelman is likely still a couple weeks away. The rest were all limited in practice on Friday. UPDATE: Brady is expected to play, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Karlos Williams (shoulder) RB; Mario Williams Jr. (illness) DE; Bacarri Rambo (knee) S, Buffalo Bills
Karlos Williams was limited all week and Rex Ryan termed him "iffy" earlier in the week. Mario returned to practice on Friday limited. UPDATE: Karlos is expected to play, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer.
Gary Kubiak expects Anderson to play. The Broncos' run game has been stymied since the back got injured. Mathis is still dealing with a nagging ankle injury, which hasn't aided a struggling line. With T.J. Ward already ruled out, Stewart's status is magnified. UPDATE: Anderson is expected to play, according to Rapoport.
DeSean Jackson (knee) WR -- PROBABLE; Chris Thompson (shoulder) RB; Jason Hatcher (neck, knee) DE, Washington Redskins
Jackson nursed a knee injury all week, but is on a positive upswing towards playing Sunday. Hatcher and Thompson were limited on Thursday and Friday. UPDATE: Hatcher is expected to play, while Thompson's status is still up in the air, according to Breer.
Chancellor could sit this week after missing practices. UPDATE: Chancellor will be a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.
Matt Hasselbeck (back, ribs) QB and Anthony Castonzo (knee) T -- BOTH PROBABLE; Donte Moncrief (toe) WR; Greg Toler (knee, hamstring) CB, Indianapolis Colts
The 40-year-old, injured quarterback will get the start. Getting Castonzo back is a boost to a struggling offensive line. Moncrief DNPed all week.
Olsen will play while Stewart sits. Expect the Panthers to utilize a RBBC with Fozzy Whittaker, Cameron Artis-Payne and Mike Tolbert splitting carries early until one back get hot.
Harris injured his should on Thursday, but returned limited Friday. Flowers was limited all week after exiting last week's game due to the ankle.
Has there been a week Jeffery wasn't on this list? The receiver was limited on Friday. McPhee was limited all week after missing the previous game. UPDATE: Jeffery is expected to play, according to Rapoport.
Griffen plans to play. Getting Joseph back after he was limited on Thursday and Friday would be a big boost with linebacker Anthony Barr (groin, hand) and safety Harrison Smith (knee, hamstring) still out.
Smith wasn't 100 percent last week, but played sparingly. He sat out the start of this week.
The former first-round pick returned on a limited basis Friday.
Mike Daniels (hamstring) DT -- PROBABLE; Davante Adams (foot) WR -- PROBABLE; T.J. Lang (shoulder, ankle) G -- PROBABLE; Corey Linsley (ankle) C, Green Bay Packers
Daniels has not missed a game since his rookie year, but was limited in practice all week (we think he'll play). Adams, Lang and Linsley were similarly limited all week. UPDATE: Adams is expected to play, according to Rapoport.
Ware is on track to play after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday. If he's healthy enough to play, Ware should share carries behind Charcandrick West. UPDATE: Ware is expected to play, according to Rapoport.
Is it a good or bad thing for Baltimore that Schaub looks to return?
Matthews was limited all week. McCain returned on Thursday and was full-go Friday.
Andre Ellington (toe) RB; Patrick Peterson (ankle) CB; Jermaine Gresham (knee) TE; Rashad Johnson (ankle) S, Arizona Cardinals
Ellington will be a game-time decision, but sounds like the Cards could err on the side of caution with the back. PP was limited on Thursday and Friday. UPDATE: Ellington is not expected to play while Peterson is expected to play, according to Rapoport.
Moore won't travel with the team to Indianapolis in an AFC South showdown.
Weather Tracking*
We will update as prognostications drift closer to game times.
Three matchups that intrigue
The most exciting receiver in the NFL versus the current top shutdown corner. Beckham creates the most exciting plays in the NFL on a weekly basis. The Giants' receiver has the most receiving yards by any player in his first 25 games (2,625), most receptions for a player in his first two seasons (176), the highest percentage of 100-yard games in NFL history (60 percent; 15 out of 25) and the highest per game TD rate in NFL history (.96). On the flip side, Norman has played at a NORAD-esque lockdown level. When facing five top receivers this season (DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton, Dez Bryant and Julio Jones) Norman has allowed just nine completions for a whopping total of 89 yards. Seeing these two battle for the ball in the air will be pure joy in motion, until the Giants run Beckham mostly out of the slot, where Norman spends little time, killing our bliss.
Brown (1,397) and Bryant (672) have combined for the most receiving yards (2,069) among any teammate WR duo this season. The combination of crisp route running and deep-ball acumen renders defenses helpless. Toss in Wheaton's 316 yards and two TD over the past three games and the Steelers potency flies off the charts. Sunday they will face the NFL's No. 1 ranked pass defense, allowing just 188.2 yards per game. Harris and Talib have combined for five interceptions and 16 passes defensed this season. Talib boasts the fifth-lowest passer rating allowed this season (48.4), while Harris hasn't allowed a TD in coverage since Week 12, 2013. Wheaton and Roby could be the keys to victory in a huge matchup for AFC playoff positioning.
I'll admit it, I have Manziel fatigue. The endless stream of news and stories surrounding the former Heisman Trophy winner since he left college has been nauseating with little payoff. Then someone had the bright idea of comparing Johnny to Russell Wilson. Which, just, no. That's like comparing me to Grantland Rice -- not in the same ballpark. Manziel played well last week, flashing potential for a Browns team perpetually devoid of hope at the quarterback position. That however, was against the San Francisco 49ers. This week he'll have to maneuver around the dominant pass rushing force of Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. If he gets out of that hell, he'll then need to complete passes against Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas.
Maybe Manziel pulls it off. Maybe. My head, gut, heart and left pinky toe tells me he'll be crushed. But stranger things have happened in the NFL. Heck, maybe Manziel gets abducted by aliens during the game for all we know.
Did You Know?
Through Week 14, there have been 108 games (108 out of 208 games, 51.9 percent) decided by seven points or fewer, the most through the first 14 weeks of a season in NFL history.
There are currently seven teams ranked in the top 10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense this season: Panthers (1st in PPG; T-4 in Opp. PPG), Cardinals (2nd, 7th), Patriots (3rd, 8th), Bengals (4th, 2nd), Seahawks (6th, 3rd), Chiefs (8th, T-4th) and Jets (10th, 10th). The seven are tied for the most teams ranked in top 10 in scoring offense and defense since 1976.
Three of the four AFC division leaders will start backup QBs in Week 14. Broncos: Brock Osweiler; Bengals: AJ McCarron; Colts: Matt Hasselbeck.
Divisions by Winning Percentage
NFC South 30-22 .577
AFC East 30-22 .577
NFC West 28-24 .538
AFC West 27-25 .519
NFC North 26-26 .500
AFC North 25-27 .481
NFC East 22-30 .423
AFC South 20-32 .385
The NFC is 30-26 versus the AFC head-to-head this season.
K.C.'s offense had averaged 32.3 PPG in their previous six wins before scoring only 10 points in the Week 14 win over the Chargers.
Alex Smith: 64.4 comp pct, 233.4 YPG, 15 TD, 4 INT, 95.4 passer rating. Second on team with 366 rush yards. Smith's four INTs this year are fewest of any QB who has started each game.
Spencer Ware: 51 carries, 312 yards, 5 TD -- 6.4 yards per carry over last four games (45 for 288 yards), 4 rush TD in last four games.
Jeremy Maclin: 72 receptions, 935 yards, 5 TD. Leads team in receptions, yards and receiving TDs -- 65 yards away from second career 1,000-yard season.
Kansas City has allowed 84 points over the last eight games (10.5), fewest in NFL over that span -- 26 fewer than No. 2 Seattle.
The Ravens' offense has two-plus giveaways in five straight games (12 total turnovers; T-most in NFL since Week 10). Allowed 20 sacks this season (third fewest in NFL). Seven dropped passes this season (fewest in NFL).
Baltimore has earned fewer than 100 rush yards in six of the last seven games.
Javorius Allen: 101 carries, 381 yards; 34 receptions, 286 yards, 2 TD -- 0 rush TDs on 101 rush attempts this season.
Kamar Aiken: 54 receptions, 674 yards, 4 TDs. Leads team in receptions and yards. Despite appearing in only seven games this season, Steve Smith Sr. ranks second on Ravens in both receptions and receiving yards.
Ravens defense: 4 INT this season (fewest in NFL). Ranks 11th in rush YPG allowed (99.5), 15th in total YPG (347.8), 20th in sacks (28), 21st in pass YPG (248.3) and T-23rd in PPG (25.1).
T.J. Yates: 46.8 comp pct, 302 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 89.1 passer rating (1 start). Wk 11 start vs. NYJ: 16-34, 229 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 89.0 passer rating.
Yates has made six career regular season starts since entering the NFL in 2011. All six have come when his team has the division lead or is within one game of the division lead. Yates is 3-3 in those games.
DeAndre Hopkins: 158 targets, 89 receptions, 1,221 yards, 10 TD. After being targeted 10-plus times in each of his first 10 games, Hopkins has been targeted less than 10 times in each of his last three games. Averaged 104.5 rec YPG in first 10 games, 58.7 YPG in last three.
Texans notable defensive ranks: 3rd in pass YPG allowed (216.6); 7th in total YPG (330.8); 13th in PPG (22.4); 19th in rush YPG (114.2).
J.J. Watt (13.5) and Whitney Mercilus (7.5) have combined for 21.0 sacks this season (most among any teammate duo in NFL).
Jadeveon Clowney: 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, 4 passes defensed. All 4.5 sacks have come in the last six games.
Colts notable offensive ranks: 16th in pass YPG (245.8); 21st in PPG (21.2); 26th in total YPG (335.2); 28th in rush YPG (89.3); 32nd in giveaways (27).
The Colts have scored 30-plus points in a game only once this season and have gone four straight games with fewer than 100 rush yards.
In Week 5 versus the Texans, Andre Johnson had six receptions, 77 yards and a season-high 2 TDs in his return to Houston. Since that game, Johnson has scored one TD.
Frank Gore: 210 carries, 762 yards, 4 TD. On pace for fewest yards per carry of career (3.6). Gore does not have a 100-yard game this season.
T.Y. Hilton: 58 rec, 987 yards, 5 TD. Two receiving TDs shy of tying career high (done in 2012 and 2014).
Indy has allowed 96 points over last 2 games (51 at JAX in Wk 14, 45 at PIT in Wk 13).
Colts notable defense ranks: 25th in rush YPG allowed (121.4); T-28th in sacks (22); 29th in PPG (27.4), total YPG (397.6) and pass YPG (276.2).
Vontae Davis: 35 tackles, 2 INT, 13 passes defensed. Only player on Colts with more than 10 passes defensed. Davis has held Hopkins to two receptions for 39 yards on nine targets when in coverage.
The Falcons have lost six straight games. It marks their first six-game losing streak since Weeks 11-16, 2007 -- Atlanta finished 4-12 that season and drafted Matt Ryan No. 3 in 2008. The Falcons have not lost seven straight since Weeks 2-9, 2003, (includes bye) when Michael Vick missed first 11 games that season with broken leg -- Doug Johnson was team's QB during that losing streak.
Atlanta has scored 21 points or fewer in each of the last eight games -- 1-7 in that stretch. Only 49ers have scored fewer points over the last eight games.
Matt Ryan: 65.9 comp pct, 285.0 YPG, 17 TD, 14 INT, 86.8 passer rating -- 295 yards shy of team record fifth straight 4,000-yard season.
Devonta Freeman: 193 carries, 851 yards, 9 TD; 61 receptions, 498 yards, 2 TD. Second among NFL RBs in receptions (Theo Riddick, 67). Four straight games with less than 50 rushing yards. No rush TDs in last six games, after five straight games with at least one rush TD.
Julio Jones: 168 targets, 109 receptions, 1,426 yards, 6 TD. Leads NFL in targets, receptions and yards -- five straight games without a receiving TD.
Julio Jones (1,426 yards) and Odell Beckham Jr. (1,320) are the only two players with more individual receiving yards than his team's total rushing yards this season (Falcons: 1,359 rushing yards; Giants; 1,149 rushing yards).
The Falcons' defense has allowed 166.3 rush YPG over the last three games -- were No. 1 rush defense in NFL entering Week 12; currently ranked 15th versus the run. Atlanta's 15 sacks are fewest in NFL this season.
Jacksonville has averaged the second-most PPG in NFL since Week 5 (29.3). Only the Panthers (33.7) have scored more points per game over that span.
The Jags have scored 11 TDs in their last 11 red-zone trips -- 1 TD in eight red-zone trips prior (12.5 percent).
Big-Play Combo:
Blake Bortles is T-2nd in NFL with 32 completions of 25-plus yards. Allen Robinson is tied with Antonio Brown for most rec of 25-yards yards (15).
Bortles: 57.5 comp pct, 271.1 YPG, 30 TD, 13 INT, 88.4 passer rating. Fourth player in NFL history with a 30-plus TD pass season at age 23 or younger. Eight pass TDs over last two games, the most pass TDs in two-game span in JAX franchise history.
Allen Robinson: 66 receptions, 1,084 yards, 12 TD. 12 receiving TDs is a Jaguars single-season record and T-most in NFL - 1-plus rec TD in three straight and seven of last nine games.
Allen Hurns: 51 receptions, 863 yards, 8 TD -- Rec TD in eight of last 10 games. Hurn's 1,540 yards in two-year career is 95 yards shy of tying Wayne Chrebet's record for most receiving yards by an undrafted player in his first two seasons (1,635 from 1995-96). 28 straight games with a reception, the longest by a Jaguar since Marcedes Lewis' 32-game streak from 2010-12.
Jags notable defensive ranks: 22nd in total YPG allowed (364.1); 25th in pass YPG (261.7); T-30th in PPG (27.5); 30th in third down percent (44.8).
Bears notable offensive ranks: T-10th in giveaways (16); 15th in rush YPG (113.5); 17th in total YPG (350.2); 20th in pass YPG (236.7); 22nd in PPG (20.9).
Jay Cutler: 62.6 comp pct, 252.3 pass YPG, 16 TD, 7 INT, 92.2 rating (12 games). Cutler has gone 13 consecutive games without throwing more than one interception (longest active streak among QBs in NFL). Cutler has thrown seven INTs and lost four fumbles in 12 games this season.
Matt Forte: 182 carries, 721 rush yards, 4 rush TD (10 games); 32 receptions, 275 rec yards, 1 rec TD. Needs four yards for eighth consecutive season with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage. He would become 12th running back to do so in each of first eight seasons and the first Bears player in franchise history to do so. Since returning from three-game absence in Week 12, Forte hasn't played more than 56.4 percent of snaps (66 percent in each of first six games of season).
Forte split snaps in Week 14 with Jeremy Langford. Forte played 28 snaps (47.5 percent). Langford played 31 snaps (52.5 percent).
Alshon Jeffery: 53 receptions, 797 rec yards, 3 TD (8 games). Averaging 99.6 receiving YPG in eight games played this season. 75-plus yards in seven of eight games this season.
Bears notable defensive ranks: 2nd in pass YPG allowed (215.8); 12th in total YPG (341.5); T-18th in sacks (29); 18th in PPG (24.2); 26th in rush YPG (125.7).
Robbie Gould: 26-of-32 FGs (81.3 percent), 22-of-23 PATs (95.7 percent). Missed 50-yard FG with 1:45 left in regulation in Week 14 loss vs Redskins -- second straight week with a missed FG with game within three points. Six missed FGs this season (most since missing 6 in 2005, 1st NFL season).
Teddy Bridgewater: 65.3 comp pct, 210.2 pass YPG, 9 TD, 8 INT, 85.3 passer rating. Bridgewater has 1 or fewer TD passes in 12 of 13 games this season.
Among QBs on teams with winning records in 2015, Bridgewater has the league's second-worst passer rating (85.3). The only such QB with a worse passer rating is Peyton Manning at 67.6.
Bridgewater has a passer rating of 27.2 on passes of 20-plus air yards this season (lowest in NFL among QBs with at least 30 such attempts).
Adrian Peterson: 268 carries, 1,251 rush yards, 9 TD. Second in the NFL in rushing yards, tied with Devonta Freeman for NFL lead in rush TD. Leads all running backs in fumbles (7) -- T-3rd in fumbles lost (3). Coming off back-to-back games with fewer than 70 rushing yards.
Stefon Diggs: 44 receptions, 638 rec yards, 2 TD. Leads Vikings in rec yards. Last six games: 3.2 receptions per game, 36.5 receiving yards per game, 0 TDs.
Vikings notable defensive ranks: 8th in pass YPG allowed (231.8); 9th in PPG (19.6); 12th in third-down percentage (37.5); 14th in total YPG (346.2); 20th in rush YPG ( 114.4).
Marcus Mariota and Tom Brady are joined by Russell Wilson and Eli Manning as the only QBs with multiple games of 4 pass TDs and 0 INTs this season. All have two such games.
Titans notable offensive ranks: 22nd in rush YPG (96.8); 24th in pass YPG (227.6); 27th in PPG (19.5); 29th in total YPG (324.5).
Mariota: 62.4 comp pct, 253.3 YPG, 19 TD, 10 INT, 91.9 passer rating. Five fumbles lost (2nd most in NFL; Josh McCown 6). Mariota has set Titans rookie records in pass attempts (364), completions (227), pass yards (2,786) and pass TDs (19). Needs one pass TD to become 11th rookie QB in NFL history with 20 in a season (Jameis Winston became the 10th rookie on Thursday): Derek Carr (2014), Robert Griffin III (2012), Andrew Luck (2012), Russell Wilson (2012), Andy Dalton (2011), Cam Newton (2011), Peyton Manning (1998), Dan Marino (1983), Charlie Conerly (1948).
Mariota became the first player with 40-yard TDs via pass, rush and reception in a season since Walter Payton in 1983.
Rookie starting QBs are a combined 7-13 (.350) against Bill Belichick.
Delanie Walker: 74 receptions, 871 yards, 4 TD. Leads team in all three receiving categories -- 3rd in NFL in targets, first in receptions, fourth in receiving yards among TEs. Set Titans single-season record for receptions by a TE (74).
Titans have the second-highest blitz frequency in the NFL this season (Brady has a passer rating of 121.5 versus the blitz in 2015 -- best in NFL).
Tennessee has given up 18 TD passes in their last seven games (third-most in NFL).
The Patriots have scored fewer than 30 points in six straight games. Marks the first time with fewer than 30 points in six straight games within a season since 2005 (seven straight in Weeks 6-13, 2005). Patriots have 27 drops this season (T-2nd most in NFL). Nine giveaways in last six games combined -- three giveaways in first seven games combined this season.
Brady: 64.2 comp pct, 318.3 YPG, 33 TD, 6 INT, 103.6 passer rating. Leads the NFL in passing yards (4,138) and passing TD (33). Brady has been sacked 32 times through 13 games this season -- sacked 21 times in the entire 2014 season.
Danny Amendola: 62 receptions, 628 yards, 3 TD. At least six receptions in each of last three games.
Rob Gronkowski: 61 receptions, 1018 yards, 10 TD. Leads all tight ends in receiving yards, 2nd in TDs, 4th in targets (96) and T-6th in receptions.
Patriots notable defensive ranks: 6th in total YPG (329.5); 7th in pass YPG (230.8); 8th in PPG (19.5); 10th in rush YPG (98.6). Patriots rank last in blitz frequency this season (17.1 percent of pass plays) -- Mariota has a passer rating of 97.7 vs the blitz in 2015 (9th in NFL) and a passer rating of 89.6 when teams do not blitz.
Of the six teams in the Super Bowl era to start 13-0 or better and lose, three lost to New York teams. The 2009 Colts were 14-0 when they lost, 29-15 to the Jets. The 1998 Broncos were 13-0 when they lost, 20-16 at the Giants. Most notably, the 2007 Patriots were 18-0 when they lost, 17-14 to Eli Manning and the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.
Cam Newton has won 16 straight regular season starts, which makes him the fourth QB to win 16-plus straight starts, joining Super Bowl winners Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Jim McMahon. Manning and Brady have two such streaks.
Newton has 150 total TDs in his career (107 pass and 40 rush), which ranks as the second-most in a player's first five seasons in NFL history. Only Dan Marino's total of 171 (168 pass, 3 rush) is better.
Newton's last seven games: 255.3 pass YPG, 19 pass TDs, 112.5 passer rating, 3 rush TDs, 4 giveaways.
Ted Ginn Jr: 37 receptions, 645 yards, 8 TD. Ginn has scored 2 TDs in each of last two games. T-2nd most drops in NFL with 8.
Greg Olsen: 65 receptions, 969 yards, 6 TD. Olsen sits 39 yards away from his own franchise record for single-season receiving yards by a TE. Owns the highest percent of his team's pass targets (27.2), receptions (27.4) and receiving yards (31.3) among all tight ends this season.
Josh Norman has matched up against five notable WRs this season: DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton, Dez Bryant and Julio Jones. Norman was targeted a total of 25 times, allowing only nine completions, for a total of 89 yards. Of those WRs, Hopkins recorded the most receiving yards (35). QBs who targeted those five WRs when covered by Norman recorded a sad passer rating of 46.9.
Odell Beckham Jr. is the 10th player since 1960 to have a streak of six straight 100-yard receiving games. It is the longest active streak in the NFL. With two more such games, Beckham would tie Calvin Johnson's record, set in 2012. Beckham has 24 receiving TDs in 25 games. His rate of .96 TD/game is best in NFL history, ahead of Don Hutson (.85), Rob Gronkowski (.83) and Martavis Bryant (.78).
Giants notable offensive ranks: 6th in pass YPG (272.0); 7th in PPG (26.0); 12th in total YPG (360.4); 29th in rush YPG (88.4).
Eli Manning: 63.8 comp pct, 281.2 YPG, 28 TD, 10 INT, 96.0 passer rating. Manning has a passer rating of 113.8 on passes of 20-plus air yards (highest in NFL among 34 qualifying QBs).
The Giants defense has earned 16 sacks this season, 31st in league (ATL has 15). Big Blue is on pace to allow the most pass yards per game in NFL history (308.4) -- would become only team to allow more than 300+ pass YPG.
Bills run game ranks in the top 5 in yards per game (3rd, 141.8), 10-plus yard plays (T-1st, 54), 20-plus yards plays (3rd, 16) and percent of rush plays (3rd 48.2 percent).
Tyrod Taylor: 63.5 comp pct, 221.7 YPG, 18 TD, 5 INT, 100.9 passer rating; 71 carries, 371 yards (33.7 rush YPG), 3 TD. Bills are 0-5 when Taylor attempts at least 30 passes. Bills are 6-0 when Taylor attempts fewer than 30 passes. Taylor has earned a 100.9 passer rating this season (5th in NFL) with 33.7 rushing yards per game (third among QB). Taylor is averaging 10.6 air yards per attempt this season -- T-Most in NFL among QBs with at least 100 attempts (C. Palmer). His 10 TD passes of 20-plus air yards this season are the most in the NFL.
LeSean McCoy: 193 carries, 866 yards, 3 TD; 31 receptions, 284 yards, 2 TD 137. 100-plus scrimmage yards in seven straight games (longest current streak in NFL).
Sammy Watkins: 39 receptions, 716 yards, 7 TD. Three 100-yard games this season. Watkins has at least 1 TD in three straight games -- longest streak of career. QBs have 121.1 passer rating when targeting Watkins this season, fourth-best among pass catchers (min. 60 targets).
Bills notable defensive ranks: 15th in PPG; 20th in total YPG; T-22nd in pass YPG and 20-plus yard plays allowed; 30th in sacks. Two sacks or fewer in each game this season.
Kirk Cousins: 69.2 comp pct, 254.3 YPG, 18 TD, 11 INT, 94.2 passer rating. Leads NFL in completion percentage. In 22 career starts, Cousins has never won consecutive games. 300-plus pass yards in five games this season, ties Redskins franchise record -- Sonny Jurgensen (1967), Jay Schroeder (1986), Mark Rypien (1989).
Cousins has zero multi-INT games in last seven contests (four in first six games).
DeSean Jackson (UPDATE STATUS, Knee): 20 receptions, 335 yards, 3 TD in 7 games. Zero 100-yard games this season. Has never had fewer than two 100-yard games in a season (3 times). At least 1 reception of 25-plus yards in five straight games.
Redskins notable defensive ranks: 16th in pass YPG (242.4); 17th in PPG (23.6); 21st in total YPG (363.7); 24th in rush YPG (121.3); T-25 in sacks (24). Held opponents below 300 net passing yards in every game this season -- one of three teams in NFL (DEN, MIN, WAS).
Green Bay's 230 rush yards against Dallas in Week 14 were the most by the Packers in a regular season game since Week 12, 2004 when they had 231 in a 45-17 victory over the Rams. Prior to Week 14, the Packers had gone 102 consecutive regular season games without rushing for more than 200 yards, which was the longest current streak of its kind.
The Packers currently rank better in scoring defense than scoring offense. Packers have only finished one season (2010) in Aaron Rodgers era with a better scoring defense than scoring offense: 2010 Packers won Super Bowl 45 (XLV). 2015 offense:12th in scoring (24.4 PPG). 2015 defense: 6th in scoring (18.8 PPG).
Aaron Rodgers: 61.2 comp pct, 244.2 pass YPG, 28 TD, 5 INT, 97.5 passer rating -- 61.2 comp pct ranks 23rd among 33 qualifying quarterbacks. Sacked two-plus times in 10 straight games (longest streak of career). Rodgers has posted a passer rating below 100.0 in seven straight games (longest streak of career). Despite 28 TD passes and 5 INTs, Rodgers is on pace for his worst season as a starter in several categories (comp pct, pass YPG, yards/attempt).
Eddie Lacy: 151 carries, 641 rush yards (4.2 yards/carry), 3 rush TDs. Lacy has three 100-yard rushing performances in his last four games. Only game without 100 yards was when Lacy was benched for missing curfew (5 carries, 4 yards at DET). Excluding the game in which he was benched, Lacy is averaging 109.7 rushing YPG in his last three games.
Randall Cobb: 65 receptions, 737 rec yards, 6 rec TD. Does not have a 100-yard receiving game since Week 2. 11-game drought is longest since not posting 100-plus yards in the first 20 consecutive games of his career. Averaging 11.3 yards/reception (career-low).
Richard Rodgers: 49 receptions, 442 rec yards, 7 rec TD. Tied with James Jones for most receiving TDs on team. Rodgers has a receiving TD in two straight games -- never caught a TD pass in three consecutive games. The last GB TE to catch a TD pass in three consecutive games within a season: Bubba Franks in 2001.
Packers notable defensive ranks: 6th in PPG allowed (18.8); 10th in 3rd down percent (36.8); 11th in pass YPG (233.8); 18th in total YPG (350.2); 23rd rush YPG (116.4).
Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers have thrown the same number of touchdowns this season (28), and are only separated by one point in passer rating. Rodgers is at 97.5, while Carr is at 96.5.
Carr: 62.2 comp pct, 254.9 pass YPG, 28 TD, 9 INT, 96.5 passer rating.
Amari Cooper: 62 receptions, 920 rec yards, 3 rec TD. On pace for 1,132 rec yards this season. OAK hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2005 (Randy Moss, 1,005). Cooper leads the NFL in dropped passes this season (9).
Following a five-sack performance at Denver in Week 14, Raiders' Khalil Mack leads the NFL in sacks with 14.0. Of the 14 previous players to record five-plus sacks in a game, only one of them (Aldon Smith) followed it up with a multi-sack performance in the next game. Eight of the previous 14 players have recorded zero sacks in their next game. Mack is attempting to become the first Raiders player since Derrick Burgess in 2005 to lead the NFL in sacks.
Raiders defensive ranks: 12th rush YPG allowed (101.1); 13th third down percent (37.9); T-23rd in PPG (25.1); 25th in total YPG (372.5); 28th pass YPG (271.5).
Charles Woodson: 62 tackles, 5 INT, 1 forced fumble, 9 passes defensed -- 2nd in NFL in takeaways (8 total: 5 INT, 3 opp. fumbles recovered). Woodson led the NFL in pick-sixes during his time in Green Bay (9). Led Packers in interceptions (38), forced fumbles (15), passes defensed (99) during his GB tenure.
Since the 1999 return to Cleveland, Browns are 1-20 versus Top 3 total and scoring defenses -- 22-40 all-time.
Cleveland has five games this season with 10 or fewer points -- Tied with STL, TEN, SF for most such games in NFL this season.
Manziel: 61.0 comp pct, 171.9 YPG, 6 TD, 3 INT, 89.2 passer rating. Manziel has a passer rating of 126.4 on passes of 15-plus air yards this season (highest in NFL among QBs with at least 30 such attempts).
Isaiah Crowell: 145 carries, 542 rush yards, 3.7 average, 3 TD. Career-high 145 rush yards Week 13 versus SF (first 100 yard game). Last Browns RB with back-to-back 100-yard games: Trent Richardson in Weeks 8 and 9, 2012.
Gary Barnidge: 65 receptions, 901 receiving yards, 8 TDs. On pace for 1,109 receiving yards, would be franchise record for TE -- Kellen Winslow, 1,106 receiving yards in 2007. Barnidge is one receiving TD shy of the single-season franchise record held by HOF Ozzie Newsome.
Browns notable defensive ranks: T-22nd in pass YPG (253.8); 26th in total YPG (385.2); 29th in rush YPG (131.3); T-30th in PPG (27.5).
Russell Wilson: 68.8 comp pct, 253.0 pass YPG, 26 TD, 7 INT, 110.0 passer rating -- 110.0 passer rating leads the NFL (no Seahawks player has ever led the NFL in passer rating). Four consecutive games with 3-plus pass TDs and 0 INT -- T-Longest streak in NFL history (all 3 others were MVP that season: 2014: Aaron Rodgers; 2013-14: Peyton Manning; 2007: Tom Brady). First player in history with four straight games with 3-plus pass TDs, 0 INTs and a completion percentage of 70-plus.
Wilson has been dominant against the blitz over this last 4 games: 73.0 completion percentage, 7 pass TDs, 154.6 passer rating.
This season, Wilson leads all QBs in passer rating on throws from inside the pocket (115.2) -- 25 TD, 6 INT.
Wilson and Doug Baldwin are tied for the most TD receptions by a QB-WR combo in NFL history in a three-game span. Their eight TDs are tied with Steve Young and Jerry Rice (1993) and the unlikely combination of Billy Volek and Drew Bennett (2004). Wilson has a 157.6 rating when targeting Doug Baldwin over the last four games.
Tyler Lockett: 41 receptions, 540 receiving yards, 5 TD. Last 2 games: 13 receptions, 194 receiving yards, 2 TD. Caught 29 of his last 32 targets (90.6 percent). Lockett and Gale Sayers (1965) are the only rookies with 5+ rec TD, 1+ kick return TD & 1+ punt return TD.
Seahawks notable defensive ranks: 2nd in total YPG (307.8) and rush YPG (83.2); 3rd in PPG (18.1); 6th in pass YPG (224.6). Seattle has allowed 235 points through 13 games, just like in 2014. In the last 19 drives, Seattle's defense has allowed 0 TD, 2 FG, 12 punts, 2 INT, 1 fumble, two turnovers on downs.
Since Brock Osweiler took over the starting job in Week 11, the Broncos have the most three-and-outs in the NFL. Denver has 18 three-and-outs in that span, followed by Houston (16), Philadelphia (16), New England (15), and San Francisco (15). The Broncos have not reached the end zone in their last 23 offensive drives (tied for longest active drought with Colts).
Brock Osweiler has been sacked five-plus times in a game in two of his four career starts. Peyton Manning has been sacked five-plus times in a game in two of his 265 career starts. Among all QBs with 170-plus passing attempts this season, only two have been sacked at a higher rate than Brock Osweiler (9.1 percent of pass plays): Colin Kaepernick (10.3 percent) and Alex Smith (9.1 percent).
Both Osweiler and Manning have struggled to throw the ball downfield this season. Osweiler's passer rating of 15.3 on passes to travel 20-plus yards in the air ranks last in the NFL among the 36 qualifying QBs. Manning's 52.8 passer rating on such throws ranks 31st.
Osweiler: 63.5 comp pct, 248.5 YPG as starter, 5 TD, 3 INT, 85.4 rating.
Ronnie Hillman: 169 carries, 663 rushing yards, 6 TD this season. Three 100-yard rushing games this season. Less than 60 rushing yards in each of last three games.
C.J. Anderson: 124 carries, 538 rushing yards, 3 TD -- Did not play in Week 14 due to ankle injury. Averaging 6.3 yards per carry since Week 8, 2.7 yards per carry in Weeks 1-7.
Demaryius Thomas: 88 receptions, 1,067 yards, 3 TD. Six straight games without 100-plus receiving yards.
Emmanuel Sanders: 57 receptions, 788 receiving yards, 4 TD. Less than 20 receiving yards in each of last two games.
The Broncos currently lead the NFL in scoring defense (17.3 PPG), total defense (272.5 YPG) and sacks (44). Since team sacks were first tracked in 1964, no team has led the league in all three categories for an entire season.
Ben Roethlisberger is averaging 332.1 passing YPG this season, which would rank as the 3rd-highest single-season total in NFL history. Roethlisberger has 300-plus passing yards in six of his nine games played this year. The Broncos are the only team yet to allow an individual 300-yard passer this season.
Roethlisberger: 67.2 comp pct, 332.1 YPG, 15 TD, 10 INT, 96.7 passer rating.
Since Week 9, the Steelers offense ranks best in the NFL in total offense (494.0 YPG) and passing offense (383.0 YPG), while coming in second in PPG (35.2).
Antonio Brown (1,397 yards) trails Julio Jones (1,426 yards) by 29 yards for the league lead in receiving yards. If Brown were to win the title, it would be his second straight crown, putting him amongst elite company. In the Super Bowl era, only Calvin Johnson, Andre Johnson and Jerry Rice led the NFL in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.
Brown: 100 receptions, 1,397 receiving yards, 7 TD -- second-most receptions and receiving yards in NFL this season.
Brown (1,397) and Martavis Bryant (672) have combined for the most receiving yards (2,069) among any teammate WR duo this season.
Steelers notable defensive ranks: 6th in rush YPG allowed (88.3); 11th in PPG (20.0); 23rd in total YPG (367.3); 31st in Pass YPG (279.0). 38 sacks through 13 games this season (5th-most in NFL).
Dolphins notable offensive ranks: 20th in rush YPG (98.0); 22nd in pass YPG (231.0); 24th in PPG (20.3); 27th in total YPG (329.0); 30th in 1st downs per game (18.2); 31st in third down percent (29.6) and 10-plus play drives (14).
Lamar Miller: 151 carries, 769 yards, 7 TD; 39 receptions, 346 yards, 2 TDs. 85.8 scrimmage YPG this season (15th in NFL) -- 9th among RB. The Dolphins are 0-8 when Miller has fewer than 13 carries and 5-0 when Miller has 13-plus rush attempts this season. Dolphins are 0-6 when Miller has 65 scrimmage yards or fewer and 5-2 when Miller has 66-plus scrimmage yards.
Jarvis Landry: 89 receptions, 920 yards, 4 TD; 16 carries, 107 yards, TD -- 16 carries are Dolphins single-season record by a WR. 173 career receptions are second most by any player in first two career seasons (behind only Odell Beckham Jr.).
Miami's defense allowed 375-plus total yards in each of last seven games and 33-plus points in three of last four road games. Dolphins defensive ranks 26th in PPG allowed (25.5) and pass YPG (261.8); 27th in third down percent (42.5); 28th in total YPG (393.3); 30th in rush YPG (131.5).
Despite missing the last five games, Keenan Allen still leads team in receptions (67) and yards (725).
Philip Rivers: 66.4 comp pct, 305.8 YPG, 23 TD, 10 INT, 94.5 passer rating. Leads NFL with 541 pass attempts and 359 completions this season -- 0 pass TDs in two straight and 3 of last 4 games.
Melvin Gordon: 169 carries, 600 yards; 32 receptions, 186 yards -- 0 TD on 201 touches this season (most in NFL without a TD). Marcel Shipp's 258 touches without a TD for Cardinals in 2003 is single-season record for most touches without a TD.
The Chargers' defense has allowed 6.18 yards per play this season (31st in NFL), 1-plus sack in 10 straight games, 16 runs of 20-plus yards allowed this season (Most in NFL) and 7.0 yards per catch allowed this season (Most in NFL).
Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with: 1) CIN win or tie + PIT tie OR 2) PIT loss
Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with: 1) CIN win OR 2) NYJ loss OR 3) KC loss OR 4) CIN tie + KC tie OR 5) CIN tie + NYJ tie
McCarron will be fighting history on Sunday. The last QB from Alabama to win as a starter in the NFL was Jeff Rutledge in Week 9, 1987 at PHI (NYG 20, PHI 17). Since Rutledge's last win in 1987, Alabama QBs are a combined 0-13 as a starter in the NFL: Rutledge lost his final 2 NFL games, Brodie Croyle went 0-10 and Greg McElroy went 0-1.
Jeremy Hill: 169 carries, 604 yards, 8 TD; 11 rec, 62 yards, 1 rec TD -- 3.6 yards per carry this season (5.1 yards per carry last season).
Giovani Bernard: 126 carries, 647 yards, 2 TD; 40 rec, 413 yards, 0 rec TD -- 5th in NFL with 5.1 yards per carry. 1,000-plus scrimmage yards for the third straight season. A.J. Green and Corey Dillon are only other Bengals players with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in each of their first three seasons.
A.J. Green: 76 receptions, 1,169 yards, 8 TD -- Green's fifth straight 1,000-plus yard receiving season -- 2nd most in NFL history to begin career (Randy Moss, 6). Two straight 100-yard receiving games. Green has not had three straight 100-yard games since Weeks 6-10, 2013 (five straight).
Bengals notable defensive ranks: 2nd in PPG (17.6); 9th in rush YPG (96.2); 10th in total YPG (338.8); 17th in pass YPG (242.6). Cincinnati has not allowed a pass TD in three straight games (longest active streak).
The Niners' offense has 19 TD scored this season (fewest in NFL) and are averaging 14.5 PPG this season (last in NFL). 49ers have allowed 45 sacks this season (Most in NFL).
Shaun Draughn: 69 carries, 235 yards (3.4 avg), 1 TD; 26 receptions, 172 yards -- 1 TD in last 31 games.
San Francisco's notable defensive ranks: 19th in PPG allowed (24.2); 27th in pass YPG (268.5); 30th in total YPG (401.7); T-30th in takeaways (11); 31st in rush YPG (133.2).
The Cardinals have their first seven-game winning streak since 1974, when the St. Louis Cardinals won their first seven games behind QB Jim Hart, and an offensive line led by Dan Dierdorf and Conrad Dobler. Don Coryell was the head coach of that team. The Cardinals have not won eight straight games within a season since 1948, when they won 10 straight.
Cardinals notable offensive ranks: 1st in total YPG (417.5), pass yards per play (8.12), first downs per game (23.8) and 20-plus yard plays (70); 2nd in PPG (31.2), third down conversion percentage (46.3) and point differential (+153).
Carson Palmer: 64.5 comp pct, 307.9 YPG, 31 TD, 9 INT, 107.2 passer rating. Ranks behind only Russell Wilson (110.0) in passer rating this season. Palmer has 300-plus passing yards in nine of 13 games this season (his most in a season).
The QB with the NFL's best winning percentage since 2014 is not Tom Brady, but Carson Palmer. Palmer has lost only 2 games since the start of 2014. His winning pct of .895 (17-2) best Brady's .793 (23-6), Tony Romo's .789 (15-4) and Peyton Manning's .760 (19-6).
David Johnson: 76 carries, 330 rush yards, 4 TD (4.3 yards per carry); 26 receptions, 293 yards, 4 TD -- 9 TD this season (4 rush, 4 rec and 1 kick return), most on the team. Two straight games with 100-plus scrimmage yards.
John Brown: 55 receptions, 895 receiving yards, 5 TD. Last 3 games: 15 receptions, 290 receiving yards, 1 TD.
Arizona has gone three straight games without a giveaway, the longest streak by Cardinals since at least 1950 (as far back as turnovers are kept by game).
Cardinals notable defensive ranks: 4th in total YPG allowed (322.4); 5th in rush YPG (87.7); 6th in third down percent (33.7); 7th in PPG (19.4).
The Eagles are tied with DEN and NYG for most non-offensive touchdowns this season (6): 3 INT returns, 1 block punt return, 2 punt returns.
Bradford is the highest rated passer (131.0) in the NFL on throws from outside the pocket this season (min. 10 attempts). However, Bradford's passer rating is just 77.7 on throws from inside the pocket, ranking 42nd in the league (min. 10 attempts) and placing him behind all other Week 14 starting QBs except for Matt Cassel and Jimmy Clausen.
Eagles RB Snaps Since Week 13
Darren Sproles: 62 snaps; 28 touches; 145 yards
DeMarco Murray: 39 snaps; 21 touches; 61 yards
Ryan Mathews: 20 snaps; 15 touches; 42 yards
Kenjon Barner: 17 snaps; 11 touches; 46 yards
Jordan Matthews: 64 receptions, 680 yards, 4 TD. Leads team in receptions, receiving yards, TD receptions.
Fletcher Cox: 50 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 FF, 14 QB hits, 7 TFL -- Already has career-highs in sacks, FF and QB hits.
The Lions offense has run the ball with more success in their last four games: Rushed for 100-plus yards in each of last 4 games; rushed for 100-plus yards in one of first nine games.
Matthew Stafford: 65.0 comp pct, 262.2 YPG, 24 TD, 13 INT, 90.4 passer rating -- 9 TD passes in his last three games after earning 5 TD passes in the previous four games combined. 300-plus pass yards once in last 16 road games.
Ameer Abdullah: 116 carries, 437 yards (3.8 avg), 1 TD; 18 receptions, 155 yards, 1 TD. Has not scored TD since Week 3.
Theo Riddick: 32 carries, 106 yards (3.2 avg); 67 receptions, 578 yards, 3 TD. 67 receptions this season are most among NFL running backs, 578 receiving yards are 2nd most among RBs and three receiving TD are T-2nd most among RBs.
Calvin Johnson: 71 receptions, 981 yards, 7 TD -- 19 receiving yards shy of a 6th consecutive 1,000 yard season. Only has one 100-yard receiving game this season.
Lions notable defensive ranks: T-9th in sacks; 10th in passing; 16th in total YPG; T-21st in rushing; 28th in PPG.
In the Drew Brees-era (since 2006), Saints are the best home team in primetime in the league (18-4, .818 win percent).
Brees: 67.8 comp pct, 316.2 YPG, 25 TD, 11 INT, 97.9 passer rating. Ranks 2nd in NFL in pass YPG, 3rd in completion percent, 6th in passer rating and T-9th in TD passes.
Tim Hightower: 40 carries, 133 yards, 1 TD. Week 14 at TB: Career high 28 carries, scored first TD since Week 3, 2011 (with WAS at DAL).
Saints notable defensive ranks: 32nd in PPG (30.5), rush YPG (136.1), opponents passer rating (114.2) and yards per play (6.5); 31st in total YPG (414.8) and 20-plus yard plays allowed (65); 30th in pass YPG (278.8).