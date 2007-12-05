Week 14 value meter

Published: Dec 04, 2007 at 11:41 PM

Week 14: Thursday Game: Chicago at Washington

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated Dec. 4. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

Quarterback

  1. Tony Romo DAL at DET
    1. Tom Brady NE vs. PIT
    2. *Brett Favre GB vs. OAK -- Note: Farve (elbow, thumb) is expected back this week. Aaron Rodgers was decent in Farve's absence.
    3. Derek Anderson CLE at NYJ
    4. Peyton Manning IND at BAL
    5. Carson Palmer CIN vs. STL
    6. Matt Hasselbeck SEA vs. AZ
    7. Drew Brees NO at ATL
    8. Ben Roethlisberger PIT at NE
    9. David Garrard JAC vs. CAR
    10. *Kurt Warner AZ at SEA -- Note: (Elbow) Able to handle goal-line situations again, but top two receivers are both questionable this week.
    11. *Jeff Garcia TB at HOU -- Note: Denying a report that Garcia has a hairline fracture in his back rather than a contusion. Luke McCown played well enough last week with Garcia out, perhaps lessening the Bucs' sense of urgency here.
    12. Jon Kitna DET vs. DAL
    13. *Donovan McNabb PHI vs. NYG -- Note: The Eagles expect McNabb (ankle, thumb) back this week, particularly after A.J. Feeley's brutal game against the Seahawks.
    14. Kyle Boller BAL vs. IND -- Note: Starter for the rest of the season now that Steve McNair went on the IR.
    15. Jay Cutler DEN vs. KC
    16. Vince Young TEN vs. SD
    17. Jason Campbell WAS vs. CHI
    18. Eli Manning NYG at PHI
    19. *Marc Bulger STL at CIN -- Note: If Bulger (concussion) can't pass the neuropsych test that he failed last week, the Rams are probably looking at Brock Berlin as their starter, with Gus Frerotte out with a sprained throwing shower and partially torn labrum in his shoulder. If Bulger starts, he's a top-10 guy. If it's Berlin, he's probably in the bottom third.
    20. *Trent Dilfer SF vs. MIN -- Note: Alex Smith will do some light throwing this week, but Dilfer will almost certainly start again.
    21. Kellen Clemens NYJ vs. CLE
    22. Rex Grossman CHI at WAS
    23. Tarvaris Jackson MIN at SF
    24. Philip Rivers SD at TEN
    25. *Sage Rosenfels HOU vs. TB -- Note: Matt Schaub is doubtful to play due to his shoulder injury suffered in the first quarter.
    26. *Brodie Croyle KC at DEN -- Note: Chiefs expect Croyle (back) to come back this week. Damon Huard hurt his elbow last week, forcing them briefly to go with their third string, Tyler Thigpen.
    27. *Josh McCown OAK at GB -- Note: JaMarcus Russell got his first playing time last week, and the Raiders will continue to work him in.
    28. *Chris Redman ATL vs. NO -- Note: Redman, Joey Harrington, or Byron Leftwich? A nation holds its collective breath waiting for coach Bobby Petrino's decision.
    29. Trent Edwards BUF vs. MIA
    30. *Vinny Testaverde CAR at JAC
    31. John Beck MIA at BUF

Running Back

  1. *Brian Westbrook PHI vs. NYG -- Note: Don't be surprised if he misses further practice time.
    1. LaDainian Tomlinson SD at TEN -- Note: Tennessee has Haynesworth back, but LT should still be able to run effectively against the Titans.
    2. Steven Jackson STL at CIN
    3. Ryan Grant GB vs. OAK
    4. Adrian Peterson MIN at SF
    5. Joseph Addai IND at BAL
    6. Willis McGahee BAL vs. IND -- Note: Ankle clearly wasn't a problem on Monday night.
    7. Earnest Graham TB at HOU
    8. Kolby Smith KC at DEN
    9. Reggie Bush NO at ATL
    10. Willie Parker PIT at NE
    11. *Jamal Lewis CLE at NYJ -- Note: Sore ribs, but should play.
    12. Marion Barber DAL at DET
    13. Adrian Peterson CHI at WAS
    14. *Clinton Portis WAS vs. CHI -- Note: Ankle injury, short week.
    15. Edgerrin James AZ at SEA
    16. Fred Taylor JAC vs. CAR
    17. Justin Fargas OAK at GB
    18. *Brandon Jacobs NYG at PHI -- Note: Probably will return from his hamstring injury.
    19. Frank Gore SF vs. MIN
    20. Maurice Jones-Drew JAC vs. CAR
    21. Rudi Johnson CIN vs. STL
    22. *Laurence Maroney NE vs. PIT -- Note: Good yards from scrimmage, but Heath Evans took away another goal-line carry against the Ravens.
    23. *Travis Henry DEN vs. KC -- Note: Played last week and vultured two touchdowns - suspension watch is over now that he's won his appeal.
    24. Thomas Jones NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: "Thomas, I'd like you to meet the end zone. End zone, this is Thomas."
    25. *Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. MIA -- Note: There's a possibility that Lynch could come back from his high ankle sprain this week. If the practice reports are positive, he'll go up a good 10-15 slots.
    26. *Shaun Alexander SEA vs. AZ -- Note: Twenty carries last week to only five for Maurice Morris.
    27. *Ladell Betts WAS vs. CHI -- Note: Watch Portis' status (ankle) closely.
    28. *LenDale White TEN vs. SD -- Note: Dislocated finger, but should be fine for this week. Of equal concern is that Chris Brown is taking away some of his carries anyhow.
    29. *Jerious Norwood ATL vs. NO -- Note: After his good game against the Rams, Norwood now is averaging twice the yards-per-carry of Warrick Dunn.
    30. Chester Taylor MIN at SF
    31. *Ron Dayne HOU vs. TB -- Note: Sore ankle.
    32. *Selvin Young DEN vs. KC -- Note: Situation remains fluid - Young hurt his arm in the loss to the Raiders, and Travis Henry took away the goal line carries.
    33. *Fred Jackson BUF vs. MIA
    34. *Jesse Chatman MIA at BUF -- Note: Re-injured his ankle against the Jets, but still might play this week.
    35. *Maurice Morris SEA vs. AZ
    36. *Kevin Jones DET vs. DAL -- Note: Lions passed on 39 of the first 42 plays last week.
    37. Leon Washington NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: Outplayed Thomas Jones last week - I'd really like to see him get a chance as the feature back.
    38. Correll Buckhalter PHI vs. NYG
    39. Julius Jones DAL at DET
    40. DeAngelo Williams CAR at JAC
    41. *Reuben Droughns NYG at PHI -- Note: Brandon Jacobs is due back this week, likely relegating Droughns to a backup role.
    42. Warrick Dunn ATL vs. NO
    43. *Chris Brown TEN vs. SD
    44. *DeShaun Foster CAR at JAC
    45. Kenny Watson CIN vs. STL
    46. *Aaron Stecker NO at ATL
    47. Kenton Keith IND at BAL
    48. *T.J. Duckett DET vs. DAL
    49. *Michael Pittman TB at HOU
    50. Kevin Faulk NE vs. PIT
    51. Leonard Weaver SEA vs. AZ
    52. Greg Jones JAC vs. CAR
    53. Musa Smith BAL vs. IND
    54. *Maurice Hicks SF vs. MIN
    55. Jason Wright CLE at NYJ
    56. Michael Turner SD at TEN
    57. Samkon Gado MIA at BUF
    58. Adimchinobe Echemandu HOU vs. TB
    59. Michael Robinson SF vs. MIN
    60. *Andre Hall DEN vs. KC
    61. *Ahman Green HOU vs. TB -- Note: Will try to practice this week, and if he can't go, he might go on IR.
    62. *Najeh Davenport PIT at NE -- Note: Last-minute foot injury.
    63. *Larry Johnson KC at DEN -- Note: Out (foot) again this week.
    64. *Anthony Thomas BUF vs. MIA
    65. *Derrick Ward NYG at PHI -- Note: Fractured left fibula, likely out for the season.

Wide Receiver

  1. Terrell Owens DAL at DET
    1. Randy Moss NE vs. PIT
    2. *Braylon Edwards CLE at NYJ
    3. Reggie Wayne IND at BAL
    4. Marques Colston NO at ATL
    5. Greg Jennings GB vs. OAK
    6. Torry Holt STL at CIN
    7. Chad Johnson CIN vs. STL -- Note: Getting a lot more red zone looks lately.
    8. Joey Galloway TB at HOU
    9. T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. STL
    10. *Andre Johnson HOU vs. TB
    11. Bobby Engram SEA vs. AZ
    12. *Larry Fitzgerald AZ at SEA -- Note: The Cardinals are optimistic that Fitzgerald (groin) can go this week. He's more likely than Boldin to play.
    13. Donald Driver GB vs. OAK
    14. *Calvin Johnson DET vs. DAL -- Note: Now the man with Roy Williams out?
    15. Deion Branch SEA vs. AZ
    16. Roddy White ATL vs. NO
    17. Hines Ward PIT at NE
    18. Wes Welker NE vs. PIT
    19. *Patrick Crayton DAL at DET
    20. Derrick Mason BAL vs. IND -- Note: Quietly having a nice comeback season.
    21. *Laveranues Coles NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: Played well last week despite ankle injury.
    22. Kevin Curtis PHI vs. NYG
    23. Brandon Marshall DEN vs. KC
    24. Chris Henry CIN vs. STL
    25. Shaun McDonald DET vs. DAL
    26. *Plaxico Burress NYG at PHI
    27. Bernard Berrian CHI at WAS
    28. Justin Gage TEN vs. SD
    29. Isaac Bruce STL at CIN
    30. *Bryant Johnson AZ at SEA -- Note: Could see a lot of action with Boldin and Fitzgerald banged up.
    31. Reggie Williams JAC vs. CAR
    32. Sidney Rice MIN at SF -- Note: Scored in three of the last five games; big-play potential.
    33. Dwayne Bowe KC at DEN
    34. Jerry Porter OAK at GB
    35. *Arnaz Battle SF vs. MIN -- Note: Questionable with an ankle injury.
    36. Donte Stallworth NE vs. PIT
    37. Nate Burleson SEA vs. AZ
    38. *Steve Smith CAR at JAC
    39. *Santana Moss WAS vs. CHI
    40. Anthony Gonzalez IND at BAL
    41. Reggie Brown PHI vs. NYG
    42. Lee Evans BUF vs. MIA
    43. Brandon Stokley DEN vs. KC
    44. Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. MIA
    45. Chris Chambers SD at TEN
    46. Ike Hilliard TB at HOU
    47. Kevin Walter HOU vs. TB
    48. Roydell Williams TEN vs. SD
    49. Amani Toomer NYG at PHI
    50. Muhsin Muhammad CHI at WAS
    51. Ronald Curry OAK at GB
    52. Marty Booker MIA at BUF
    53. Devard Darling BAL vs. IND
    54. *Joe Jurevicius CLE at NYJ
    55. Mike Furrey DET vs. DAL
    56. David Patten NO at ATL
    57. Ted Ginn MIA at BUF
    58. Keenan McCardell WAS vs. CHI
    59. James Jones GB vs. OAK
    60. Mark Clayton BAL vs. IND
    61. Ernest Wilford JAC vs. CAR
    62. Dennis Northcutt JAC vs. CAR
    63. Vincent Jackson SD at TEN
    64. Devery Henderson NO at ATL
    65. Andre Davis HOU vs. TB
    66. Josh Reed BUF vs. MIA
    67. Drew Carter CAR at JAC
    68. Laurent Robinston ATL vs. NO
    69. Brad Smith NYJ vs. CLE
    70. *Drew Bennett STL at CIN
    71. *Darrell Jackson SF vs. MIN
    72. *Javon Walker DEN vs. KC
    73. *Antwaan Randle El WAS vs. CHI
    74. *Anquan Boldin AZ at SEA -- Note: Dislocated toe, lingering hip injury. Given how pessimistic his status looks, we'll leave him down here for now and bump him up if he recovers more quickly and can play.
    75. *Brandon Jones TEN vs. SD -- Note: Groin injury.
    76. *Santonio Holmes PIT at NE -- Note: Not optimistic about him doing much this week, which is too bad - I'd really like to see the Steelers coming in close to full strength for this matchup.
    77. *Marvin Harrison IND at BAL -- Note: Probably out again this week.
    78. *Jerricho Cotchery NYJ vs. CLE -- Note: Not quite out for the season yet (finger), but not likely to go again this week.
    79. *Demetrius Williams BAL vs. IND
    80. *Roy Williams DET vs. DAL -- Note: PCL strain, possibly out for the year.
    81. *D.J. Hackett SEA vs. AZ

Tight End

  1. Kellen Winslow CLE at NYJ
    1. Antonio Gates SD at TEN
    2. Jason Witten DAL at DET
    3. Dallas Clark IND at BAL
    4. Jeremy Shockey NYG at PHI
    5. Donald Lee GB vs. OAK
    6. *Alge Crumpler ATL vs. NO -- Note: Targeted six times by Redman in the fourth quarter last week - jump in value if Redman starts.
    7. Owen Daniels HOU vs. TB
    8. Chris Cooley WAS vs. CHI
    9. Tony Gonzalez KC at DEN -- Note: Far more active when Huard plays. Huard is hurt this week, though, so keep your expectations in check.
    10. Tony Scheffler DEN vs. KC
    11. Ben Watson NE vs. PIT -- Note: Dropped a touchdown pass on Monday night.
    12. Heath Miller PIT at NE
    13. L.J. Smith PHI vs. NYG
    14. Chris Baker NYJ vs. CLE
    15. Marcedes Lewis JAC vs. CAR
    16. Desmond Clark CHI at WAS
    17. Zach Miller OAK at GB -- Note: Increasing targets/role in the offense.
    18. Vernon Davis SF vs. MIN
    19. Alex Smith TB at HOU
    20. Eric Johnson NO at ATL
    21. Greg Olsen CHI at WAS
    22. Leonard Pope AZ at SEA
    23. Randy McMichael STL at CIN
    24. Bo Scaife TEN vs. SD
    25. Quinn Sypniewski BAL vs. IND
    26. *Daniel Wilcox BAL vs. IND
    27. *Todd Heap BAL vs. IND
    28. Jeff King CAR at JAC
    29. Will Heller SEA vs. AZ
    30. Ben Utecht IND at BAL
    31. *Robert Royal BUF vs. MIA

Kicker

  1. Nick Folk DAL at DET
    1. Rob Bironas TEN vs. SD
    2. Josh Brown SEA vs. AZ
    3. Shayne Graham CIN vs. STL
    4. Mason Crosby GB vs. OAK
    5. Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. PIT
    6. Robbie Gould CHI at WAS
    7. Jeff Reed PIT at NE
    8. Jason Elam DEN vs. KC
    9. David Akers PHI vs. NYG
    10. Adam Vinatieri IND at BAL
    11. Jason Hanson DET vs. DAL
    12. Rian Lindell BUF vs. MIA
    13. Phil Dawson CLE at NYJ
    14. Jeff Wilkins STL at CIN
    15. Matt Stover BAL vs. IND
    16. Ryan Longwell MIN at SF
    17. Neil Rackers AZ at SEA
    18. Nate Kaeding SD at TEN
    19. Kris Brown HOU vs. TB
    20. Matt Bryant TB at HOU
    21. Lawrence Tynes NYG at PHI
    22. Sebastian Janikowski OAK at GB
    23. Joe Nedney SF vs. MIN
    24. Morten Andersen ATL vs. NO

Defense

  1. Seattle vs. Arizona
    1. Jacksonville vs. Carolina
    2. Minnesota at San Francisco
    3. Green Bay vs. Oakland
    4. Buffalo vs. Miami
    5. Tampa Bay at Houston
    6. Tennessee vs. San Diego
    7. San Diego at Tennessee
    8. New York Giants at Philadelphia
    9. Washington vs. Chicago
    10. Dallas vs. Detroit
    11. New England vs. Pittsburgh
    12. Cincinnati vs. St. Louis
    13. Denver vs. Kansas City
    14. Chicago at Washington
    15. Indianapolis at Baltimore
    16. San Francisco vs. Minnesota
    17. Houston vs. Tampa Bay
    18. Philadelphia vs. New York Giants
    19. New York Jets vs. Cleveland
    20. New Orleans at Atlanta
    21. Baltimore vs. Indianapolis
    22. Miami at Buffalo
    23. Carolina at Jacksonville
    24. Cleveland at New York Jets
    25. Kansas City at Denver
    26. Pittsburgh at New England
    27. Atlanta vs. New Orleans
    28. St. Louis at Cincinnati
    29. Arizona at Seattle
    30. Detroit vs. Dallas
    31. Oakland at Green Bay
