Week 14 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The Rams' only threat on offense, rookie running back Todd Gurley, hasn't been much of a threat lately either. He's been held under 100 yards in each of his last five games and hasn't scored a touchdown in his last two contests. Behind a poor-run blocking offensive line and even worse quarterback play, opposing defenses have been able to stack the box at will which leaves virtually no room for Gurley to run. If there was ever a week to bench Gurley based on the matchup, this is the week. In the last four weeks, the Lions have allowed rush yard totals of 47, 50, 68 and 67 yards to opposing teams. The case should be no different when the Lions come to town in Week 14, making them a solid streaming option for fantasy owners in need of a spot start at D/ST.