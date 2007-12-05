Week 14 value meter

Week 14: Thursday Game: Chicago at Washington
Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.
Last updated Dec. 4. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)
Quarterback
- Tony Romo DAL at DET
- Tom Brady NE vs. PIT
- *Brett Favre GB vs. OAK -- Note: Farve (elbow, thumb) is expected back this week. Aaron Rodgers was decent in Farve's absence.
- Derek Anderson CLE at NYJ
- Peyton Manning IND at BAL
- Carson Palmer CIN vs. STL
- Matt Hasselbeck SEA vs. AZ
- Drew Brees NO at ATL
- Ben Roethlisberger PIT at NE
- David Garrard JAC vs. CAR
- *Kurt Warner AZ at SEA -- Note: (Elbow) Able to handle goal-line situations again, but top two receivers are both questionable this week.
- *Jeff Garcia TB at HOU -- Note: Denying a report that Garcia has a hairline fracture in his back rather than a contusion. Luke McCown played well enough last week with Garcia out, perhaps lessening the Bucs' sense of urgency here.
- Jon Kitna DET vs. DAL
- *Donovan McNabb PHI vs. NYG -- Note: The Eagles expect McNabb (ankle, thumb) back this week, particularly after A.J. Feeley's brutal game against the Seahawks.
- Kyle Boller BAL vs. IND -- Note: Starter for the rest of the season now that Steve McNair went on the IR.
- Jay Cutler DEN vs. KC
- Vince Young TEN vs. SD
- Jason Campbell WAS vs. CHI
- Eli Manning NYG at PHI
- *Marc Bulger STL at CIN -- Note: If Bulger (concussion) can't pass the neuropsych test that he failed last week, the Rams are probably looking at Brock Berlin as their starter, with Gus Frerotte out with a sprained throwing shower and partially torn labrum in his shoulder. If Bulger starts, he's a top-10 guy. If it's Berlin, he's probably in the bottom third.
- *Trent Dilfer SF vs. MIN -- Note: Alex Smith will do some light throwing this week, but Dilfer will almost certainly start again.
- Kellen Clemens NYJ vs. CLE
- Rex Grossman CHI at WAS
- Tarvaris Jackson MIN at SF
- Philip Rivers SD at TEN
- *Sage Rosenfels HOU vs. TB -- Note: Matt Schaub is doubtful to play due to his shoulder injury suffered in the first quarter.
- *Brodie Croyle KC at DEN -- Note: Chiefs expect Croyle (back) to come back this week. Damon Huard hurt his elbow last week, forcing them briefly to go with their third string, Tyler Thigpen.
- *Josh McCown OAK at GB -- Note: JaMarcus Russell got his first playing time last week, and the Raiders will continue to work him in.
- *Chris Redman ATL vs. NO -- Note: Redman, Joey Harrington, or Byron Leftwich? A nation holds its collective breath waiting for coach Bobby Petrino's decision.
- Trent Edwards BUF vs. MIA
- *Vinny Testaverde CAR at JAC
- John Beck MIA at BUF
Running Back
- *Brian Westbrook PHI vs. NYG -- Note: Don't be surprised if he misses further practice time.
- LaDainian Tomlinson SD at TEN -- Note: Tennessee has Haynesworth back, but LT should still be able to run effectively against the Titans.
- Steven Jackson STL at CIN
- Ryan Grant GB vs. OAK
- Adrian Peterson MIN at SF
- Joseph Addai IND at BAL
- Willis McGahee BAL vs. IND -- Note: Ankle clearly wasn't a problem on Monday night.
- Earnest Graham TB at HOU
- Kolby Smith KC at DEN
- Reggie Bush NO at ATL
- Willie Parker PIT at NE
- *Jamal Lewis CLE at NYJ -- Note: Sore ribs, but should play.
- Marion Barber DAL at DET
- Adrian Peterson CHI at WAS
- *Clinton Portis WAS vs. CHI -- Note: Ankle injury, short week.
- Edgerrin James AZ at SEA
- Fred Taylor JAC vs. CAR
- Justin Fargas OAK at GB
- *Brandon Jacobs NYG at PHI -- Note: Probably will return from his hamstring injury.
- Frank Gore SF vs. MIN
- Maurice Jones-Drew JAC vs. CAR
- Rudi Johnson CIN vs. STL
- *Laurence Maroney NE vs. PIT -- Note: Good yards from scrimmage, but Heath Evans took away another goal-line carry against the Ravens.
- *Travis Henry DEN vs. KC -- Note: Played last week and vultured two touchdowns - suspension watch is over now that he's won his appeal.
- Thomas Jones NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: "Thomas, I'd like you to meet the end zone. End zone, this is Thomas."
- *Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. MIA -- Note: There's a possibility that Lynch could come back from his high ankle sprain this week. If the practice reports are positive, he'll go up a good 10-15 slots.
- *Shaun Alexander SEA vs. AZ -- Note: Twenty carries last week to only five for Maurice Morris.
- *Ladell Betts WAS vs. CHI -- Note: Watch Portis' status (ankle) closely.
- *LenDale White TEN vs. SD -- Note: Dislocated finger, but should be fine for this week. Of equal concern is that Chris Brown is taking away some of his carries anyhow.
- *Jerious Norwood ATL vs. NO -- Note: After his good game against the Rams, Norwood now is averaging twice the yards-per-carry of Warrick Dunn.
- Chester Taylor MIN at SF
- *Ron Dayne HOU vs. TB -- Note: Sore ankle.
- *Selvin Young DEN vs. KC -- Note: Situation remains fluid - Young hurt his arm in the loss to the Raiders, and Travis Henry took away the goal line carries.
- *Fred Jackson BUF vs. MIA
- *Jesse Chatman MIA at BUF -- Note: Re-injured his ankle against the Jets, but still might play this week.
- *Maurice Morris SEA vs. AZ
- *Kevin Jones DET vs. DAL -- Note: Lions passed on 39 of the first 42 plays last week.
- Leon Washington NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: Outplayed Thomas Jones last week - I'd really like to see him get a chance as the feature back.
- Correll Buckhalter PHI vs. NYG
- Julius Jones DAL at DET
- DeAngelo Williams CAR at JAC
- *Reuben Droughns NYG at PHI -- Note: Brandon Jacobs is due back this week, likely relegating Droughns to a backup role.
- Warrick Dunn ATL vs. NO
- *Chris Brown TEN vs. SD
- *DeShaun Foster CAR at JAC
- Kenny Watson CIN vs. STL
- *Aaron Stecker NO at ATL
- Kenton Keith IND at BAL
- *T.J. Duckett DET vs. DAL
- *Michael Pittman TB at HOU
- Kevin Faulk NE vs. PIT
- Leonard Weaver SEA vs. AZ
- Greg Jones JAC vs. CAR
- Musa Smith BAL vs. IND
- *Maurice Hicks SF vs. MIN
- Jason Wright CLE at NYJ
- Michael Turner SD at TEN
- Samkon Gado MIA at BUF
- Adimchinobe Echemandu HOU vs. TB
- Michael Robinson SF vs. MIN
- *Andre Hall DEN vs. KC
- *Ahman Green HOU vs. TB -- Note: Will try to practice this week, and if he can't go, he might go on IR.
- *Najeh Davenport PIT at NE -- Note: Last-minute foot injury.
- *Larry Johnson KC at DEN -- Note: Out (foot) again this week.
- *Anthony Thomas BUF vs. MIA
- *Derrick Ward NYG at PHI -- Note: Fractured left fibula, likely out for the season.
Wide Receiver
- Terrell Owens DAL at DET
- Randy Moss NE vs. PIT
- *Braylon Edwards CLE at NYJ
- Reggie Wayne IND at BAL
- Marques Colston NO at ATL
- Greg Jennings GB vs. OAK
- Torry Holt STL at CIN
- Chad Johnson CIN vs. STL -- Note: Getting a lot more red zone looks lately.
- Joey Galloway TB at HOU
- T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. STL
- *Andre Johnson HOU vs. TB
- Bobby Engram SEA vs. AZ
- *Larry Fitzgerald AZ at SEA -- Note: The Cardinals are optimistic that Fitzgerald (groin) can go this week. He's more likely than Boldin to play.
- Donald Driver GB vs. OAK
- *Calvin Johnson DET vs. DAL -- Note: Now the man with Roy Williams out?
- Deion Branch SEA vs. AZ
- Roddy White ATL vs. NO
- Hines Ward PIT at NE
- Wes Welker NE vs. PIT
- *Patrick Crayton DAL at DET
- Derrick Mason BAL vs. IND -- Note: Quietly having a nice comeback season.
- *Laveranues Coles NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: Played well last week despite ankle injury.
- Kevin Curtis PHI vs. NYG
- Brandon Marshall DEN vs. KC
- Chris Henry CIN vs. STL
- Shaun McDonald DET vs. DAL
- *Plaxico Burress NYG at PHI
- Bernard Berrian CHI at WAS
- Justin Gage TEN vs. SD
- Isaac Bruce STL at CIN
- *Bryant Johnson AZ at SEA -- Note: Could see a lot of action with Boldin and Fitzgerald banged up.
- Reggie Williams JAC vs. CAR
- Sidney Rice MIN at SF -- Note: Scored in three of the last five games; big-play potential.
- Dwayne Bowe KC at DEN
- Jerry Porter OAK at GB
- *Arnaz Battle SF vs. MIN -- Note: Questionable with an ankle injury.
- Donte Stallworth NE vs. PIT
- Nate Burleson SEA vs. AZ
- *Steve Smith CAR at JAC
- *Santana Moss WAS vs. CHI
- Anthony Gonzalez IND at BAL
- Reggie Brown PHI vs. NYG
- Lee Evans BUF vs. MIA
- Brandon Stokley DEN vs. KC
- Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. MIA
- Chris Chambers SD at TEN
- Ike Hilliard TB at HOU
- Kevin Walter HOU vs. TB
- Roydell Williams TEN vs. SD
- Amani Toomer NYG at PHI
- Muhsin Muhammad CHI at WAS
- Ronald Curry OAK at GB
- Marty Booker MIA at BUF
- Devard Darling BAL vs. IND
- *Joe Jurevicius CLE at NYJ
- Mike Furrey DET vs. DAL
- David Patten NO at ATL
- Ted Ginn MIA at BUF
- Keenan McCardell WAS vs. CHI
- James Jones GB vs. OAK
- Mark Clayton BAL vs. IND
- Ernest Wilford JAC vs. CAR
- Dennis Northcutt JAC vs. CAR
- Vincent Jackson SD at TEN
- Devery Henderson NO at ATL
- Andre Davis HOU vs. TB
- Josh Reed BUF vs. MIA
- Drew Carter CAR at JAC
- Laurent Robinston ATL vs. NO
- Brad Smith NYJ vs. CLE
- *Drew Bennett STL at CIN
- *Darrell Jackson SF vs. MIN
- *Javon Walker DEN vs. KC
- *Antwaan Randle El WAS vs. CHI
- *Anquan Boldin AZ at SEA -- Note: Dislocated toe, lingering hip injury. Given how pessimistic his status looks, we'll leave him down here for now and bump him up if he recovers more quickly and can play.
- *Brandon Jones TEN vs. SD -- Note: Groin injury.
- *Santonio Holmes PIT at NE -- Note: Not optimistic about him doing much this week, which is too bad - I'd really like to see the Steelers coming in close to full strength for this matchup.
- *Marvin Harrison IND at BAL -- Note: Probably out again this week.
- *Jerricho Cotchery NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: Not quite out for the season yet (finger), but not likely to go again this week.
- *Demetrius Williams BAL vs. IND
- *Roy Williams DET vs. DAL -- Note: PCL strain, possibly out for the year.
- *D.J. Hackett SEA vs. AZ
Tight End
- Kellen Winslow CLE at NYJ
- Antonio Gates SD at TEN
- Jason Witten DAL at DET
- Dallas Clark IND at BAL
- Jeremy Shockey NYG at PHI
- Donald Lee GB vs. OAK
- *Alge Crumpler ATL vs. NO -- Note: Targeted six times by Redman in the fourth quarter last week - jump in value if Redman starts.
- Owen Daniels HOU vs. TB
- Chris Cooley WAS vs. CHI
- Tony Gonzalez KC at DEN -- Note: Far more active when Huard plays. Huard is hurt this week, though, so keep your expectations in check.
- Tony Scheffler DEN vs. KC
- Ben Watson NE vs. PIT -- Note: Dropped a touchdown pass on Monday night.
- Heath Miller PIT at NE
- L.J. Smith PHI vs. NYG
- Chris Baker NYJ vs. CLE
- Marcedes Lewis JAC vs. CAR
- Desmond Clark CHI at WAS
- Zach Miller OAK at GB -- Note: Increasing targets/role in the offense.
- Vernon Davis SF vs. MIN
- Alex Smith TB at HOU
- Eric Johnson NO at ATL
- Greg Olsen CHI at WAS
- Leonard Pope AZ at SEA
- Randy McMichael STL at CIN
- Bo Scaife TEN vs. SD
- Quinn Sypniewski BAL vs. IND
- *Daniel Wilcox BAL vs. IND
- *Todd Heap BAL vs. IND
- Jeff King CAR at JAC
- Will Heller SEA vs. AZ
- Ben Utecht IND at BAL
- *Robert Royal BUF vs. MIA
Kicker
- Nick Folk DAL at DET
- Rob Bironas TEN vs. SD
- Josh Brown SEA vs. AZ
- Shayne Graham CIN vs. STL
- Mason Crosby GB vs. OAK
- Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. PIT
- Robbie Gould CHI at WAS
- Jeff Reed PIT at NE
- Jason Elam DEN vs. KC
- David Akers PHI vs. NYG
- Adam Vinatieri IND at BAL
- Jason Hanson DET vs. DAL
- Rian Lindell BUF vs. MIA
- Phil Dawson CLE at NYJ
- Jeff Wilkins STL at CIN
- Matt Stover BAL vs. IND
- Ryan Longwell MIN at SF
- Neil Rackers AZ at SEA
- Nate Kaeding SD at TEN
- Kris Brown HOU vs. TB
- Matt Bryant TB at HOU
- Lawrence Tynes NYG at PHI
- Sebastian Janikowski OAK at GB
- Joe Nedney SF vs. MIN
- Morten Andersen ATL vs. NO
Defense
- Seattle vs. Arizona
- Jacksonville vs. Carolina
- Minnesota at San Francisco
- Green Bay vs. Oakland
- Buffalo vs. Miami
- Tampa Bay at Houston
- Tennessee vs. San Diego
- San Diego at Tennessee
- New York Giants at Philadelphia
- Washington vs. Chicago
- Dallas vs. Detroit
- New England vs. Pittsburgh
- Cincinnati vs. St. Louis
- Denver vs. Kansas City
- Chicago at Washington
- Indianapolis at Baltimore
- San Francisco vs. Minnesota
- Houston vs. Tampa Bay
- Philadelphia vs. New York Giants
- New York Jets vs. Cleveland
- New Orleans at Atlanta
- Baltimore vs. Indianapolis
- Miami at Buffalo
- Carolina at Jacksonville
- Cleveland at New York Jets
- Kansas City at Denver
- Pittsburgh at New England
- Atlanta vs. New Orleans
- St. Louis at Cincinnati
- Arizona at Seattle
- Detroit vs. Dallas
- Oakland at Green Bay