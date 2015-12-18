Week 15 Cheat Sheet

The most exciting receiver in the NFL versus the current top shutdown corner. Beckham creates the most exciting plays in the NFL on a weekly basis. The Giants' receiver has the most receiving yards by any player in his first 25 games (2,625), most receptions for a player in his first two seasons (176), the highest percentage of 100-yard games in NFL history (60 percent; 15 out of 25) and the highest per game TD rate in NFL history (.96). On the flip side, Norman has played at a NORAD-esque lockdown level. When facing five top receivers this season (DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton, Dez Bryant and Julio Jones) Norman has allowed just nine completions for a whopping total of 89 yards. Seeing these two battle for the ball in the air will be pure joy in motion, until the Giants run Beckham mostly out of the slot, where Norman spends little time, killing our bliss.